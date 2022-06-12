NJPW Dominion 2022 Results

June 12, 2022

Osaka Jo Hall

Osaka, Japan

First Match: The United Empire (Aaron Henare, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira) w/Jessie Vargas vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Hiroyoshi Tenzan w/Manabu Nakanishi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

TJ Perkins and Master Wato will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takedown. Wato answers with a headscissors neck lock. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Perkins uppercuts Wato. Perkins sends Wato to the corner. Wato dives over Perkins. Wato ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wato rolls Perkins back into the ring. Taguchi knocks Akira off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Taguchi follows that with a Hip Toss. Wato with a basement dropkick for a two count. Wato tags in Tenzan. Mongolian Chop Party for a one count. Tenzan applies a rear chin lock. Tenzan tags in Taguchi. Tenzan stomps on Perkins back. Taguchi with a hip smash. Taguchi whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins sends Taguchi tumbling to the floor. Akira with a Flying Hurricanrana off the apron. Akira rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Perkins rams his boot across Taguchi’s face. Perkins tags in Akira.

Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Taguchi in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Akira with a running dropkick for a two count. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Akira dumps Wato out of the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Akira applies the bow and arrow stretch. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Akira tags in Henare. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner for a two count. Henare tags in Perkins. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Perkins counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Perkins with The Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato kicks Perkins in the face. Wato whips Perkins across the ring. Wato with a Leg Lariat. Perkins launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard Uppercut for a two count. Wato knocks Akira off the apron. Wato applies a waist lock. Perkins with two sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Wato follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Taguchi kicks Akira out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Perkins launches Taguchi over the top rope. Perkins launches Wato over the top rope. Perkins with The Rolling Senton. Akira hits The Fireball. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. United Empire goes for The Leaning Tower, but Taguchi gets in the way. Taguchi slams Akira’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Wato with The Victory Roll for a two count.

Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Akira counters with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Wato with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tenzan and Henare are tagged in. Tenzan runs into Henare. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Henare. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Stereo SuperKicks. Stereo Hip Attacks. Tenzan stomps on Henare’s chest. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Henare with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Henare’s back. Henare denies The Anaconda Buster. Henare hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan fires back with Two Mongolian Chops. Henare delivers his combination offense. Tenzan denies The Streets Of Rage. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Henare. Tenzan sends Henare to the corner. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Henare makes Tenzan tap out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: The United Empire via Submission

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Ace Austin, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Naito kicks Ishimori in the face. Austin with a flying head kick. Assisted CodeBreaker. Austin with a Corkscrew Senton Splash. Phantasmo with The MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Phantasmo with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo stomps on Naito’s chest. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Back Rake Party. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin applies a headscissors neck lock. Austin tags in Ishimori. Ishimori stomps on Naito’s back. Ishimori cranks on Naito’s neck. Naito denies The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori hammers down on Naito’s back. Back Rake Exchange. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Ishimori’s head. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi with a running headscissors takeover. Takahashi kicks Austin in the gut. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi dropkicks Austin into Ishimori. Takahashi with another corner clothesline. Takahashi with a running basement dropkick for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori blocks it. Takahashi avoids The Bone Lock. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Takahashi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Lariat Exchange. Ishimori with The Shotgun Dropkick. Phantasmo and Bushi are tagged in. Phantasmo kicks Bushi in the gut. Phantasmo sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Phantasmo side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Bushi with The Flying Headscissors Takeover. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi drops Phantasmo with The DDT for a two count. Phantasmo denies The CodeBreaker. Phantasmo drops Bushi with The Sudden Death for a two count. Austin dumps Naito out of the ring. Austin blasts Naito with The PK. SpringBoard Windmill Kick/UFO Combination. Austin lands The Soar To Glory. Phantasmo connects with The CR II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: DOC Gallows vs. Toru Yano

Gallows attacks Yano before the bell rings. Gallows stomps on Yano’s chest. Gallows pours alcohol over Yano. Gallows sends Yano to the corner. Yano exits the ring. Yano backs away from Gallows. Yano crawls under the ring. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Gallows kicks Yano in the gut. Gallows uppercuts Yano. Gallows whips Yano into the steel barricade. Gallows slams Yano’s head on the barricade. Gallows tees off on Yano. Gallows sends Yano into the barricade. Yano dodges The Running Boot. Yano kicks Gallows in the ribs. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Gallows. Yano kicks Gallows in the gut. Gallows denies The Bodyslam. Gallows slings Yano into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows is choking Yano with his boot. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows HeadButts Yano. Yano side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Gallows blocks The Bodyslam. Gallows with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Yano slaps Gallows in the back of the head. Yano grabs Gallows beard. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Gallows drops Yano with The Big Boot for a two count. Gallows hits The Gallows Pole for a two count. Gallows grabs Yano by his throat. Gallows with a straight right hand. Standing Switch Exchange. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fourth Match: EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi (c) w/Dick Togo vs. Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships

House Of Torture and Suzuki Gun are brawling on the stage before the bell rings. Kanemaru whips Sho into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps his t-shirt around Sabre’s neck. Kanemaru whips Sho across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kanemaru blocks a boot from EVIL. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Kanemaru gets EVIL trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock. Takahashi and Togo also suffer the same as their stable mates. Togo is tapping out, but the referee is trying to get him out of the ring. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Kanemaru sends Sho into the ropes. EVIL trips Kanemaru from the outside. EVIL pulls Kanemaru out of the ring. EVIL drives Kanemaru back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. EVIL rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Sho rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Sho repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL tags himself in.

Sho applies a wrist lock. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL whips Kanemaru into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sho clears the ring. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture before the bell rings. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho toys around with Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a knife edge chop. Sho rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Sho avoids the predictable dropkick from Kanemaru. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Sho. Sho with another eye rake. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Suzuki Gun nullifies House Of Torture sneak attack. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sabre uppercuts EVIL. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre follows that with a wrist lock takedown to Takahashi. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Takahashi. Desperado with a basement dropkick. Sabre pulls Togo out of the ring. Desperado with a knee crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho.

Kanemaru goes back to The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sabre cranks on Sho’s neck for added pressure. EVIL tosses Sabre around the ringside area. Takahashi chokes Kanemaru with the pimp stick. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. EVIL kicks Sabre in the gut. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Desperado Spears EVIL. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Takahashi starts biting Desperado’s fingers. Takahashi clotheslines Desperado. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Takahashi. Sabre uppercuts Takahashi. Sabre avoids the exposed steel. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. EVIL backs Sabre into the exposed steel. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. EVIL whips Desperado into the exposed steel. Desperado drops EVIL with The SpineBuster. Sho puts a weapon inside his left kick pad. Kanemaru with The Victory Roll for a two count. Kanemaru avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru bodyslams Sho. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Togo off the apron. Sho kicks Kanemaru in the ribs. Sho blasts Kanemaru with The PK. Sho connects with The Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan w/The United Empire For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Chase Owens and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Owens crawls into the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens pie faces Khan. Khan with a double leg take. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Fale knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Fale stomps on Khan’s back. Fale talks smack to Khan. Khan with a back elbow smash. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan gets Fale trapped in The Head & Arm Choke. Owens drops Khan with a Blindside Knee Strike. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Cobb. Owens stomps on Khan’s chest. Owens grabs Khan’s braid. Owens slams Khan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Fale stands on Khan’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Cobb. Fale hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fale tags in Owens. Owens kicks Khan in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens cranks on Khan’s neck for a two count. Owens taunts Cobb. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count.

Owens punches Cobb. Owens drags Khan to the corner. Fale tags himself in. Fale stomps on Khan’s back. Fale with two bodyshots. Fale with a forearm smash. Khan avoids The Body Avalanche. Fale continues to stomp on Khan’s back. Fale wants Khan to kiss his boot. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan blocks a boot from Fale. Khan sends Fale face first into the canvas. Khan with a Big Splash. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb clotheslines Owens. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown. Cobb goes for an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Owens counters with The Bell Clap. Cobb delivers The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fale with heavy bodyshots. Fale sends Cobb to the corner. Cobb dodges The Body Avalanche. Cobb bodyslams Fale. Fale denies The Vertical Suplex. Fale drops Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Cobb fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb hits The Spin Cycle for a two count. Fale knocks Khan off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running lariat. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Khan.

Cobb denies The Grenade. Cobb with a forearm smash. Owens ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Owens applies a waist lock. Cobb kicks Fale in the face. Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb with forearm/back elbow combination. Fale answers with a throat thrust. Owens with The Jewel Heist for a two count. Khan responds with a series of Mongolian Chops. Khan with two throat thrusts. Fale clotheslines Khan. Cobb blocks The C-Trigger. Owens delivers his combination offense. Cobb rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb yanks Owens off the top turnbuckle. Cobb whips Owens across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens with Two C-Triggers for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Cobb counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Fale levels Cobb with The Body Avalanche. Bullet Club connects with their Flying Sledge/Fireman’s Carry Slam/C-Trigger Combination for a two count. Khan nails Fale with The Pump Kick. Owens gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Khan clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Khan with an Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb plants Owens with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. After the match, The United Empire wipes out Rocky Romero.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto In An Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi with a waist lock go-behind. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi backs Goto into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi taunts Goto. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Goto with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto applies a waist lock. Goto walks Tanahashi into the ropes. Goto pats Tanahashi on the chest. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto sends Tanahashi crashing to the outside.

Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Tanahashi rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Tanahashi sends Goto back first into the steel barricade. Goto drops Tanahashi with a Running Lariat. Goto stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Goto rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Goto kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Goto hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Goto punches Tanahashi in the back. Goto continues to hammer down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Tanahashi to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto goes into the lateral press for a two count. Goto goes back to the rear chin lock. Goto transitions into a side headlock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Goto. Goto avoids the palm strike. Goto with a knee lift. Goto whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash.

Tanahashi with three forearm smashes. Tanahashi bodyslams Goto. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Goto applies a waist lock. Goto with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi goes for The Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Goto counters with The Back Drop Driver. Goto goes for another Back Drop Driver, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Second Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Goto counters with The Ushigoroshi. Tanahashi denies The GTR. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi gets caught in the middle turnbuckle. Goto drops Tanahashi with The Final Cut. Goto blasts Tanahashi with The Mid-Kick. Goto with The Goto-Nishiki for a two count. Tanahashi slaps Goto in the face. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi delivers The Ace’s High. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi w/Miho Abe For In A Ten Minute Unlimited Count Match The KOPW Provisional Championship

Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Chop Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Double Greco Roman Throat Hold. Running Boot Exchange. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi with The Big Boot. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Taichi nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Taichi with an inside cradle for a two count. Takagi with the backslide cover for a one count. Takagi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with an inside cradle for a two cout. Takagi is up 3-2. Taichi regroups in the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Takagi kicks Taichi in the back. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Takagi drops Taichi with The DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. 7-2 Takagi. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi toys around with Taichi. Taichi denies The Back Drop Driver. Takagi clotheslines the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi side steps Takagi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi follows that with The Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi repeatedly kicks Takagi in the back. Taichi with Three Mid-Kicks. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi goes for The Pumpig Bomber, but Taichi counters with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. 7-6 Takagi.

Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Taichi denies Last Of The Dragon. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi with a double handed chop. Taichi follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Taichi drops Takagi with another Kamagiri. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with The Grounding Cobra Clutch for a three count. Takagi is up 10-6 with two minutes remaining. Taichi with a Running Boot. Lariat Exchange. Taichi rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Takagi with The Pumping Bomber for a one count. Takagi blocks The Kamagiri. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with boxing elbows. Takagi scores a right jab. Taichi avoids The Pumping Bomber. Taichi with The Sumo Takedown. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch for a three count. 11-9 Takagi. Taichi hooks the outside leg for a one count as time expires.

Winner: Still KOPW Provisional Champion, Shingo Takagi (11-10)

Eight Match: Tama Tonga (c) w/Jado vs. Karl Anderson w/DOC Gallows For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Tonga dropkicks Anderson before the bell rings. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Tonga clotheslines Anderson over the top rope. Tonga slams Anderson’s head on the ring apron. Tonga punches Anderson. Anderson kicks Tonga in the gut. Anderson punches Tonga in the back. Anderson sends Tonga face first into the ramp way. Anderson stomps on Tonga’s back. Anderson bodyslams Tonga on the ramp way. Tonga denies The GunStun. Tonga drops Anderson with The Superman Punch. Tonga with a flying sledge. Tonga and Anderson are trading back and forth shots. Anderson uppercuts Tonga. Tonga with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Tonga drives Anderson back first into the barricade. Tonga rolls Anderson back into the ring. Tonga takes a swipe at Gallows. Anderson hits The GunStun on the top rope. Gallows Chokeslams Tonga on the ring apron. Gallows punches Jado. Anderson kicks Tonga off the apron. Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Anderson bodyslams Tonga. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash. Anderson is raining down haymakers. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Tonga with elbows into the midsection of Anderson. Anderson punches Tonga in the back. Anderson dumps Tonga out of the ring. Gallows goes for a Powerslam, but Jado gets in the way. GOD drives Gallows face first into the steel ring post. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Anderson whips Tonga across the ring. Tonga ducks under two clotheslines from Anderson. Tonga with a Diving Crossbody Block. Forearm Exchange. Anderson sends Tonga to the corner. Tonga with a Running Lariat. Tonga plays to the crowd. Tonga with a chop/haymaker combination. Tonga whips Anderson across the ring. Tonga dropkicks Anderson. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Tonga gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Anderson tees off on Tonga. Tonga attacks the ribs of Anderson.

Tonga sends Anderson crashing into the canvas. Tonga dives over Anderson. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Tonga denies The TKO. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Tonga drops Anderson with The Valeno for a two count. Anderson denies The GunStun. Side Step Display. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Anderson with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Anderson goes for The Bernard Driver, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga slaps Anderson in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Tonga. Third Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Tonga. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Anderson avoids The Stinger Splash. Anderson with a NeckBreaker. Anderson talks smack to Tonga. Misfired GunStuns. Anderson hits The Bernard Driver for a two count. Tonga denies The GunStun. Tonga with The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. The referee checks on Anderson. Tonga nails Gallows with The GunStun. Anderson connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NEVER Openweight Champion, Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Will Ospreay w/The United Empire vs. Sanada For The Vacated IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Sanada side steps the low dropkick from Ospreay. Ospreay avoids The Standing MoonSault. Ospreay kicks Sanada in the gut. Ospreay goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Ospreay side steps the low dropkick. Sanada avoids The Roundhouse Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Ospreay with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada dropkicks Ospreay to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Sanada stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Sanada blocks a boot from Ospreay. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Ospreay denies The Paradise Lock. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay catches Sanada in mid-air. Ospreay dumps Sanada face first on the top rope. Ospreay with The Running Boot for a one count. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada kicks Ospreay in the face. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Spinning Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Ospreay drives his knee into Sanada’s back. Ospreay with an elbow smash. Ospreay applies the cravate. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a back handspring. Ospreay starts favoring his left knee. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ospreay. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada with a running forearm smash. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Ospreay escapes The Paradise Lock. Ospreay goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Ospreay denies The TKO. Sanada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Sanada whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Sanada regroups on the outside. Ospreay delivers The Sky Twister Press to the outside. Ospreay rolls Sanada back into the ring. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Sanada is pissed. Sanada uppercuts Ospreay. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with The Roundhouse Kick.

Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Ospreay with an arm-drag escape. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada stops Ospreay in his tracks. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ospreay nails Sanada with The Hook Kick. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for The StormBreaker, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanada with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Ospreay gets his knees up in the air. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay goes for The StormBreaker, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ospreay responds with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Ospreay drops Sanada with another Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Sanada with The StormBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWPG United States Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Tenth Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Jay White w/Gedo For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

White is playing mind games with Okada. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. White pats Okada on the chest. White says that he can beat Okada at his own game. Strong lockup. Okada spins White back against the ropes. Okada pats White on the chest. White kicks Okada in the gut. White with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. White slams Okada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Two Sweet Chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Okada with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a basement dropkick. White tumbles to the floor. Gedo trips Okada from the outside. White attacks Okada from behind. White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back and chest. White kicks Okada out of the ring. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada rolls White back into the ring. Okada stares at Gedo. White drops Okada with The DDT. White tosses Okada around the ringside area.

White has Okada draped across the ring apron. White hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. White smothers Okada with the ring skirt. White slaps Okada in the back of the head. Red Shoes ignores White’s pin cover. White applies the greco roman throat hold. White goes into the lateral press for a two count. White unloads three knife edge chops. White sends Okada to the corner. White with a blistering chop for a two count. White applies a waist lock. White pulls Okada down to the mat for a two count. Okada kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. White stomps on Okada’s face. Okada rocks White with a forearm smash. White answers with another chop. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from White. White dodges The Big Boot. White ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada scores two elbow knockdowns. White reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from White. Okada with a running elbow strike for a two count. Okada sends White to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada drops White with The DDT for a two count.

White kicks Okada in the gut. Okada with The Flapjack. White exits the ring. Okada whips White into the barricade. Okada with a Running Boot that propels White over the barricade. Gedo punches Okada in the back. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Okada tosses Gedo over the barricade. Okada with a Flying Crossbody Block. Okada is fired up. Okada hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White denies The Tombstone PileDriver. White repeatedly drives Okada back first into the barricade. White resets the referee’s twenty count. White with The Head & Arm Suplex into the barricade. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White toys around with Okada. White floors Okada with The Flatliner. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. White flexes his muscles. Okada blocks The Uranage Slam. White drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. White punches Okada in the ribs. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. Okada with two sharp elbow strikes. White answers with The Saito Suplex over the top rope. White repeatedly drives Okada chest first into the barricade.

White dumps Okada ribs first on the apron. White rolls Okada back into the ring. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Okada denies The Sleeper Suplex. Okada runs White into the turnbuckle pad. White buries his shoulder into the midsection of Okada. White puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. White with a knife edge chop. Okada blocks The Avalanche Uranage Slam. Okada with clubbing blows to White’s back. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada delivers The Missile Dropkick. White punches Okada in the ribs. Okada blasts White with The Shotgun Dropkick. Okada bodyslams White. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. White scores the ankle pick. White with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White applies The TTO. White transitions into The Texas Cloverleaf. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White rams his forearm across Okada’s face. White shoves down Red Shoes. Okada denies The Sleeper Suplex. White is lighting up Okada’s chest. White drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada dropkicks White. Okada is favoring his left knee. Okada applies The Money Clip. White runs Okada into Red Shoes. Gedo rolls the chair into the ring. Okada stops White in his tracks. Okada kicks the chair out of the ring.

Okada shoves White into Gedo. Okada reapplies The Money Clip. Red Shoes gets distracted by Gedo. White delivers the low blow. Forearm Exchange. Okada toys around with White. Okada hammers down on White’s back. White drives his shoulder into the ribs of Okada. White nails Okada with The Sleeper Suplex. White with The Bridging Regal Plex for a two count. White drops Okada with The Bloody Sunday. White grabs the right wrist of Okada. White with two short-arm clotheslines. Okada denies The Blade Runner. Okada with a short-arm clothesline of his own. Okada maintains wrist control. White repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada with a Short-Arm Lariat. White dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Okada counters with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Okada with The Spinning Rain Maker. Misfired Rain Makers. Okada goes for The Landslide, but White lands back on his feet. Okada denies The Blade Runner. White avoids The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks White. Okada connects with The Landslide. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but White counters with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White via Pinfall

