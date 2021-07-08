GCW World Champion Nick Gage appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss his title defense against Matt Cardona at the GCW Homecoming Night 1 event on July 24 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Gage issued a graphic warning to the former Zack Ryder, who will be making his GCW in-ring debut after weeks of antics aimed at Gage and his MDK fans. Gage said he’s going to carve Cardona up, adding that Cardona has no idea what he’s getting himself into.

“Listen, I’m gonna carve Matt Cardona up,” Gage said.”Listen, he needs to understand what he’s getting himself into. I’m gonna break a light tube over my f—ing head, and then I’m going to take that sharp piece off that light tube, and I’m going to stab him with it. And then I’m going to keep it in his skin, and I’m just going to go right down his f—ing body, and then he’s going to feel that burn.

“This guy has no clue what he’s getting himself into, man; this isn’t going to be a 10 minute. We’re not going to have some f-cking agent next to us, saying, ‘well do it this way’ or ‘that way.’ We don’t do no agents in our locker room, none of that bullsh-t man. It’s man versus man. And I feel like I’m gonna f-cking tear his ass up.”

