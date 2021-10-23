New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that top superstar Kazuchika Okada will be coming to the United States for the promotion’s Battle In The Valley special, which takes place on November 13th in San Jose California. Check out a video preview of the Rainmaker’s arrival below.

At Battle in the Valley For the first time in two years The G1 Climax 31 winner, KAZUCHIKA OKADA will be in action in the US! SAN JOSE CIVIC November 13 🎟️https://t.co/gZebJWORXJ 👀https://t.co/ORPQFRFwxj#njpw #njBitV pic.twitter.com/YwTKLHg4WI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 23, 2021

An opponent for Okada has yet to be determined. The last time he was in the United States was 2019.