NJPW issued the following:

Wrestle Kingdom 15 hits FITE January 4 & 5! 【WK15】

FITE to offer live streams January 4,5.

There’s nothing like the excitement of Wrestle Kingdom, and NJPW is all the more excited to give fans as many options as possible to view this landmark event on January 4 & 5.

That’s why we’re teaming with FITE once again to bring you all the action live on the device of your choosing! Experience all the action and atmosphere of the Tokyo Dome and Go To New Japan wherever you are, with each event available individually or as a special two night bundle pack!

January 4: $19.99

January 5: $19.99

Double pack: $29.99