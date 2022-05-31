New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the recent Wrestling Dontaku main event between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP world heavyweight title will be airing this week on AXS TV. Full details can be found below.

This Thursday on AXS TV, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is at stake in Dontaku’s thrilling main event!

Tetsuya Naito challenges Kazuchika Okada in their third singles match of 2022 inside the Fukuoka PayPay Dome. After a defeat to Naito put Okada out of the New Japan Cup, Okada was quick to demand they face off once more at Dontaku with the world heavyweight gold on the line. Declaring that their first two matches in 2022 were mere starters, the Rainmaker promised that the main course was just arriving at Dontaku.

Sample this incredible clash of the two best in the world Thursday at 10/9c on AXS TV and Fight Network in select international markets!