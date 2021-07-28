AEW star Ryan Nemeth was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Hollywood Hunk had a role in season 4 of the hit Netflix series GLOW, one of the many programs that was canceled in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his role in GLOW:

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, I was on the final season of GLOW before it got cancelled, so working on it with Chavo, it was awesome. We filmed one episode. Just finished one episode and then everything got put on pause, and we thought okay, in January, we’ll pick up again.”

Says he would have been in the whole season:

“And I was a boyfriend of one of the characters, and I was thinking, maybe this is a one-off episode, but she pulled me aside one day and said, ‘I think you’re in the whole season,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s a big break. Wrestling and acting, that’s perfect. That’d be great,’ and then we just kept hearing, well, they’re gonna delay it more, delay it more. And then, hey, guys, we’re just canceling the whole thing. I thought, come on, just make a movie or something.”

