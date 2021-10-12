New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing more archived matches have been added to their lineup on the Roku Channel. Full details, including a video preview, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Kota Ibushi faces the challenge of SANADA, while CHAOS and BULLET CLUB do battle over NEVER gold!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!