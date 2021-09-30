NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/30/21

Night Seven: A BLOCK

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

– The Great O-Khan, (4-0) 8 Points

– Zack Sabre Jr, (3-0) 6 Points

– KENTA, (3-1) 6 Points

– Toru Yano, (3-1) 6 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (2-1) 4 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (2-2) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-2) 4 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (1-3) 2 Points

– Tanga Loa, (1-2) 2 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: Yujiro Takahashi vs. Bushi

Bushi starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Bushi tosses Takahashi around the ringside area. Bushi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Bushi drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Takahashi’s neck. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Bushi with two overhand chops. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi sends Takahashi tumbling to the floor. Takahashi using Pieter as a human shield. Takahashi pulls Bushi out of the ring. Takahashi whips Bushi into the barricade. Takahashi drives Bushi face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi is choking Bushi with his knee. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Takahashi bodyslams Bushi. Takahashi is throwing haymakers at Bushi. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Running Leg Drop for a two count.

Takahashi slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Takahashi in the face. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Bushi with forearm shivers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Bushi. Takahashi sends Bushi face first into the canvas. Bushi avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Bushi with a Sliding Dropkick of his own. Bushi dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi slams Takahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Bushi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The DDT. Takahashi starts biting Bushi’s fingers. Takahashi drops Bushi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi backs Bushi into the ropes. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Bushi with The Backstabber. Bushi goes for MX, but Takahashi counters with a Mid-Air Lariat. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi kicks Bushi in the face. Bushi dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Bushi. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Bushi rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Takahashi negates The CodeBreaker. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: (2) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (2) Tanga Loa w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii applies a side headlock. Loa whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Loa drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Loa dumps Ishii out of the ring. Ishii avoids the outside attack. Loa talks smack to Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Loa kicks Ishii out of the ring. Loa sends Ishii back first into the steel barricade. Loa drives Ishii back first into the steel ring post. Loa repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Loa is choking Ishii with his boot. Loa rolls Ishii back into the ring. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa with The Mongolian Chop. Loa with clubbing crossfaces. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Loa drives his elbow into Ishii’s forehead. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Exploder Suplex for a two count.

Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii Powerslams Loa. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ishii ducks under the back elbow smash. Ishii with a forearm smash. Loa ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Loa drops Ishii with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Ishii denies The Samoan Drop. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Loa rises back on his feet. Loa repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Loa hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop.

Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii puts Loa on the top turnbuckle. Ishii HeadButts Loa. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Loa kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii puts Loa in position for The Sliding Dropkick. Loa dropkicks Ishii. Loa drives Ishii back first into the turnbuckle pad. Misfired Lariats. Lariat Exchange. Loa with an Inside Out Lariat. Loa lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. HeadButt Exchange. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa Spears Ishii. Loa connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ishii denies Ape Shit. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Second Lariat Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Loa. Loa hits The SpineBuster. Ishii negates Ape Shit. Ishii plants Loa with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Zack Sabre Jr vs. (8) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Hand fighting display. Khan applies a waist lock. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre with an arm-bar takeover. Khan answers with the headscissors escape. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabre dives at the left ankle of Khan. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan is trying to keep Sabre grounded. Khan grapples around Sabre. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre applies a front face lock. Second Chain Grappling Exchange. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre switch positions. Sabre applies The Anaconda Vice. Sabre tugs on Khan’s braid. Strong lockup. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Khan rolls Sabre over for a one count. Khan applies an arm-bar. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan tells Sabre to bring it. Khan with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre talks smack to Khan. Khan with a single leg pick. Khan applies a Knee Bar. Sabre scrambles to the bottom rope. Khan kicks Sabre in the gut. Khan stomps on the left shine of Sabre. Khan toys around with Sabre. Uppercut/Mongolian Chop Exchange. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Khan. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Khan responds with The Ankle Lock. Sabre with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Knee Bar Exchange. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan punches Sabre in the back. Khan goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre hits The PK for a one count. Sabre repeatedly kicks Khan in the chest. Khan applies The Claw. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Khan denies The Tornado DDT. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Khan transitions into The Claw Assisted Cobra Twist. Khan follows that with The Sheep Killer. Sabre refuses to quit. Khan with a Modified Gory Stretch. Sabre denies The Eliminator. Sabre makes Khan tap out to How About These Legs.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Kota Ibushi vs. (6) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Ibushi yells at Yano before the bell rings. Yano puts the blindfold over Ibushi’s head. Yano rolls Ibushi over for a two count. Yano with another quick rollup for a two count. Yano dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Yano gets Ibushi tied up in the ring skirt. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Ibushi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Ibushi dropkicks Yano to the floor.

Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Yano pulls out a roll of tape. Ibushi kicks Yano into the barricade. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano begs for mercy. Yano avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi dodges the low blow. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano delivers the chop block for a two count. Ibushi with clubbing hamstring kicks. Ibushi with The Reverse Kamigoye. Yano rolls Ibushi over for a two count. Ibushi hits The Bomaye. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Shingo Takagi vs. (6) KENTA In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Kenta with a Running Boot. Forearm Exchange. Kenta another Running Boot. Takagi drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi shoves Kenta. Kenta unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Takagi bodyslams Kenta. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Kenta counters with Game Over. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta repeatedly kicks Takagi in the back. Kenta drives Takagi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Takagi with forearm shivers. Kenta wraps the right shoulder of Takagi around the steel barricade. Kenta kicks the barricade. Kenta rolls Takagi back into the ring. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Takagi. Kenta wraps the right shoulder of Takagi around the top rope. Kenta with clubbing shoulder kicks. Takagi fires back with forearm shivers. Kenta applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta mocks the Korakuen crowd. Kenta brings Takagi down to the mat. Kenta with the arm-ringer. Kenta removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta kicks Takagi in the back. Kenta with another arm-ringer. Kenta whips Takagi into the exposed steel. Kenta hyperextends the right shoulder of Takagi. Kenta repeatedly drives his knee into the right shoulder of Takagi. Kenta applies an arm lock. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta with two arm-ringers. Kenta backs Takagi into the exposed steel. Takagi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Kenta with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi unloads three knife edge chops. Takagi sends Kenta to the corner. Kenta kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi denies The Tornado DDT. Takagi with a Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Kenta denies Made In Japan. Kenta kicks Takagi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Kenta drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count.

Kenta repeatedly kicks Takagi in the back. Kenta continues to stomp on the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi denies The Green Killer. Takagi propels Kenta over the top rope. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Kenta. Kenta slams the right shoulder of Takagi on the top turnbuckle bar. Kenta hammers down on the right shoulder of Takagi. Kenta with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kenta drills Takagi with The Green Killer on the floor. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Takagi denies The GTS. Kenta kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Kenta with a knee lift. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Driver. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a running short-arm lariat. Takagi answers with combination forearms. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Takagi HeadButts Kenta. Kenta drops Takagi with The Spinning Back Fist. Takagi denies The MId-Kick. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count.

Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with a running palm strike. Takagi puts Kenta on the top turnbuckle. Takagi with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Kenta kicks Takagi in the face. Kenta side steps Takagi into Red Shoes. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta with The Divorce Court. Kenta brings multiple chairs into the ring. Kenta places a chair on the right shoulder of Takagi. Kenta with multiple chair shots. Kenta rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. Kenta applies Game Over. Takagi refuses to quit. Kenta with The Busaiku Knee Strike. Takagi answers with a Lariat. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Kenta denies Last Of The Dragon. Takagi drives Kenta face first into the exposed steel. Takagi plants Kents with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

