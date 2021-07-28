During the latest episode of her Oral Sessions podcast former WWE commentator, host, and interviewer Renee Paquette spoke about the differences between AEW and WWE, stating that AEW doesn’t beat its fans over the head with information that makes them feel stupid. Hear her full thoughts in the highlights below.

On the main difference between AEW and WWE:

“They [AEW] don’t treat their fans stupid, in terms of not knowing what this is and we’re going to beat you over the head to make sure you understand it. I understand the reasoning of why they do that obviously, but I think with smart fans, and the way that people have access to looking into information that they might not know and being able to connect the dots themselves, I think that there’s something really cool about that that people like to have that sense of discovery, rather than being talked to like they don’t understand.”

Comments on Jon Moxley’s title bout with Lance Archer and admits that it’s hard to watch him go through those hardcore matchups:

“I was watching it with my mom. Yeah, it’s difficult to watch. You don’t want to see your loved one getting hurt like that. I mean, it’s really scary. As much as he’s a pro and a tough son of a bit-h, it’s hard to watch that. I’m always just like waiting to talk to him after and make sure that everything is ok and for him to come home and all of that. But yeah, it can be difficile [French for hard] to watch. I will squirm a bit. Usually, I’ll find a distraction. I’ll be doing something as well during a match like that ’cause if I’m giving my 100 percent attention, it does stress me out. ”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)