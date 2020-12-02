NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 12/2/20

Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium

Osaka, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Gabriel Kidd & Yota Tsuji

Tomoaki Honma Yota Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji applies a hammerlock. Tsuji transitions into a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Honma whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Honma with a back elbow smash. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Tsuji stomps on Honma’ back. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Kidd tags himself in. Kidd with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Kidd blasts Kojima off the apron. Kidd with forearm shivers.

Kidd tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji with a Side Walk Slam. Tsuji applies the bow and arrow stretch. Tsuji transitions into a side headlock. Kidd tags himself in. Kidd punches Honma in the back. Kidd with two uppercuts. Honma unloads three overhand chops. Kidd uppercuts Honma. Kidd hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Kidd kicks Honma in the chest. Kidd stands on the back of Honma’s neck. Kidd continues to knock Kojima off the apron. Kidd tags in Tsuji. Tsuji kicks Honma in the gut. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Honma. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma creates distance with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Kojima.

Kojima knocks Kidd off the apron. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kidd runs interference. Kidd with a straight right hand. Tsuji throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Tsuji sends Kojima to the corner. Tsuji with The Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Tsuji dropkicks Kojima. Tsuji tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd talks smack to Kojima. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kojima denies The BrainBuster. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kidd with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kidd with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kojima negates The Double Arm Suplex. Tsuji punches Honma in the back. Tsuji unloads a flurry of chops. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Honma. Tsuji Spears Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Kojima refuses to quit. Kidd goes for The Double Arm Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Kojima in the face. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (0) Douki vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki shoves down the referee before the bell rings. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Uemura bodyslams Douki for a two count. Uemura kicks Douki in the gut. Uemura with a forearm smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Uemura. Douki sends Uemura tumbling to the floor. Uemura whips Douki into the steel barricade. Uemura with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Uemura rolls Douki back into the ring. Uemura with the cover for a two count. Uemura stomps on Douki’s chest. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Douki dumps Uemura face first on the top rope. Douki dumps Uemura out of the ring. Douki repeatedly whips Uemura into the barricades. Douki brutally attacks Uemura with the pipe. Uemura gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Douki stomps on Uemura’s chest. Douki talks smack to Uemura. Douki stands on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Douki bodyslams Uemura. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki toys around with Uemura. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura blocks it. Douki rakes the eyes of Uemura. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Douki side steps the dropkick from Uemura. Douki repeatedly slaps Uemura in the face. Uemura dropkicks Douki. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Uemura is choking Douki with his boot. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab.

Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura applies a waist lock. Douki with rapid fire back elbow smashes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Uemura. Douki with a knee lift. Douki follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Douki. Uemura goes for a German Suplex, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Uemura with a forearm smash. Douki with an Inside Out Lariat. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Uemura counters with The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Douki refuses to quit. Douki negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki with an open palm strike. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Douki. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki plants Uemura with Suplex de La Luna to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (4) Robbie Eagles In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi backs Eagles into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taguchi with a single leg takedown. Taguchi applies a leg lock. Eagles transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Taguchi grapevines the legs of Eagles. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Eagles applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Eagles with two double leg takedowns. Taguchi starts making Eagles run the ropes. Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Taguchi with the irish whip. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Eagles counters with an Atomic Drop. Eagles with a Rolling Capo Kick. Eagles clotheslines the back of Taguchi’s neck for a two count. Eagles stomps on the left hamstring of Taguchi. Eagles applies a toe and ankle hold. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Eagles with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Eagles with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Eagles applies a rear chin lock. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Taguchi. Eagles goes for a sunset flip, but Taguchi stands still. Taguchi’s pants starts falling down. Taguchi rolls Eagles over for a two count. Eagles dropkicks Taguchi to the floor. Eagles dodges The Running Hip Attack. Eagles with a Tiger Feint Kick. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Eagles counters with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Eagles with The Leaping Hip Attack. Eagles regroups on the outside. Taguchi with a Flying Hip Attack off the ring apron. Taguchi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Missile Hip Attack for a two count.

Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Eagles with a single dropkick. Eagles with Two ShotGun Meteora’s for a two count. Eagles ascends to the top turnbuckle. Taguchi wisely rolls himself to the other side of the ring. Taguchi with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi denies The Roundhouse Kick. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles unloads a flurry of kicks. Taguchi launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles connects with The Running Leg Lariat for a two count. Taguchi rolls Eagles over for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Taguchi. Taguchi denies Turbo Backpack. Rollup Exchange. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Eagles negates The Dodon. Eagles makes Taguchi tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (8) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (6) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato applies a side headlock. Bushi whips Wato across the ring. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Bush leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Bushi. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato with Two Chest Kicks. Wato with clubbing hamstring kicks. Wato follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi regroups on the outside. Bushi yanks Wato off the ring apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi whips Wato into the steel barricade. Bushi stomps on Wato’s chest. Bushi continues to whip Wato into the barricade. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Bushi drops Wato with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi kicks Wato in the back. Bushi slams Wato’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi unloads three overhand chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi transitions into a Figure Four Headlock.

Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Wato’s neck. Bushi abuses the referee’s five count. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Wato with forearm shivers. Bushi blocks a boot from Wato. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Bushi delivers a gut punch. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato with clubbing back and chest kicks for a two count. Wato hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi dropkicks Wato.

Bushi has Wato draped across the top rope. Bushi punches Wato in the back. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with The Draping DDT on the apron. Wato denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Wato drops Bushi with The Windmill Kick. Forearm Exchange. Wato with a Spinning Back Fist. Wato goes for The TTD, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Bushi ducks out of the way. Bushi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with The Draping BackStabber. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Wato counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi rolls him over for a two count. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Wato dropkicks Bushi in mid-air. Bushi avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Bushi with a Rewind Kick. Bushi drills Wato with The Canadian Destroyer. Bushi plants Wato with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (10) Taiji Ishimori vs. (8) El Desperado In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Desperado throws his towel at Ishimori before the bell rings. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Desperado repeatedly whips Ishimori into the steel barricades. Desperado slams Ishimori’s head on the steel ring post. Desperado is choking Ishimori with his boot. Desperado rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Desperado rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Desperado stabs Ishimori with his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Belt. The referee admonishes Desperado. Desperado applies an illegal choke hold. Desperado with the irish whip. Ishimori slides under Desperado. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori dumps Desperado out of the ring. Ishimori tosses Desperado around the ringside area. Ishimori rolls Desperado back into the ring. Ishimori drives his knee into the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ishimori stomps on Desperado’s chest. Ishimori wraps the right shoulder of Desperado around the middle rope. Desperado with two overhand chops. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori uppercuts the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori with an Arm-Ringer for a one count. Ishimori repeatedly drives Desperado shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori with clubbing elbow smashes. Ishimori blasts Desperado with a knife edge chop. Ishimori whips Desperado across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Ishimori toys around with Desperado. Chop Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Desperado shoves the referee towards Ishimori. Ishimori avoids the low dropkick. Ishimori cranks on Desperado’s neck. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado blocks a boot from Ishimori. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado works on the left leg of Ishimori. Ishimori denies The Guitarra de Angel. Desperado kicks the left knee of Ishimori.

Desperado goes for The Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori responds with The YES! Lock. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori with clubbing elbow smashes. Desperado kicks the left knee of Ishimori. Ishimori hits The ShoulderBuster. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Desperado refuses to quit. Desperado transitions into Numero Dos. Forearm Exchange. Desperado blocks a boot from Ishimori. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori goes for The YES! Lock, but Desperado counters with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Ishimori counters with The Hurricanrana. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki. Desperado negates The Bloody Cross. Desperado backs Ishimori into the referee. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado grabs his title. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. The referee snatches the title out of Ishimori’s hands. Desperado delivers the low blow. Desperado nails Ishimori with Loco Mono. Desperado plants Ishimori with The Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (8) SHO In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Shoulder Block Exchange. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Running Lariat Exchange. Double Lariat. Sho with forearm shivers. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Sho launches Takahashi over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Sho slides out of the ring. Sho denies The Apron Sunset Bomb. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho blasts Takahashi with The PK. Takahashi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi tosses Sho around the ringside area. Takahashi with another ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi stomps on Sho’s back. Takahashi stands on the back of Sho’s neck. Takahashi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takahashi puts his knee across Sho’s chest for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies The Figure Four Headlock. Sho puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi toys around with Sho. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho blocks it. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho with The Misdirection Spear. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combo-kicks. Sho drops Takahashi with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho with three arm-ringers. Takahashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Sho dumps Takahashi back first on the canvas. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sho applies a waist lock. Takahashi with five sharp elbow strikes. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi responds with a Cazadora FlatLiner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sho hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Sho denies The SuperKick. Sho with a leaping forearm smash. Takahashi punches Sho in the back. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho with Two Rolling German Suplex’s. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the face. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Sho with clubbing lariats. Takahashi answers with a charging lariat. Takahashi sends Sho tumbling to the floor. Takahashi hits The Apron Sunset Bomb. Sho gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi blocks a lariat from Sho. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The Triangle Choke. Sho BuckleBombs Takahashi. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi with a Running Dropkick. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Sho somehow maintained wrist control. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Sho with forearm shivers. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi with a Pop Up SitOut PowerBomb. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal for a two count. Sho negates The Time Bomb. Sho with The BackStabber. Sho with Three Running Lariats. Sho follows that with The Cross Arm PileDriver for a two count. Sho plants Takahashi with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 27 Standings

1.) SHO, 10 Points (5-2)

2.) Hiromu Takahashi, 10 Points (5-2)

3.) Taiji Ishimori, 10 Points (5-2)

5.) Bushi, 8 Points (4-3)

6.) Master Wato, 8 Points (4-3)

7.) Robbie Eagles, 6 Points (3-4)

8.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 6 Points (3-4)

9.) Douki, 2 Points (1-6)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-7)

