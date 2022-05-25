Nikkita Lyons has been pulled from the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament due to a leg injury.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode was to feature the two semi-finals matches for the tournament – Lyons vs. Fallon Henley, and Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend.

While Perez defeated Legend to advance to the finals, it was announced that Lyons was pulled from the tournament due to an injury. McKenzie Mitchell noted in a backstage segment that Henley was receiving a bye to the finals, but then Tiffany Stratton interrupted and they had words, which led to Stratton replacing Lyons in the semi-finals.

Stratton ended up defeating Henley, and will now face Perez in the tournament finals. WWE has not announced when or where the tournament finals will be held, but they were rumored for the NXT In Your House event on Saturday, June 4.

Lyons was a favorite to win the tournament. There’s no word yet on what exactly happened to her, or the severity of the injury, but Josh Briggs mentioned during the backstage segment that Lyons suffered a freak accident while training.

Lyons took to Twitter after NXT and commented on the injury announcement.

“Thank you all for the well wishes! Determined more than ever now. Everything happens for a reason. Much love & positive vibes [lion emoji] [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

Lyons also posted to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she is wearing a protective cover on her leg. You can see that video below.

The winner of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will receive a title match of their choosing. The NXT Women’s Title is currently held by Mandy Rose, who will defend against Wendy Choo at In Your House.

FIRST ROUND

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace

* Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs * Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James

* Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley SEMI-FINALS

* Tiffany Stratton (replacing the injured Nikkita Lyons) defeated Fallon Henley * Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend FINALS: DATE TBA

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

