NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/4/21

Night Ten: B BLOCK

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

– Kazuchika Okada, (4-0) 8 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (4-0) 8 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (3-1) 6 Points

– EVIL, (3-1) 6 Points

– Taichi, (2-2) 4 Points

– Sanada, (2-2) 4 Points

– Tama Tonga, (1-3) 2 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (1-3) 2 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (0-4) 0 Points

– Chase Owens, (0-4) 0 Points

First Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (0) Chase Owens In A B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi grabs a side wrist lock. Owens dropkicks Tanahashi. Owens kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Owens punches Tanahashi in the jaw. Owens slams Tanahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Owens with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Owens with a back elbow smash of his own. Owens follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Owens mocks Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Owens repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Owens drops his weight on the left leg of Tanahashi. Owens applies a leg lock. Owens puts Tanahashi’s left leg on the bottom rope. Owens with Two Seated Sentons. Owens grapevines the legs of Tanahashi. Owens abuses the referee’s five count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Owens kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi bodyslams Owens. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Owens avoids The SlingBlade. Owens with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Owens. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens goes for The Jewel Heist, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Owens dodges The SlingBlade. Owens hits The Jewel Heist for a two count. Tanahashi denies The Package PileDriver. Tanahashi launches Owens over the top rope. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi drops Owens with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Owens gets his knees up in the air. Owens side steps Tanahashi into the red turnbuckle pad. Owens uses the top rope for leverage for a two count. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Owens with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Tanahashi denies The V-Trigger. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi slaps Owens in the face. Owens responds with Two V-Triggers. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens via Pinfall

Second Match: (6) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (2) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A B Block Tournament Match

Tonga denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL wants Tonga to shake his hand. Tonga ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tonga with a forearm/gut punch combination. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tonga. EVIL backs Tonga into the ropes. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a double hand chop. EVIL regroups on the outside. Tonga catches Togo loosening the red turnbuckle pad. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga sends EVIL to the corner. Tonga with a running elbow smash. Tonga with clubbing back elbow smashes. Tonga whips EVIL into the red turnbuckle pad. EVIL side steps Tonga into the exposed steel. EVIL dumps Tonga out of the ring. Jado tells Togo to back off. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Tonga. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. Togo backs away from Jado. Tonga attacks the midsection of EVIL. Tonga with two uppercuts. EVIL drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. EVIL tells Tonga to get up.

EVIL with the irish whip. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL toys around with Tonga. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tonga. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Tonga side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Tonga with a NeckBreaker. Tonga delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tonga with three dropkicks. Tonga whips EVIL into the exposed steel. Tonga plays to the crowd. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a two count. EVIL denies The Tongan Twist. EVIL blocks a boot from Tonga. EVIL throws the right leg of Tonga into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. EVIL goes for The Scorpion Death Lock, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Death Grip. Tonga transitions into The Scorpion Death Lock.

EVIL grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tonga repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Tonga punches EVIL in the back. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL applies a waist lock. Tonga decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL shoves the referee towards Tonga. EVIL kicks Tonga in the gut. Assisted Magic Killer for a two count. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Tonga with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Tonga lands back on his feet. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist for a two count. EVIL denies The GunStun. Tonga blocks the low blow. Tonga hits The Death Valley Bomb. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. SHO turned the lights out inside Korakuen Hall. Togo wraps the choker around Tonga’s neck. Jado nails Togo with the kendo stick. Tonga applies The Tongan Death Grip. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Jeff Cobb vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the ropes. Taichi applauds the clean break. Cobb shoves Taichi into the canvas. Taichi kicks Cobb in the gut. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Cobb exits the ring. Taichi kicks the left knee of Cobb. Taichi sends Cobb chest first into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Cobb’s neck. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi kicks Cobb in the gut. Taichi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Cobb. Taichi with clubbing hamstring kicks. Taichi taunts Cobb. Cobb slaps Taichi in the chest. Cobb with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left knee of Cobb. Cobb blocks a boot from Taichi. Cobb sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle. Taichi goes for The Kamagiri, but Cobb counters with The Fallaway Slam. Cobb stomps on Taichi’s chest. Cobb applies the greco roman throat hold. Cobb with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Cobb stands on Taichi’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Cobb stands on Taichi’s chest. Cobb mocks Taichi. Taichi with three up kicks. Cobb answers with a corner clothesline.

Cobb repeatedly drives Taichi back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Cobb goes into the cover for a one count. Cobb tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Taichi. Cobb drops Taichi with a running shoulder tackle. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Taichi kicks Cobb in the back. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb denies The Stretch Plum. Taichi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Cobb avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Cobb kicks Taichi in the gut. Cobb uppercuts Taichi. Cobb dropkicks Taichi for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Taichi breaks free with another Kamagiri. Taichi unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Cobb answers with a Counter Axe Bomber. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Cobb whips Taichi across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Cobb punches Taichi in the back. Taichi starts choking Cobb. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi connects with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Cobb blocks The SuperKick. Cobb SuperKicks Taichi. Taichi with a short-arm axe bomber. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi follows that with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Cobb denies The Black Mephisto. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb blocks a boot from Taichi. Cobb rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Cobb whips Taichi across the ring. Taichi drops Cobb with The Axe Bomber. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb dodges The Kamagiri. Cobb with a Deadlift German Suplex. Cobb plants Taichi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (0) Hirooki Goto vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi In A B Block Tournament Match

Hashi with a running shoulder block. Forearm Exchange. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Hashi drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Hashi stomps on Goto’s back. Hashi brings Goto to the corner. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi is choking Goto with his boot. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi with the irish whip. Goto explodes out of the corner with a shoulder tackle. Hashi regroups on the outside. Goto punches Hashi in the back. Hashi with a liver shot. Goto reverses with a hammer throw into the steel barricade. Hashi side steps Goto into the barricade. Hashi drives Goto face first into the steel ring post. Hashi throws Goto into the barricade. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker on the floor. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Hashi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Hashi applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Goto puts Hashi’s foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto with three overhand chops. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter for a two count. Hashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hashi has Goto draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Goto for a two count. Goto with three overhand chops. Hashi answers with a forearm smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Hashi with a blistering chop. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi denies The Running Bulldog. Goto with The Back Drop Driver. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Hashi denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi with a Rewind Kick. Goto blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Lariat Exchange. Goto with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Goto hits The Reverse GTR for a two count. Goto goes for The GTR, but Hashi counters with The Shoten Kai. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Goto with forearm shivers. Hashi with combination palm strikes. Goto slaps Hashi in the face. Hashi denies The Mid-Kick. Hashi HeadButts Goto. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Goto lands back on his feet. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Goto rises back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Goto. Hashi hits The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto denies Karma. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi maintains wrist control. Goto HeadButts Hashi. Hashi blocks The Mid-Kick. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Goto. Goto connects with The GTW for a two count. Goto with The Shoten Kai. Goto plants Hashi with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) Sanada In A B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a drop toe hold. Okada grapevines the legs of Sanada. Okada applies a side headlock. Okada with a side headlock takeover. Sanada with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada backs Sanada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Sanada on the chest. Okada kicks Sanada in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada goes for the trip, but Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada with the elbow drop. Okada with a forearm shot across the back of Sanada. Okada sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada dives over Okada. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada goes for The Hip Toss, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Sanada dropkicks Okada. Sanada blocks a boot from Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Misfired Boots. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Okada denies The Paradise Lock. Okada kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count.

Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Sanada with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Sanada whips Okada across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada avoids The Standing MoonSault. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Sanada whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Sanada. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada sends Sanada to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Sanada in the gut. Okada drops Sanada with The DDT for a two count. Sanada denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada punches Sanada in the back. Okada with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada applies a straight jacket hold. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Okad punches Sanada in the back. Okada kicks Sanada in the face. Oakda with a forearm smash.

Okada toys around with Sanada. Sanada with three overhand chops. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Okada bodyslams Sanada. Okada goes for a Senton Splash, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Okada with a forearm into the midsection of Sanada. Okada whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Okada. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Okada regroups on the outside. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Okada back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Okada with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Okada puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Sanada to the floor. Okada kicks Sanada in the gut. Okada hits The Spike DDT on the floor. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Okada applies The Money Clip. Sanada back Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Okada. Sanada starts favoring his right knee. Okada repeatedly slams the right knee of Snada on the canvas. Okada ducks a forearm from Sanada. Okada with a deep arm-drag. Okada applies The Money Clip. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Sanada. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Sanada dodges The Rain Maker. Okada arm-drags out of Skull End. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Okada refuses to quit. Okada avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada denies The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Okada dropkicks Sanada. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Sanada counters with The Pop Up TKO. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Okada with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Okada counters with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Forearm Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Okada. Okada delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Sanada rises back on his feet. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Okada counters with The German Suplex. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Sanada counters with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada denies The Rain Maker. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada goes for The Destino, but Okada counters with The Landslide. Okada connects with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

