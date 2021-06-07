NJPW Dominion 2021 Results

June 7, 2021

Osaka Jo Hall

Osaka, Japan

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and SHO vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens mocks Tanahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Owens into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Owens backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Owens kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Ishimori kicks Tanahashi in the back. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens uppercuts Tanahashi. Sho kicks Owens in the back. Sho with a toe kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Toe Kick. Tanahashi and Sho with another double shoulder tackle. Hashi and Takahashi are tagged in.

Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi answers with a Pump Kick. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Chaos knocks Owens off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi stomps on the midsection of EVIL. Goto kicks EVIL in the back. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Goto kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Hashi with a running elbow smash. EVIL pulls Hashi out of the ring. Phantasmo rakes the back of Goto. All hell is breaking loose in Osaka. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. Phantasmo stands on the right ankle of Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Owens.

Back Rake Party. Phantasmo punches Hashi. EVIL clears the ring. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL bodyslams Hashi for a two count. EVIL toys around with Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi drops EVIL with a Spinning Heel Kick. Hashi tags in Ishii. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with a Hip Toss. Double Mid-Kick. Stereo Toe Kicks. Phantasmo and Ishimori have a meeting of the minds. Sho with a Double Spear. Ishii unloads four knife edge chops. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii talks smack to EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii kicks EVIL in the face. Togo continues to run interference. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with forearm shivers. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho sends Ishimori to the corner. Sho with a corner clothesline. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whp from Sho. Sho kicks the left hamstring of Ishimori. Sho with a series of mid-kicks. Chaos clears the ring. Ishimori denies The German Suplex. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for The Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Phantasmo with The Flying Splash. Hashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Takahashi drops Hashi with The Reverse DDT. Goto clotheslines Takahashi. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanahashi answers with a palm strike. Ishimori nails Tanahashi with The Pump Kick. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Ishimori negates Shock Arrow. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86. Ishimori hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL side steps Ishii into the exposed steel. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Ishimori plants Sho with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club lays out Ishii, Goto, and Hashi setting their eyes on the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

Winner: EVIL, El Phantasmo, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Taichi will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Taichi. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi starts choking Naito. Fish Hook Exchange. Sabre applies the cravate. Misfired Double Team Moves. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. The referee tells Sabre and Sanada to get out of the ring. Bushi and Douki are tagged in. Bushi shoves Douki. Douki drops down on the canvas. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Bushi with a Headscissors Takeover. Bushi kicks Douki in the gut. Douki dumps Bushi face first on the top rope. Douki dumps Bushi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Choke Fest in Osaka. Douki wraps the steel pipe around Bushi’s neck. Taichi is choking Naito with his boot. Taichi rakes the eyes of Bushi. Taichi rolls Bushi back into the ring.

Douki stands on the back of Bushi’s neck. Douki slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Douki is choking Bushi with his boot. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi with an illegal choke hold. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi stomps on Bushi’s chest. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre is trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. Sabre cranks on Bushi’s neck. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with a Slam. Bushi avoids The Running Double Foot Stomp. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki drops his elbow across the back of Bushi. Bushi creates distance with The DDT. Naito and Taichi are tagged in. Naito ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Naito knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Naito decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s head. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. LIJ Pose. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito sends Taichi to the corner. Naito avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi kicks Naito in the face. Taichi whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Taichi in the face. Naito tags in Sanada.

Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. Taichi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada kicks Taichi in the gut. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks a boot from Sabre. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Sabre cranks on Sanada’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Douki with a corner clothesline. Taichi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Sabre applies a front face lock. Naito runs interference. Bushi dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Douki arm-drags Naito out of the ring. Douki with a Suicide Dive of his own. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada negates The European Clutch. Sanada connects with The Bridging Double Arm Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: El Desperado (c) vs. YOH For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh backs Desperado into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Desperado grabs the left ear of Yoh. Desperao ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Desperado kicks Yoh in the back. Yoh blocks a boot from Desperado. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado with a side headlock takeover. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Yoh whips Desperado across the ring. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado shoves the referee towards Yoh. Yoh avoids the low dropkick. Yoh taunts Desperado. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Yoh leapfrogs over Desperado. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh dropkicks Desperado to the floor. Desperado pulls Yoh out of the ring. Desperado tosses Yoh around the ringside area. Desperado stands on Yoh’s face. Desperado grabs a bucket to distract the referee. Desperado with a nasty chair shot across the left knee of Yoh. Desperado rolls Yoh back into the ring.

Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado with a Seated Senton on the left leg of Yoh. Desperado talks smack to Yoh. Desperado drops Yoh with The Knee Breaker. Desperado drops his weight on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado goes for The Knee Breaker, but Yoh counters with the sunset flip for a two count. Desperado continues to drop his weight on the left leg of Yoh. Desperado figure fours the legs of Yoh. Desperado applies The Butterfly Lock. Yoh reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado toys around with Yoh. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yoh blocks it. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Yoh with a forearm knockdown. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh follows that with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado with heavy bodyshots. Yoh blocks a boot from Desperado. Yoh with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh starts dropping his weight on the right leg on Desperado. Yoh figure fours the legs of Desperado. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Yoh kicks the left knee of Desperado. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado is putting the boots to Yoh. Desperado with forearm shivers. Yoh refuses to go down. Desperado blocks a boot from Yoh. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh starts favoring his left knee. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Desperado launches Yoh over the top rope. Yoh with a forearm smash. Desperado yanks Yoh off the ring apron. Yoh dropkicks Desperado into the steel barricade. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Yoh rolls Desperado back into the ring. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick. Yoh with The Cross Legged Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Desperado decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Forearm Exchange. Knee Kick Exchange. Yoh drops Desperado with a Leaping Flatliner. Desperado responds with The Olympic Slam. Desperado connects with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Yoh denies Pinche Loco. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Desperado blasts Yoh with a knife edge chop. Desperado goes for Numero Dos, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Yoh applies The Star Gazer. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Desperado negates The Direct Drive. Desperado HeadButts Yoh. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Yoh counters with the jackknife cover for a two count. Yoh SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado delivers The Loco Mono. Desperado plants Yoh with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory. After the match, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori walks into the ring. They will be getting a future IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Opportunity. Desperado also accepts Ishimori’s challenge.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, El Desperado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb w/The Great O-Khan

Cobb avoids The V-Trigger. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb leapfrogs over Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Cobb. Ibushi with rapid fire bodyshots. Cobb blocks a boot from Ibushi. Forearm Exchange. Cobb ducks under two clotheslines from Ibushi. Cobb tackles Ibushi. Cobb transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi regroups on the outside. Cobb punches Ibushi in the chest. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb punches Ibushi in the back. Cobb is choking Ibushi with his boot. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Ibushi’s back. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the steel ring post. Cobb kicks Ibushi in the chest. Cobb with Two HeadButts. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. Cobb punches Ibushi in the back. Ibushi drops Cobb with a Flying Mid-Kick. Cobb denies The Standing MoonSault. Cobb stomps on Ibushi’s back. Cobb drives Ibushi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb whips Ibushi chest first into the red turnbuckle pad for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Cobb repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Cobb HeadButts Ibushi. Cobb applies a rear chin lock. Cobb is picking Ibushi apart. Cobb headbutts the back of Ibushi for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Cobb drives his knee into Ibushi’s back. Cobb uppercuts the back of Ibushi for a two count. Cobb stands on Ibushi’s back. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb is putting the boots to Ibushi. Ibushi is pissed. Cobb rolls Ibushi over for a one count. Cobb with a Running Knee Strike. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Ibushi. Cobb with a short-arm lariat. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Ibushi gets his knees up in the air. Cobb side steps Ibushi into the red turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over Cobb. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Cobb avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Cobb with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Cobb whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi holds onto the ropes. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Ibushi sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Cobb catches Ibushi in mid-air. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi blocks it. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Ibushi lands The Asai MoonSault. Cobb gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Cobb denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Cobb HeadButts Ibushi. Ibushi and Cobb are trading back and forth shots. Ibushi with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Ibushi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Cobb counters with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ibushi with desperation up kicks. Ibushi denies The Spin Cycle. Cobb hits The F1000 for a two count. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye for a two count. Ibushi is shocked. Ibushi pulls down his knee pad. Cobb turns a PowerBomb into The Kamigoye for a two count. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Ibushi counters with the inside cradle for a two count. Ibushi nails Cobb with The Mid-Air Kamigoye. Ibushi plants Cobb with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi For The Vacated IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Takagi applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Takagi wraps his legs around Okada’s neck. Okada transitions into a front face lock. Takagi applies a hammerlock. Takagi grabs an arm-bar. Okada backs Takagi into the ropes. Takagi with a drop toe hold. Takagi applies a front face lock. Okada transitions into a hammerlock. Okada grabs a side headlock. Okada with a side headlock takeover. Takagi whips Okada across the ring. Okada runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada drops down on the canvas. Okada leapfrogs over Takagi. Deep Arm-Drag/Headscissors Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takagi tells Okada to bring it. Takagi shoves Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada drops Takagi with The Big Boot. Okada with a NeckBreaker for a one count.

Okada applies a rear chin lock. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Takagi hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi denies The Hip Toss. Takagi pulls Okada down to the mat. Okada avoids The Senton Splash. Okada goes for a Senton, but Takagi gets his knees up in the air. Takagi clotheslines Okada over the top rope. Takagi repeatedly drives Okada back first into the edge of the ring frame. Takagi whips Okada into the steel barricade. Takagi with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Takagi stands on the midsection of Okada. Takagi rolls Okada back into the ring. Takagi with a Slingshot Knee Drop. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi applies the bodyscissors hold. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi toys around with Okada.

Forearm Exchange. Okada blocks a boot from Takagi. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada goes for The Tombstone, but Takagi counters with The Powerslam for a two count. Takagi kicks Okada in the back. Takagi walks over Okada’s back. Takagi applies The Bear Hug. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Okada with a forearm shot across the back of Takagi. Takagi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Takagi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada with a diving uppercut. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada sends Takagi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count. Takagi hammers down on the small of Okada’s back. Okada side steps Takagi into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Okada whips Takagi into the barricade. Okada with a Running Boot. Okada with The Draping DDT on the floor. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

Okada delivers Heavy Rain. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada bodyslams Takagi. Okada dives over Takagi. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a Ryukon Lariat. Okada denies The Noshigami. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi starts headbutting the ribs of Okada. Takagi applies The Argentine BackBreaker. Takagi with a GutBuster. Takagi follows that with The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Takagi delivers clubbing headbutts in the corner. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada is raining down forearms. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Takagi grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Red Shoes admonishes Okada. Okada with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Okada reapplies The Money Clip. Okada with a BackBreaker. Okada is trying to wear down Takagi with The Money Clip.

Okada with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi clings onto the barricade. Okada kicks Takagi in the chest. Takagi hits Made In Japan on the floor. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi with The Stay Dream for a two count. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat. Okada denies Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with a Stiff Lariat. Takagi with combination forearms. Okada dropkicks Takagi. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Takagi counters with The Ryukon Lariat. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada with three uppercuts. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Driver. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Okada counters with Two Rain Makers. Takagi responds with a Shingo Rain Maker. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Okada negates Last Of The Dragon. Misfired Signature Moves. Takagi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi with The Sliding Forearm. Takagi plants Okada with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Takagi calls out Kota Ibushi to close the show.

Winner: New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

