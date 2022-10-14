NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10/14/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima vs. Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa

Tomohiro Ishii and Ren Narita will start things off. Palm Strike/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ishii backs Narita into the ropes. Narita turns Ishii over. Narita slaps Ishii in the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita backs Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Nakashima tags himself in. Toe Kick Exchange. That leads us to a huge standoff in the corner. Narita tags in Oiwa. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima whips Narita across the ring. Nakashima with a Hip Toss for a one count. Nakashima bodyslams Narita for a two count. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. Nakashima tags in Ishii. Ishii stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii throws Oiwa to the corner. Ishii tags in Nakashima. Ishii talks smack to Narita. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakashima applies a rear chin lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Nakashima rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa for a two count.

Nakashima applies a double wrist lock. Nakashima tags in Ishii. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishii kicks Oiwa in the back. Ishii toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Ishii HeadButts Oiwa. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Oiwa dropkicks Ishii. Oiwa tags in Narita. Narita with a Twisting Hip Attack. Narita with a Vertical Suplex. Narita follows that with a Bridging Half & Hatch Suplex for a two count. Ishii denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita stomps on the right foot of Ishii. Narita with a Running Boot. Third Forearm Exchange. Narita applies The Cobra Twist. Ishii grabs the top rope which forces the break. Narita with a Mid-Kick. Narita with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Narita kicks Ishii in the back. Narita with clubbing mid-kicks. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Narita with a Big Boot. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii dishes out another forearm. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Nakashima and Oiwa are tagged in.

Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa is putting the boots to Nakashima. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Nakashima responds with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima knocks Narita off the apron. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa for a two count. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima. Oiwa tags in Narita. Narita knocks Ishii off the apron. Narita stomps on Nakashima’s back. Narita with forearm shivers. Narita goes for a waist lock takedown, but Nakashima counters with a Knee Bar. Oiwa drops Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Narita makes Nakashima tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa via Submission

Second Match: Rocky Romero, Master Wato, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Taichi, El Desperado, Douki and Taka Michinoku In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Rocky Romero and Douki will start things off. Romero with a single leg takedown. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Romero. Romero ducks a clothesline from Douki. Romero with a forearm smash. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Douki kicks Romero in the gut. Douki sends Romero to the corner. Romero ducks another clothesline from Douki. Forever Clotheslines to Douki and Michinoku. Romero tags in Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi runs into Makabe. Taichi kicks Makabe in the face. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma HeadButts Taichi. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Taichi counters with The Greco Roman Throat Hold. Taichi throws Honma into the canvas. Douki tags himself in.

Suzuki Gun is mauling Honma in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku kicks Honma in the gut. Michinoku applies a side headlock. Michinoku drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma with two chops. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Honma. Michinoku stomps on Honma’s face. Michinoku with a throat thrust. Michinoku tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Double Irish Whip. Honma ducks a clothesline from Douki. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma bodyslams Douki on top of Desperado. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato clears the ring. Wato sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count.

Wato applies a waist lock. Desperado with two sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Wato. Desperado rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado Spears Wato for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado blocks a boot from Wato. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado tags in Michinoku. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Corner Clothesline Party. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Makabe breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Michinoku denies The Recientemente. Michinoku with a greco roman eye poke. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Wato. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku kicks Wato in the gut. Michinoku reapplies The CrossFace. Wato makes Michinoku tap out to The Vendaval.

Winner: Rocky Romero, Master Wato, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma via Submission

Third Match: Hikuleo, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jado vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Taguchi Japan before the bell rings. Sho is choking Taguchi with his boot. Sho slams Taguchi’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Sho rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi repeatedly drops down on the canvas. Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan kicks Sho in the gut. Tenzan with a series of Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Sho in the gut. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Sho with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan kicks Sho in the face. Togo trips Tenzan from the outside. House Of Torture clears the ring. Togo bends the left ankle of Tenzan. Sho is choking Tenzan with his boot. EVIL attacks Taguchi with a microphone.

Sho tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Togo is throwing haymakers at Tenzan. Togo rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Togo with a double sledge. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps his t-shirt around Tenzan’s neck. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Takahashi backs Tenzan into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Hikuleo. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Takahashi kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Hikuleo drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo with a Biel Throw.

Hikuleo Powerslams Togo. EVIL attacks Hikuleo from behind. Double Irish Whip. Hikuleo with a double clothesline. Hikuleo tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Hikuleo kicks Takahashi in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Jado clotheslines Takahashi. Hikuleo goes for a Chokeslam, but Sho counters with a low dropkick. Sho clears the ring. EVIL rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado side steps EVIL into Sho and Togo. Taguchi drops EVIL with The Hip Attack. Lariat Exchange. Jado with a Fallng Lariat for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Takahashi starts tapping out, but the referee was distracted by EVIL who’s holding a steel chair. Jado gets distracted by Sho who’s holding a wrench. Togo wraps the garrote around Jado’s neck. Sho nails Jado with the wrench. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Toru Yano and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan backs Yano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Yano slaps Khan in the back of the head. Khan drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Yano tags in Goto. Khan kicks Goto in the gut. Khan applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Khan whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan with a toe kick. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Double Shoulder Tackle to Khan. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Henare. War Drums to Henare and Cobb. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Goto’s chest. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan blocks a boot from Goto. Khan hammers down on the left knee of Goto. Khan slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan with a knife edge chop for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare punches Goto in the back. Henare HeadButts Goto. Henare applies a chin lock in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Goto’s chest. Henare grapevines the legs of Goto. Henare with The Bow and Arrow Stomp for a two count. Henare slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb headbutts the midsection of Goto. Cobb drives his knee into Goto’s back. Surf’s Up. Cobb mocks Yano. Goto with three overhand chops. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Cobb with a short-arm clothesline. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Hashi wraps the left leg of Cobb around the middle rope. Hashi with a Running Dropkick. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi applies a Knee Bar. Henare breaks up the submission hold. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Henare. Goto with a corner clothesline. Henare with a running chop. Goto kicks Cobb in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Bishamon goes for Shoto, but Khan counters with The Claw.

Cobb with a Vertical Toss. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi shoves Khan towards Cobb. Hashi SuperKicks Cobb. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick to Khan. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Henare and Yano are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Henare. Yano rakes the eyes of Henare. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Henare kicks Yano in the gut. Henare with forearm smashes. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Henare with a Mid-Kick. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Yano denies The Ultima Clutch. Henare sends Yano to the opposite corner. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Henare follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count. Goto clotheslines Henare. Khan uppercuts Goto. Yano dodges The Pump Kick. Yano pulls Khan down to the mat. Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano rolls Henare over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Bushi and Titan vs. TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Perkins is putting the boots to Titan. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with The Face Wash. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Perkins transitions into The Cobra Twist. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Titan with two sharp elbow strikes. Titan with an arm-drag takeover. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins slaps Titan in the chest. Perkins pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan dropkicks Perkins off the ring apron. Perkins avoids The Fosbury Flop. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Headscissors Takeover on the floor. Titan punches Perkins in the back. Titan rolls Perkins back into the ring. Titan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Titan stomps on Perkins back. Titan tags in Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Titan drops down on the canvas. Bushi leapfrogs over Titan. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan kicks the left hamstring of Perkins. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Perkins. Titan with a basement dropkick. Bushi knocks Akira off the apron. Bushi stomps on Perkins back. Bushi tags in Naito.

Naito applies the cravate. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Naito hammers down on the back of Perkins. Grey drives his knee into Naito’s back. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Bushi kicks Perkins in the back. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Combination Cabron. Naito goes for a NeckBreaker, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins blocks a boot from Naito. Perkins with a Leg Capture Belly to Back Suplex. Bushi and Akira are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Bushi whips Akira across the ring. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Bushi. Akira dropkicks Bushi. Akira with a corner clothesline. Akira with a running elbow smash. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Akira with a Running Knee Strike for a two count.

Akira talks smack to Bushi. Akira is throwing haymakers at Bushi. Bushi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi drops Akira with a DDT. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan with a GourdBuster. Titan SuperKicks Akira for a two count. Akira ducks a clothesline from Titan. Perkins SuperKicks Titan. Akira hits The Fire Plex for a two count. Perkins dumps Naito out of the ring. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Bushi in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Bushi. Akira with a basement dropkick. Akira lunges over Titan. Akira kicks Titan in the gut. Titan SuperKicks Akira. Perkins with a toe kick. Titan responds with a SpringBoard DDT. Akira tags in Grey. Grey says that he hates Titan. Grey goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Titan ducks out of the way. Titan with a basement dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a diving corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with The CodeBreaker. Titan connects with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and El Phantasmo will start things off. Phantasmo wants a piece of Takagi. Sanada tags in Takagi. Phantasmo wants Takagi to hug him. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi gives Phantasmo a spanking. Takagi is choking Phantasmo with his boot. Takahashi and Ishimori are tagged in. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori and Takahashi run the ropes. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a running basement dropkick. Takahashi tags in Sanada.

Sanada with three elbow drops for a two count. Sanada punches Ishimori. Sanada whips Ishimori across the ring. Sanada goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori shoves the referee towards Sanada. Ishimori dumps Sanada out of the ring. Ishimori knocks LIJ off the ring apron. Kenta whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kenta with rapid fire haymakers. Sanada inadvertently punches the turnbuckle pad. Kenta with a double leg takedown. Kenta doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Kenta yells at Milano Collection ATT. Kenta denies The Paradise Lock. Fish Hook Exchange. Kenta with a straight right hand. Phantasmo tags himself in. Kenta rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada with three haymakers. Purple Nurple Exchange. Sanada with a in adverted low blow to Phantasmo. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi clears the ring.

Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi with forearm shivers. Ishimori attacks Takagi from behind. Ishimori punches Takagi. Kenta kicks Takagi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ishimori. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Kenta applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takagi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a Fake Out DDT for a two count. Phantasmo denies Last Of The Dragon. Phantasmo applies a waist lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo shoves Takagi into the referee. Phantasmo delivers a low blow. Phantasmo channels his inner Eddie Guerrero pretending that Takagi hit him with the chair. Takagi shoves down the referee. Takagi attacks Phantasmo with the broken chair piece which forces the disqualification.

Winner: KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori via Disqualification

Seventh Match: David Finlay vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Finlay whips Kanemaru across the ring. Finlay leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru with a double leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. Finlay with two uppercuts. Finlay with the backslide cover for a one count. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Kanemaru tugs on Finlay’s hair. Kanemaru pulls Finlay down to the mat. Kanemaru grabs a side headlock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay whips Kanemaru across the ring. Finlay applies a side headlock. Kanemaru sends Finlay into the ropes. Kanemaru applies another side headlock. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru with a side headlock takeover. Finlay backs Kanemaru into a turnbuckle pad. Finlay attacks the midsection of Kanemaru. Finlay with clubbing headbutts. Finlay talks smack to Kanemaru.

Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru with a Hip Toss. Kanemaru with a Headscissors Takedown. Finlay rolls himself out of the ring. Kanemaru still has his legs wrapped around Finlay’s neck. Finlay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kanemaru stomps on Finlay’s back. Finlay with a gut punch. Kanemaru punches Finlay in the back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Finlay dropkicks Kanemaru. Finlay with Two Running Uppercuts. Finlay with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Short-Arm Reversal by Finlay. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Finlay decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Kanemaru drops Finlay with The Satellite DDT. Kanemaru bodyslams Finlay. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru drills Finlay with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kanemaru goes for Deep Impact, but Finlay counters with The Prima Nocta. Kanemaru kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay denies The Satellite DDT. Finlay with another Prima Nocta. Finlay with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Acid Drop. Kanemaru rolls Finlay over for a two count. Finlay Spears Kanemaru. Finlay hits The Irish Curse BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay connects with Trash Panda to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Eight Match: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Alex Zayne In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Zayne knocks Sabre off the ring apron before the bell rings. Zayne lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayne rolls Sabre back into the ring. Zayne with a Corkscrew Senton Splash for a two count. Zayne pulls Sabre back into the ring. Zayne goes for a Bodyslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with a Running Boot. Zayne dropkicks Sabre to the floor. Sabre finally takes off his ring jacket. Sabre regroups on the outside. Zayne kicks Sabre in the gut. Zayne punches Sabre in the back. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Zayne with a knife edge chop. Sabre uppercuts Zayne. Zayne rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Zayne with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Zayne rolls Sabre back into the ring. Zayne blocks The Running Boot. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre counters with a Guillotine Choke. Sabre grapevines the legs of Zayne. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre bridges his back for added pressure. Zayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre reapplies the cravate. Zayne bodyslams Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Zayne’s neck. Sabre applies a headscissors neck lock. Sabre pulls back the left leg of Zayne. Zayne refuses to quit. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Zayne. Sabre with three uppercuts. Zayne with combo forearms. Zayne drops Sabre with a Discus Back Elbow. Sabre knocks Zayne off the middle rope. Sabre stomps on the back of Zayne’s knees. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre toys around with Zayne. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Zayne. Zayne hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne with a leaping back elbow smash. Zayne puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre shoves Zayne off the middle rope. Zayne with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner.

Zayne goes for The Baja Blast, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Zayne avoids The PK. Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Zayne hits The Baja Blast for a two count. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left knee of Zayne. Zayne blocks a boot from Sabre. Zayne slaps Sabre in the face. Zayne drops Sabre with a Lariat for a two count. Sabre denies The Taco Driver. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Zayne PowerBombs Sabre. Zayne goes for The Cinnamon Twist, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Sabre grapevines the legs of Zayne. Zayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Zayne with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Zayne. Zayne uses his feet to create separation. Zayne with a forearm smash. Sabre answers with three uppercuts. Zayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sabre negates The Taco Driver. Sabre applies a Knee Bar. Zayne rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre makes Zayne tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

