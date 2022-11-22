Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its One Afternoon Only event.

Nick Wayne will face off against Starboy Charlie at the event on December 4th at The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It will air live on FITE+. Here is the updated card:

— Effy vs. Cole Radrick.

— Tony Deppen vs. Billie Starkz.

— Miedo Extremo, Jimmy Lloyd & Ciclope vs. Mad Man Pondo, John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley.

Appearances from Nick Gage, Allie Katch, Sawyer Wreck, Jordan Oliver, The Second Gear Crew and more.