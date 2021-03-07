WWE star Nikki Cross took to Twitter earlier tonight to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the last edition of SmackDown with fans. The former women’s tag champion tells the WWE Universe that she dearly misses them all, later offering advice to take in the moments and appreciate what they have.

Cross writes, “Exactly one year ago today was the last time there was a @WWE show with fans in the arena. I wish there was more than 280 characters to explain how much I love and miss you I wish I had known then that it was going to be the last time for a while I got to see you all. Soon Gotta love hindsight remember to take in the moments. Stop and breathe and appreciate it all because you never know.

Cross later realizes that it was technically the last SmackDown that she performed at. She adds, “Sorry, guys my bad- March 6 2020 was the last smackdown arena show with fans. Technically it was my last show with the fans.”

Check it out below.

Exactly one year ago today was the last time there was a @WWE show with fans in the arena. I wish there was more than 280 characters to explain how much I love and miss you I wish I had known then that it was going to be the last time for a while I got to see you all. Soon ❤️ https://t.co/nTrlooF3tG — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 6, 2021