New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed its latest championship title at NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10th, 2022, in Ryogoku.
The NJPW WORLD TV Championship was revealed, according to NJPW’s Twitter post.
Title matches will be contested with a 15-minute time limit, focusing on high-paced matches and young talent. The tournament to crown the first-ever champion begins this weekend and will conclude at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
October 10, 2022