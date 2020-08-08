NJPW Announces Full Schedule For G1 Climax Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full schedule for the G1 Climax. Details, including dates and venues of the tournament can be found below.
The full schedule for G1 Climax 30 has now been revealed, with 19 events over a 30 day period starting Saturday, September 19 and 20 in Osaka. The tour then heads to Hokkaido for a double header, before a tour around the country, including a stop at the brand new Yokohama Budokan facility before finishing with three huge nights in Ryogoku Sumo Hall on October 16-18.
The full schedule is as follows:
Saturday, September 18・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
Sunday, September 19・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
Wednesday, September 23・Hokkaido・Hokkai Kita Yell
Thursday, September 24・Hokkaido・Hokkai Kita Yell
Sunday, September 27・Hyogo・Kobe World Hall
Tuesday, September 29・Tokyo・Korakuen Hall
Wednesday, September 30・Tokyo・Korakuen Hall
Thursday, October 1・Niigata・Aore Nagaoka
Monday, October 5・Tagawa・Takamatsu City Gymnasium
Tuesday, October 6・Hiroshima・Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
Wednesday, October 7・Hiroshima・Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
Thursday, October 8・Okayama・ZIP Arena Okayama
Saturday, October 1o・Osaka・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (EDION Arena Osaka)
Sunday, October 11・Aichi・Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena)
Tuesday, October 13・Shizuoka・Hamamatsu Arena
Wednesday, October 14・Kanagawa・Yokohama Budokan
Friday, October 16・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall
Saturday, October 17・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall
Sunday, October 18・Tokyo・Ryogoku Sumo Hall
