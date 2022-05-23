AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which will feature top stars in action including members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Kris Statlander, Roppongi Vice, and more. Check it out below.

-The Wingmen vs. Roppongi Vice

-Sonny Kiss vs. Carlie Bravo

-Vicky Dreamboat vs. Robyn Renegade

-Alan Angels vs. Lee Moriarty

-Avery Breaux vs. Kris Statlander

-Trenton Storm vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Kiah Dream vs. Leva Bates

-Brittany Jade vs. A.Q.A.

-Angelo Parker/Matt Menard vs. Eli Isom/Tug Cooper