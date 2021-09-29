WWE star and former world champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with a number of media outlets during the company’s tour in the U.K. During the interview Inside the Ropes asked the Modern Day Maharaja about his pairing with the tag team Indus Sher from NXT, as well as Shanky. Check out what he had to say in the highlights below.

Says he asked Vince McMahon to be paired with Indus Sher, but because Saurav had visa issues he was given Shanky:

Yes. So when I came back, I spoke to Vince about giving me the Indus Sher tag team, Saurav and Rinku, Veer and Saurav. Unfortunately, Saurav was in India, so I got Shanky.

Says he still hopes Saurav gets added to the group:

So it wasn’t the original plan, but, you know, making it work, and hopefully when Saurav makes it back. He’s dealing with some visa issues. I think once they get sorted, you know, let’s add more more to the group because the Indus Sher tag team in NXT, phenomenal, great look.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)