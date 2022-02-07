NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/7/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Yuto Nakashima

Khan kicks Nakashima in the gut. Khan with clubbing blows to Nakashima’s back. Khan repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s back. Khan goes into the cover for a two count. Khan is putting the boots to Nakashima. Khan applies a side headlock. Nakashima whips Khan across the ring. Khan drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima drops down on the canvas. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan denies The Bodyslam. Khan bodyslams Nakashima. Khan with a Hip Toss for a two count. Khan toys around with Nakashima. Following a snap mare takeover, Khan applies a rear chin lock. Khan with the cover for a two count.

Khan talks smack to Nakashima. Khan with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Khan wants Nakashima to kiss his feet. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan whips Nakashima across the ring. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Khan. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Khan drops Nakashima with The Mongolian Chop. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Khan with clubbing mongolian chops. Khan repeatedly kicks Nakashima in the face. Khan paint brushes Nakashima. Palm Strike Exchange. Khan rocks Nakashima with a massive forearm to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

The Young Lions dropkicks LIJ before the bell rings. Stereo Forearm Shivers. Fujita whips Bushi across the ring. Fujita with The Hip Toss for a two count. Fujita tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa bodyslams Bushi for a two count. Oiwa with forearm shives. Bushi dropkicks Oiwa. Takahashi whips Fujita into the steel barricade. Bushi dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Bushi sends Oiwa back first into the barricade. Bushi rolls Oiwa back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Oiwa’s back. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takahashi drops Oiwa with a knife edge chop. Takahashi bodyslams Oiwa for a two count. Oiwa kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi is lighting up Oiwa’s chest. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi with a series of double handed chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi applies the single leg crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Oiwa’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi kicks Oiwa in the back. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with a knife edge chop. Oiwa goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi on the second try. Oiwa tags in Fujita. Fujita knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita slaps Takahashi in the chest. Fujita sends Takahashi to the corner.

Fujita with a running elbow smash. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fujita bodyslams Takahashi for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Bushi breaks up the submission hold. Oiwa kicks Bushi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takahashi with two overhand chops. Double Toe Kick. Double Back Rake. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Fujita goes back to The Boston Crab. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita punches Takahashi in the back. Fujita with a forearm smash. Takahashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Fujita lands back on his feet. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takahashi clotheslines Fujita. Takahashi makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Submission

Third Match: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo vs. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma

Gedo and Tiger Mask will start things off. Tiger Mask backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gedo walks Tiger Mask into the ropes. Takahashi grabs Tiger Mask behind the referee’s back. Gedo with three toe kicks. Double Irish Whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger Mask kicks Gedo in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick to Takahashi. Tiger Mask with clubbing mid-kicks to Gedo. Tiger Mask stomps on Gedo’s chest. Tiger Mask with a straight right hand. Tiger Mask tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Takahashi gets in the way. Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Takahashi whips Tiger Mask into the steel barricade. Gedo continues to rake the eyes of Honma. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi bodyslams Honma for a two count. Takahashi tags in Gedo.

Gedo taunts Tiger Mask. Gedo applies the greco roman throat hold. Gedo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Gedo is putting the boots to Honma. Honma slaps Gedo in the chest. Gedo answers with another eye rake. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Takahashi knocks Tiger Mask off the ring apron. Honma with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Takahashi in the face. Honma kicks Gedo in the gut. Honma with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask sends Gedo to the corner. Tiger Mask with The Roundhouse Kick. Gedo denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Gedo. Tiger Mask with clubbing hamstring kicks. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask ducks under the elbow from Gedo. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick.

Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Gedo. Gedo drops Tiger Mask with The Flatliner. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Tiger Mask blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Takahashi to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takahashi starts biting Honma’s fingers. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Honma denies The Olympic Slam. Honma with The DDT. Honma knocks Gedo off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with a Mid-Kick. Honma delivers The Rocket Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma plays to the crowd. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Honma in the face. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Takahashi sends Honma face first into the canvas. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club viciously attacks Tiger Mask.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Taka Michinoku and Douki vs. Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Team Yano before the bell rings. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Suzuki sends Yano to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki is trying to handcuff himself to Yano. Forearm Exchange. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Tenzan and Douki are tagged in. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Douki punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Douki. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Douki in the gut. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Douki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan punches Douki in the back. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Michinoku pulls Tenzan out of the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Suzuki whips Yano into the steel barricade. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tenzan. Douki rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Douki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Michinoku rams his boot across Tenzan’s face. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Taichi is putting the boots to Tenzan. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi starts choking Kojima. Taichi slams Tenzan’s head on the right boot of Suzuki. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the back for a two count. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku kicks Tenzan in the gut. Michinoku with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Nagata.

Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Michinoku to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Douki gets in the way. Nagata delivers The Kitchen Sink. Michinoku kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Michinoku. Nagata with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Nagata rocks Douki with a forearm smash. Nagata kicks Michinoku in the gut. Michinoku brings Nagata down to the mat. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Nagata grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker from the ring apron. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi toys around with Nagata. Nagata shoves Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under The Axe Bomber from Taichi. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Nagata tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks Taichi in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Taichi to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Choke Party. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Kojima with The Hook Kick. Kojima blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Kojima hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Yano goes after Suzuki. Nagata kicks Douki off the apron. Suzuki runs Yano into the barricade. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. TenCozy Cutter for a two count. Suzuki with a series of forearm shivers. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki kicks Kojima in the gut. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Yano whips Suzuki into the exposed steel. Taichi denies The Lariat. Double Lariat. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Michinoku SuperKicks Kojima. Taichi connects with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory. After the match, Yano puts Michinoku inside the dog cage at ringside.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Taka Michinoku and Douki via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs. EVIL & SHO w/Dick Togo

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. EVIL with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Sho into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a sliding dropkick. Yoh stomps on Sho’s back. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho whips Yoh into the exposed steel. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Ishii’s neck. Sho dumps Yoh out of the ring. Togo punches Yoh. Sho is choking Yoh with a steel chair. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Sho starts choking Yoh with his boot. Togo wraps a t-shirt around Yoh’s neck. The referee is losing control of this match. Sho rolls Yoh back into the ring. Sho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho sends Yoh back first into the exposed steel. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Sho tags in EVIL.

EVIL wraps another t-shirt around Yoh’s neck for a two count. EVIL grabs a side wrist lock. EVIL bodyslams Yoh for a two count. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho stands on Yoh’s face. Sho stomps on Yoh’s back. Sho toys around with Yoh. Yoh with three overhand chops. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho tags in EVIL. Sho knocks Ishii off the ring apron. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. EVIL unloads three knife edge chop. EVIL with the greco roman eye poke. Yoh dropkicks EVIL. Yoh tags in Ishii. EVIL ducks under a forearm from Ishii. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Ishii whips Sho into EVIL. Ishii with two corner clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii kicks EVIL in the face. Ishii shoves Sho into EVIL. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. EVIL regroups on the outside. Yoh rolls EVIL back into the ring. Ishii is lighting up EVIL’s chest. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Togo pulls Ishii out of the ring. Sho blasts Ishii with The PK. Togo rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho sends Ishii to the corner. Sho with a corner clothesline. Ishii with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Yoh.

Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh scores a forearm knockdown. Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Yoh decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho delivers The Kitchen Sink. Sho knocks Ishii off the apron. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Yoh blocks The SuperKick. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh uppercuts Sho. EVIL kicks Yoh in the back. EVIL rolls a chair into the ring. Ishii with The Pounce. Ishii knocks Togo off the apron. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike to EVIL. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Yoh follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii clotheslines the back of Sho’s neck. Yoh hits The Ushigoroshi. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho with a waist lock go-behind. Sho shoves Yoh into the referee. Sho drives the chair into the midsection of Yoh. Sho breaks the chair over Yoh’s head. Ishii with clubbing blows to Sho’s back. EVIL delivers the low blow. House Of Torture gangs up on Ishii. Sho grabs the wrench. Yoh with two cross chops. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Yoh nails Sho with the wrench which forces the disqualification. After the match, Yoh transitions into a vicious ground and pound attack.

Winner: EVIL & SHO via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Shingo Takagi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Naito grabs a side headlock. Okada backs Naito into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Naito on the chest. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Naito with a side headlock takeover. Okada answers with the headscissors escape. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito drags Okada to the corner. Naito tags in Takagi. Wish Bone Attack. Takagi slams Okada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Okada. Takagi wraps the left leg of Okada around the middle rope. Takagi applies a toe and ankle hold. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi figure fours the legs of Okada. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on the left hamstring of Okada. Sanada drops his elbow on the left knee of Okada. Sanada applies a leg lock. Okada transitions into a front face lock. Tanahashi tags himself in.

Sanada with a single leg takedown. Tanahashi denies The Paradise Lock. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Sanada avoids The Texas Cloverleaf. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a side headlock. Tanahashi whips Sanada across the ring. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi applies a standing toe hold. Sanada with a drop toe hold. Sanada goes for The Bow & Arrow Stretch, but Tanahashi falls on top of him. Misfired Toe Kicks. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Tanahash drops Sanada with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Sanada. Tanahashi tags in Makabe. Wish Bone Attack. Makabe stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Makabe repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Sanada. Makabe drops his elbow on the left knee of Sanada. Makabe applies a leg lock. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Makabe applies The Heel Hook. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Makabe tags in Tanahashi.

Double Irish Whip. Double Sledge. Tanahashi slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Sanada. Sanada slaps Tanahashi in the face. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Sanada with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Naito punches Tanahashi in the back. Naito whips Tanahashi across the ring. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks Okada off the apron. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Tanahashi’s head. Tanahashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Naito avoids the elbow knockdown. Naito dodges The Big Boot. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada dumps Takagi out of the ring.

Okada bodyslams Naito. Okada dives over Naito. Naito kicks Okada in the face. Okada uppercuts Naito. Naito kicks the left knee of Okada. Naito with The Knee Crusher. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Takagi and Makabe are tagged in. Takagi runs into Makabe. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi sends Makabe to the corner. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Sanada side steps The Big Boot from Okada. Naito with a single leg dropkick. Sanada kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe clotheslines Takagi. Takagi kicks Makabe in the face. Makabe Powerslams Takagi for a two count. Makabe applies a waist lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Makabe punches Takagi in the back. Lariat Exchange. Takagi with short pumping bomber. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Naito gets Okada trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock on the floor.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi

El Desperado and Master Wato will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Desperado applies a front face lock. Wato drop steps into a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Wato transitions into a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wato with a side headlock takeover. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Wato applies a waist lock. Desperado grabs a side headlock. Wato whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Desperado slaps Wato in the face. Desperado applies a side headlock. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Desperado leapfrogs over Wato. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Wato lunges over Desperado. Wato ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato dropkicks Desperado. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Wato knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Taguchi punches Desperado in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Smash. Double Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi goes into the cover for a one count. Taguchi applies the cravate. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Chop Exchange. Taguchi with clubbing palm thrusts. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Wato is choking Desperado with his boot.Taguchi delivers more palm thrusts from the ring apron. Desperado clings onto the middle rope. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Wato sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru knicks Taguchi off the apron. Kanemaru whips Taguchi into the steel barricade. Desperado sends Wato chest first into the barricade. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado bodyslams Wato on the floor. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Wato gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Kanemaru with a Back Body Drop. Kanemaru with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru applies The Boston Crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Desperado Powerslams Wato for a two count. Desperado slams Wato’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoes five count. Kanemaru applies The Boston Crab in the ropes. Red Shoes admonishes Kanemaru. Kanemaru bodyslams Wato. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s chest. Second Chop Exchange. Kanemaru punches Wato in the back. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Wato tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with The Three Amigos for a two count.

Kanemaru denies The Dodon. Taguchi punches Kanemaru in the back. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on the back of Taguchi’s left knee. Taguchi denies The Knee Crusher. Taguchi drops Desperado with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Desperado blocks The SuperKick. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado answers with a knife edge chop. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Desperado in the chest. Desperado with an overhand chop. Wato ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Wato SuperKicks Desperado. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Desperado denies The TTD. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Desperado Spears Wato. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado follows that with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Wato denies Pinche Loco. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Wato. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Wato applies The Vendabar. Taguchi dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Taguchi into the barricade.

Wato goes for The RPP, but Kanemaru gets in the way. Desperado slaps Wato in the face. Desperado throws Wato off the top turnbuckle. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado responds with The SpineBuster. Kanemaru and Taguchi are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the gut. Kanemaru whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Kanemaru counters with a low dropkick. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Taguchi reverses the pressure. Kanemauru bodyslams Taguchi. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Wato with The Windmill Kick. Wato with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Wato is choking Desperado with his boot. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Dodon/RPP Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Wato launches Desperado over the top rope. Taguchi blasts Desperado off the apron with The Hip Attack. Taguchi and Wato plants Kanemaru with their Dodon/Flatliner Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

