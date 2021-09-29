Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that on-screen authority figure Cesar Duran will be appearing at this Saturday’s Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Details, including an updated look at the match card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that matchmaker Cesar Duran will be in attendance this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Don’t cross Cesar. The matchmaker has informed MLW that he will be in attendance this Saturday in Philly… and there will be consequences for a few people. However, Duran has some opportunities for those who have impressed him.

Will it be “plata o plomo”?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Warhorse plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.