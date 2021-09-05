New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full list of entrants for this year’s G1 Climax 31.
The annual tournament features 20 competitors battling one another in a round-robin style tournament, with the winner receiving an IWGP World Title opportunity at the promotion’s marque extravaganza, WrestleKingdom. See details below.
Tonight, the full list of names and blocks for G1 Climax 31 was revealed in MetLife Dome. 20 wrestlers will make up two blocks in the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday September 18 in Osaka before heading around the country with 19 events in the ensuing 33 days until the final block days in Yokohama Budokan and the Nippon Budokan, and the grand final again in the Nippon Budokan October 21
The official entrants are:
A BLOCK: Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., The Great-O-Khan, KENTA, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi
B BLOCK: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, SANADA, Taichi, Tama Tonga, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Chase Owens