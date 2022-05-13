New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that AEW star Trent Beretta has tested positive for COVID-19, and will no longer be competing at tomorrow’s Capital Collision event from Washington D.C. The Best Friends member was set to team with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada against Jay White and Hikuleo. He will now be replaced by Rocky Romero.

Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Trent Beretta, who was scheduled to team with Kazuchika Okada against Jay White and Hikuleo at Capital Collision, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to compete on the card May 14. We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Beretta wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CAPITAL COLLISION:

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP U.S. title

-Kazuchika Okada/Rocky Romero vs. Jay White/Hikuleo

-Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Kevin Knight vs. DKC

-Aaron Henare/Jeff Cobb/Aussie Open vs. Bad Dude Tito/Jonah/Mikey Nicholls/Shane Haste

-Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

-Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

-Rocky Romero/David Finlay/Yuya Uemura/Tanga Loa/Fred Rosser vs. WCWC/Tom Lawlor/JR Kratos/Danny Limelight