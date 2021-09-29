NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/26/21

Night Six: B BLOCK

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

B Block

– Kazuchika Okada, (2-0) 4 Points

– Taichi, (2-0) 4 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (2-0) 4 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (1-1) 2 Points

– Sanada, (1-1) 2 Points

– EVIL, (1-1) 2 Points

– Tama Tonga, (1-1) 2 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (0-2) 0 Points

– Chase Owens, (0-2) 0 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (0-2) 0 Points

First Match: (2) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Taichi bickers with Togo before the bell rings. Taichi drops Togo with The Big Boot. EVIL kicks Taichi in the gut. EVIL with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Taichi with another Big Boot. Taichi punches EVIL in the back. Taichi with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps a cable cord around EVIL’s neck. Togo attacks Taichi from behind. Taichi runs after EVIL. EVIL clotheslines Taichi. EVIL dumps Taichi out of the ring. EVIL drives Taichi back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tachi. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. EVIL grabs the microphone stand. EVIL is choking Taichi with his boot. Taichi with two toe kicks. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Taichi. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Taichi into the exposed steel. The referee won’t count the three.

EVIL starts bending Taichi’s fingers. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails EVIL with The Hook Kick. Choke Hold Party. Taichi with a Big Boot that sends EVIL crashing into the barricade. Taichi rolls EVIL back into the ring. EVIL blocks a boot from Taichi. EVIL throws the right leg of Taichi into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Taichi hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Taichi side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but EVIL counters with Darkness Falls for a two count. Taichi denies Everything Is EVIL. Taichi drives EVIL back first into the exposed steel.

EVIL rakes the eyes of Taichi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. EVIL blocks The SuperKick. Standing Switch Exchange. Taichi drops EVIL with The Kamagiri. EVIL avoids The SuperKick. EVIL shoves the referee towards Taichi. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi goes for The Gedo Clutch, but the referee gets distracted by Togo. Taichi with a Double Axe Bomber. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but EVIL lands back on his feet. EVIL side steps Taichi into the exposed steel. Taichi negates Everything Is EVIL. Taichi with another Kamagiri. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi gets distracted by Togo who’s holding Miho Abe hostage. EVIL with the low blow behind the referee’s back. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL. EVIL makes Taichi pass out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL via Referee Stoppage

Second Match: (2) Sanada vs. (0) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Hand fighting display. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Owens applies the cravate. Sanada drop steps into a side headlock. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Owens answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Owens denies The Paradise Lock. Owens applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Owens across the ring. Owens holds onto the ropes. Owens with a double leg takedown. Misfired Toe Kicks. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock.Owens seeks approval from Milano Collection AT. Sanada kicks Owens in the gut. Sanada dumps Owens out of the ring. Owens sweeps out the legs of Sanada. Owens stomps on Sanada’s chest. Owens whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Owens stomps on Sanada’s chest. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens applies the greco roman throat hold. Owens is choking Sanada with his boot. Owens whips Sanada into the red turnbuckle pad. Owens with three knee drops. Owens applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sanada falls on top of him for a two count.

Owens stomps on Sanada’s back. Sanada with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Owens. Owens with a knee smash. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Owens drops Sanada with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Owens hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Owens kicks Sanada in the face. Forearm Exchange. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Owens whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Owens. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada scores a forearm knockdown. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Owens. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada stands on Owens back. Sanada with the low dropkick for a two count. Owens denies The TKO. Owens sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Owens. Sanada with a Hurricanrana that sends Owens to the floor. Owens avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Owens drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. Owens rolls Sanada back into the ring. Owens hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count.

Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Owens avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada applies Skull End. Owens puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with The Cravate Flowsion for a two count. Owens follows that with The Shining Wizard. Sanada dodges The Jewel Heist. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but the referee goes down in the process. Owens goes for The Full Nelson Slam, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Sanada with a forearm smash. Owens with The Discus Boot. Sanada responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens drops Sanada with The V-Trigger. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Sanada avoids The V-Trigger. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada plants Owens with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb backs Goto into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Goto ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Goto kicks Cobb in the gut. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Cobb. Cobb drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Cobb in the face. Goto sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Goto punches Cobb in the back. Goto applies a hammerlock. Goto drives Cobb shoulder first into the steel ring post. Goto hammers down on the left shoulder of Cobb. Goto whips Cobb into the steel barricade. Goto wraps the left shoulder of Cobb around the barricade. The referee admonishes Goto. Goto with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Goto rolls Cobb back into the ring. Goto applies an arm-bar. Cobb puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto stomps on Cobb’s back and chest. Goto with two overhand chops. Goto with the irish whip. Goto goes for The Spinning Wheel Kick, but Cobb counters with The One-Arm PowerBomb.

Cobb stomps on Goto’s chest. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Cobb to the corner. Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Goto’s back. Cobb uppercuts the small of Goto’s back. Cobb with two knee lifts. Cobb slings Goto across the ring for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb whips Goto into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb repeatedly drives Goto back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Cobb is raining down haymakers. Goto grabs the left leg of Cobb. Goto with rapid fire overhand chops. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Cobb with a short-arm clothesline. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Goto ducks out of the way. Cobb is throwing haymakers at Goto. Cobb sends Goto to the corner. Goto side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto drops Cobb with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Cobb denies The Ushigoroshi. Cobb uppercuts Goto. Cobb dropkicks Goto. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Cobb applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Lariat Exchange. Goto dodges The Big Boot. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Cobb denies The GTR. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. Cobb with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Goto applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Cobb puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb SuperKicks Goto. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto denies The Oklahoma Stampede. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Cobb with a Deadlift German Suplex. Cobb whips Goto across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Goto with The Goto-Nikishi for a two count. Goto drops Cobb with The Reverse GTR. Goto with a Running Lariat for a two count. Cobb negates The GTR. HeadButt Exchange. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (2) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Tonga into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Tonga reverses the hold. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tonga obliges. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi denies The GunStun. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tonga decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga whips Tanahashi across the ring.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tonga with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tanahashi launches Tonga over the top rope. Tonga slams Tanahashi throat first across the top strand. Tonga rips off his t-shirt. Tonga with a leaping elbow drop. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Tonga applies a nerve hold. Tonga with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s chest. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tonga applies The Tongan Death Grip. Tanahashi breaks free with his combination offense. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Tonga. Tanahashi applies The Tongan Death Grip. Tanahashi drops Tonga with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi kicks Tonga in the gut. Tanahashi bodyslams Tonga. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton off the middle turnbuckle. Tanahashi goes for The Cloverleaf, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Death Grip. Tonga backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Tonga. Tanahashi avoids The Stinger Splash. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Tonga drops Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Tonga mocks Tanahashi. Tonga lands The High Fly Flow for a two count. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Tonga ducks out of the way. Tonga connects with The GunStun for a two count. Tanahashi plants Tonga with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Kazuchika Okada vs. (0) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Okada scores the ankle pick. Hashi grapples around Okada. Hashi applies a side headlock. Okada reverses the hold. Okada with a side headlock takeover. Okada backs Hashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi applies a side headlock. Okada whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi runs into Okada. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Okada with a forearm smash. Hashi drops Okada with a running shoulder tackle. Hashi stomps on Okada’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi sweeps out the legs of Okada. Hashi pulls Okada out of the ring. Hashi drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Okada denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Okada kicks Hashi in the gut. Okada hits The DDT on the floor. Okada with a toe kick. Okada delivers another DDT. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Okada brings Hashi to the corner. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Hashi in the gut. Okada follows that with The Spike DDT for a two count. Okada toys around with Hashi. Third Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Okada hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Hashi ducks under the back elbow from Okada. Hashi side steps The Big Boot. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a pair of knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi places Okada on the top rope. Okada rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Hashi with The Slingshot Pescado. Hashi rolls Okada back into the ring. Hashi drops Okada with The BlockBuster for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada blocks it. Hashi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada with a Back Body Drop. Okada uppercuts Hashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Hashi. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Okada blocks it. Okada ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Okada with a flying mare takeover. Okada applies The Money Clip. Hashi refuses to quit. Okada bodyslams Hashi. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Rain Maker Pose. Hashi avoids The Rain Maker. Hashi with a blistering chop. Okada blocks The SuperKick. Okada with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Hashi. Okada with two short-arm clotheslines. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Hashi counters with The Western Lariat. Hashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada goes for a bodyslam, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Hashi holds onto the ropes.

Hashi hits The Running Meteora for a two count. Okada repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Okada ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi connects with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies another Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Hashi with The Backstabber. Hashi goes back to The Butterfly Lock. Okada gets back to a vertical base. Hashi goes for Karma, but Okada counters with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Hashi avoids The Shotgun Dropkick. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi bodyslams Okada. Hashi goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Okada ducks out of the way. Okada dropkicks the back of Hashi. Okada whips Hashi across the ring. Okada with The Dynamic Dropkick. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Hashi rolls him over for a two count. Hashi argues with Red Shoes. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Hashi counters with The SuperKick. Hashi goes for Karma, but Okada counters with The Landslide. Okada plants Hashi with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

