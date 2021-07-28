New Japan Pro Wrestling has added more matchups from this past year’s World Tag League and Best of the Super Junior tournament to their lineup on the Roku Channel, which can be watched on demand or when it airs every Thursday. Full details, including a video teaser, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, the international TV premiere of Best of the Super Jr. and World Tag League!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!