GCW champion and Deathmatch King Nick Gage released a video on his social media account shortly after his surprise appearance at AEW Fyter Fest, where it was revealed that the leader of the MDK Gang would be battling Chris Jericho at Fight for the Fallen in a no disqualification matchup.

Gage states that he’s going to represent the deathmatch warriors in his bout against Jericho, even claiming that he would rather die the ring than lose to to the Painmaker.

“You’re asking me about The Pain Maker? Well, guess what, I don’t give a f-ck what his name is, it could be Chris Jericho, it could be Pain Maker, pacemaker, or whatever. I’m going to go in that ring, and I’m gonna leave that ring with my weapon in my motherf–king hand with blood dripping off it because I’d rather die in that ring than to lose to that motherf–ker. And I’m gonna represent for all my deathmatch warriors out there because I’m going to carve him up from head to toe. So when that Pain Maker looks in the mirror every day when he wakes up, he’s gonna know that the God of this sh-t did that to him. You know what it is? It’s MDK all mother f–king day!”

See the full video promo below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)