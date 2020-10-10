NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/10/20

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Tsuji grabs the left leg of Uemura. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. That leads us to a quick standoff in the cente of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji kicks Uemura in the gut. Tsuji applies a hammerlock. Tsuji transitions into a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Uemura answers with the headscissors neck lock. Tsuji grapevines the legs of Uemura. Tsuji grabs a side headlock. Tsuji transitions into a hammerlock. Tsuji with a headscissors takedown. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Uemura rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Tsuji drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s chest. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura drops his elbow on the left shoulder of Tsuji. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura works on the left shoulder of Tsuji.

Uemura applies a deep hammerlock. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura backs Tsuji into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura with a Hip Toss. Uemura stomps on Tsuji’s back. Uemura applies The Key Lock. Tsuji PowerBombs Uemura. Tsuji sends Uemura to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji follows that The Big Splash for a two count. Uemura denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Uemura transitions into The Key Lock. Tsuji put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura starts uppercutting the left shoulder of Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Uemura. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Uemura refuses to quit. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Tsuji with forearm shives. Uemura connects with The Bridging Double Overhook Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Pinfall

Second Match: (6) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (4) Jeff Cobb in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii applies a side headlock. Cobb backs Ishii into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Cobb shoves Ishii. Cobb tells Ishii to bring it. Ishii with a forearm smash. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cobb drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Cobb with a straight right hand. Cobb uppercuts Ishii. Cobb with the irish whip. Ishii side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb kicks Ishii in the face. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Cobb with a running shoulder block. Ishii puts Cobb down with a shoulder tackle. Cobb pops back on his feet. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb applies a side headlock. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver. Ishii hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Ishii HeadButts Cobb. Ishii slaps Cobb in the face. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Cobb with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Cobb. Ishii is lighting up Cobb’s chest. Ishii toys around with Cobb. Chop/Forearm Combination.

Ishii repeatedly kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb is pissed. Cobb blocks a boot from Ishii. Cobb with a Leg Capture Suplex. Cobb drives Ishii back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a shoulder block. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Ishii with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii stands on Cobb’s face. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Forearm Exchange. The referee checks on Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii PowerSlams Cobb. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Cobb responds with The Exploder Suplex.

Ishii blocks a lariat from Cobb. HeadButt Exchange. Cobb SuperKicks Ishii. Cobb with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Lariat Exchange. Cobb hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ishii negates Tour Of The Islands. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii is favoring his right knee. Ishii with a running clothesline. Cobb blocks a lariat from Ishii. Cobb scores a right jab. Ishii answers with a lariat. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Ishii counters with The Dragon Suplex. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Cobb negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Ishii refuses to stay down. Cobb decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Second Forearm Exchange. Double HeadButt. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii counters with a high knee strike. Ishii HeadButts Cobb. Cobb SuperKicks Ishii. Ishii with a Running Lariat. Cobb responds with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is not in his traditional wrestling gear. White plays to the crowd. White wants Takahashi to lay down. White with the lateral press for a one count. White is playing mind games with the referee. White goes into the cover, but Takahashi kicks out at two. Takahashi says that he was just kidding. White with a lateral press for a two count. White is pissed. Takahashi rolls White over for a two count. White yells at Takahashi. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. White shoves Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines White. Takahashi hits The Olympic Slam for a two count.

Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but White lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Takahashi shoves White towards the referee. Takahashi delivers the low blow. Takahashi rolls White over for a two count. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi is displaying his frustration. White negates Pimp Juice. The referee is distracted by Gedo. White delivers the low blow. White plants Takahashi with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, White grabs a chair. Gedo is trying to calm down White.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (8) Will Ospreay vs. (6) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Taichi is not impressed. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ospreay flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Ospreay pats Taichi on the chest. Ospreay is playing mind games with Taichi. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Taichi grabs the top rope which forces the break. Ospreay pie faces Taichi. Taichi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Taichi rakes the eyes of Ospreay. Taichi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Ospreay with a Running Hurricanrana. Ospreay showcases his athleticism. Taichi regroups on the outside. Taichi attacks Ospreay with the bell hammer. Taichi applies an illegal choke. Taichi shoves down the referee. Taichi continues to hit Ospreay with the bell hammer. Taichi is choking Ospreay with the bell hammer. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Ospreay’s neck. Taichi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Taichi starts choking Ospreay in the corner. The referee admonishes Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies another choke hold. Taichi abuses the referee’s five count.

Taichi toys around with Ospreay. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Taichi pulls Ospreay down to the mat. Taichi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay drops Taichi with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Taichi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Double Hand Chop Combination. Ospreay follows that with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Ospreay lands The Sasuke Special. Ospreay rolls Taichi back into the ring. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Lifting Reverse DDT, but Taichi counters with two knee strikes. Taichi side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay bodyslams Taichi. Ospreay goes for The Double Jump MoonSault, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Ospreay with The Standing Shooting Star Press. Ospreay with a Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Ospreay plays to the crowd. Taichi denies The Storm Breaker. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi kicks Ospreay in the face. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Taichi responds with The Step Up Enzuigiri.

Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Ospreay hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay goes for The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick, but Taichi counters with The Back Drop Driver. Taichi with a Running Enzuigiri. Taichi puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Taichi goes for an Avalanche Black Mephisto. Ospreay drills Taichi with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Ospreay goes for The 450 Splash, but Taichi gets his knees up in the air. Taichi clotheslines the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi lands back on hi feet. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi PowerBombs Ospreay for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Ospreay SuperKicks Taichi. Ospreay nails Taichi with The Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Taichi counters with The SuperKick. Ospreay negates The Black Mephisto. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi rocks Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay denies The SuperKick. Misfired Signature Moves. Taichi goes for a Back Body Drop, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Taichi with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Kota Ibushi vs. (6) Minoru Suzuki in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Suzuki unloads a flurry of strikes. Suzuki continues to dish out combo palm strikes. Suzuki brings Ibushi down to the mat. Suzuki grapples around Ibushi. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Ibushi with a double leg takedown. Ibushi grapples around Suzuki. Ibushi applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki transitions into The Heel Hook. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Ibushi reverses the pressure. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki talks smack to Ibushi. Ibushi applies The Heel Hook. Ibushi starts kicking Suzuki in the chest. Ibushi denies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi kicks Suzuki off the ring apron. Ibushi stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Ibushi sends Suzuki back first into the steel barricade. Ibushi plays to the crowd.

Suzuki tells Ibushi to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki stomps on Ibushi’s back. Suzuki drops Ibushi with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Ibushi in the back. Suzuki stands on Ibushi’s face. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Ibushi with rapid fire bodyshots. Suzuki answers with a forearm smash. Suzuki with a series of mid-kicks. Ibushi wants more punishment. Suzuki repeatedly slams Ibushi’s head on the canvas. Suzuki repeatedly slaps Ibushi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Suzuki. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with clubbing Mid-Kicks. Suzuki hulks up.

Ibushi drops Suzuki with The PK. Ibushi toys around with Suzuki. Suzuki floors Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Running Boot Exchange. Suzuki with two forearm smashes. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Suzuki wraps this sequence with a massive forearm smash. HeadButt Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki laughs at Ibushi. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Ibushi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Suzuki counters with The Boston Crab. Ibushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki dodges The V-Trigger. Ibushi HeadButts Suzuki. Ibushi drops Suzuki with The V-Trigger. Suzuki connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Sixth Match (8) Kazuchika Okada vs. (6) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Okada grapevines the legs of Takagi. Okada applies a side headlock. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Okada answers with a headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Takagi backs Okada into the ropes. Okada turns Takagi over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi on the chest. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Okada runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada drops down on the canvas. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi side steps Okada into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada with The Big Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Takagi regroups on the outside. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Okada dumps Takagi back first on the canvas. Okada goes for The SlingShot Senton, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Takagi avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Takagi pulls Okada off the apron. Takagi kicks Okada in the gut. Takagi hits The DDT on the floor.

Takagi punches Okada in the back. Takagi jams Okada’s face against the steel ring post. Takagi drives Okada back first into the apron. Takagi whips Okada into the steel barricade. Takagi rolls Okada back into the ring. Takagi with a SlingShot Foot Stomp. Takagi stands on Okada’s chest. Takagi bodyslams Okada. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi applies a Bodyscissors Hold. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi slams Okada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi rams his boot across Okada’s face. Takagi toys around with Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi whips Okada across the ring. Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Okada. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count.

Okada plays to the crowd. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada denies The Noshigami. Okada decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Okada blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Takagi repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi sends Okada to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Takagi denies The TombStone PileDriver. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada whips Takagi into the barricade. Okada drills Takagi with The Draping DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Takagi back into the ring. Okada punches Takagi in the back. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Okada. Takagi goes for The Noshigami, but Okada blocks it. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi hits The Noshigami.

Takagi with a German Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada dropkicks Takagi. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi has Okada perched on the top turnbuckle. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Okada dodges The Sliding Lariat. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Takagi clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Okada kicks Takagi in the face. Okada with The ShotGun Dropkick. Takagi responds with The Sliding Lariat. Okada with Four Uppercuts. Takagi negates The TombStone PileDriver. Takagi HeadButts Okada.

Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi rocks Okada with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada rolls Takagi over for a two count. Okada with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Okada with The Roll Through Rain Maker. Okada maintains wrist control. Takagi with a Lariat. Takagi HeadButts Okada. Takagi with a right jab. Misfired Lariats. Takagi hits The Rain Maker. Takagi mocks Okada. Okada with a Big Boot. Takagi with a Short Pumping Bomber. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Takagi counters with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Okada negates Last Of The Dragon. Takagi drops Okada with a Stiff Lariat. Takagi goes for Last Of Dragon, but Okada lands back on his feet. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada follows that with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada makes Takagi pass out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Referee Stoppage

Checkout Episode 226 of The Hoots Podcast