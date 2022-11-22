Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has officially announced the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG announced this week that BOLA will take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

The top indie tournament returned in 2022 after a two-year absence, and was won by ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, who went on to capture the PWG World Title from Bandido at PWG Delivering The Goods on May 1. Since then he has retained over Konosuke Takeshita and Jonathan Gresham. WWE’s Ricochet is the only two-time BOLA winner.

The 2023 Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th & 8th! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 22, 2022

