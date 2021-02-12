New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite main event, which saw KENTA team with AEW World champion Kenny Omega to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, is now available to stream on NJPW World.

Now on @njpwworld! Watch a wild, falls count anywhere preview of #MOXvsKENTA, courtesy of @AEW Dynamite! KENTA and Kenny Omega team up against Lance Archer and Jon Moxley! WATCH NOW: https://t.co/Zslfa2YHzt#AEWDynamite #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ayTLAZouE2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 12, 2021

The bout was an unsanctioned Falls Count Anywhere brawl, that saw all four men fight all around Daily’s Place, including inside of the venue’s kitchen. KENTA and Omega would eventually pick up the win thanks to help from The Good Brothers, a big momentum swinger for KENTA ahead of his IWGP U.S. title showdown with Moxley.