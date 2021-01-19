NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 1/19/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan w/Bea Priestley vs. Satoshi Kojima & Yota Tsuji

The Empire attacks Kojima and Tsuji before the bell rings. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Ospreay whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tsuji drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Khan denies The Bodyslam. Khan with a knee smash. Khan with a judo throw. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Khan with a GutWrench Side Slam for a two count. Khan applies the cravate. Khan throws Tsuji into the canvas. Khan talks smack to Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Khan responds with The Mongolian Chop. Khan knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Khan drives Tsuji chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Tsuji in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Ospreay.

Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Ospreay repeatedly drives his knee into Tsuji’s back. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay rocks Tsuji with a forearm smash. Ospreay with the irish whip. Tsuji side steps Ospreay into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji bodyslams Ospreay. Tsuji tags in Kojima. Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima knocks Khan off the apron. Machine Gun Chops/Forearms Exchange. Kojima sends Ospreay to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Khan attacks Kojima from behind. Khan with clubbing blows to Kojima’s back. Khan applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the chest. Kojima shoves Khan into Ospreay. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima drops Khan with The DDT. Ospreay kicks Kojima in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Kojima denies The StormBreaker. Ospreay with a Kawada Kicks. Kojima blocks The Discus Lariat. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji blasts Khan off the apron. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay kicks Tsuji in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Tsuji with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kojima punches Ospreay in the back. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Tsuji bodyslams Ospreay. Tsuji with The Diving Splash or a two count. Khan is putting the boots to Tsuji. Kojima with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Tsuji with a double leg takedown. Ospreay negates The Boston Crab. Ospreay delivers The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Ospreay SuperKicks Kojima. Khan kicks Kojima out of the ring. Tsuji blocks The SuperKick. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Tsuji Spears Ospreay. Tsuji goes for The PowerSlam, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay nails Tsuji with The Hook Kick. Ospreay plants Tsuji with The OsCutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Gedo wraps a towel around Suzuki’s neck. Jado repeatedly whips Douki with a kendo stick. Phantasmo starts choking Kanemaru. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo and Kanemaru plays hop potato with the referee. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Phantasmo rams his elbow across Kanemaru’s face. Phantasmo drags Kanemaru to the corner. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori stands on the midsection of Kanemaru. Ishimori abuses the referee’s five count. Ishimori punches Kanemaru in the back. Ishimori stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Ishimori tags in Jado. Jado stomps on the midsection of Kanemaru. Jado rakes the back of Kanemaru. Jado taunts Suzuki.

Suzuki storms into the ring. Jado rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Bullet Club gangs up on Suzuki. Gedo kicks Suzuki out of the ring. Jado spits at Douki. Jado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Jado with the lateral press for a two count. Jado hooks both legs for a two count. Jado applies a side headlock. Kanemaru with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Jado taunts Desperado. The referee is trying to calm down Desperado. Jado dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Gedo drives Kanemaru chest first into the steel barricade. Phantasmo rakes the chest of Kanemaru. Suzuki is pissed. Jado tags in Ishimori. Gedo rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Ishimori applies a bodyscissors hold. Ishimori punches Desperado in the back. Ishimori throws Desperado out of the ring. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Bullet Club gangs up on Desperado on the outside. Kanemaru blocks The SuperKick. Gedo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Gedo. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki slaps Gedo in the chest. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Jado attacks Suzuki from behind. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Suzuki blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies The Knee Bar. Gedo delivers the eye poke. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado kicks Gedo in the gut. Desperado whips Gedo across the ring. Gedo holds onto the ropes. Desperado blocks a boot from Gedo. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Gedo. Jado clocks Desperado with a kendo stick. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Desperado. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton.

Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Kanemaru trips Ishimori from the outside. Desperado knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Desperado goes for The Guitarra De Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori nails Desperado with The Pump Kick. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo stomps on Desperado’s fingers. Phantasmo denies the eye poke. Desperado kicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado tags in Douki. Suzuki Gun are putting the boots to Phantasmo. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki kicks Phantasmo in the face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. PK/Sliding Dropkick Combination for a two count. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Desperado pulls Ishimori out of the ring. The referee is distracted by Gedo who’s wearing brass knuckles. Douki blocks the kendo stick with a steel pipe. Douki ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Douki nails Gedo with a throat thrust. Phantasmo SuperKicks Gedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. EVIL slams Okada’s head on the ring apron. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Takahashi is choking Goto with his boot. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Takahashi. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Goto rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. Goto drops Togo with The Discus Lariat. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running clothesline. Chaos gangs up on Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Togo trips Hashi from the outside. EVIL attacks Goto from behind. EVIL knocks Okada off the apron. Takahashi kicks Goto out of the ring. Takahashi drives Goto back first into the steel barricade. EVIL is choking Okada with a steel chair. Takahashi sends Goto shoulder first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Chop/Haymaker Combination. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Goto’s chest. Togo drives his elbow into Goto’s chest. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL blasts Okada off the apron. EVIL applies the abdominal stretch. EVIL uses Takahashi and Togo for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Goto with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi backs Goto into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Goto applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with the irish whip. Lariat Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Goto tags in Okada.

Okada clears the ring. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada sends Takahashi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Misfired Big Boots. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Okada blocks it. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Okada. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. EVIL toys around with Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada denies Darkness Falls. Okada applies The Money Clip. EVIL runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Hashi.

Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi has EVIL draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of EVIL. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a blistering chop. Togo kicks Hashi in the back. Goto trips EVIL from the outside. Double Irish Whip. Chaos with Two Corner Clotheslines. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but EVIL lands back on his feet. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination for a two count. Okada dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Togo negates The GYW. Goto dumps Togo out of the ring. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Okada drops Takahashi with The Big Boot. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. The referee is distracted by Togo. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Sanada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Sanada on the chest. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi answers with the headscissors escape. Ibushi drops Sanada with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi applies a front face lock. Honman tags himself in. Honma punches Sanada in the back. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a double sledge. Honma bodyslams Sanada. Honma with an elbow drop for a one count. Honma takes a swipe at Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sanada avoids The Doule Kokeshi HeadButt. Naito whips Ibushi into the steel barricade. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Naito slams Honma’s back on the turnbuckle pad. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito sits on Honma’s chest for a one count. Naito kicks Honma in the face. Naito applies a front face lock. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Sanada hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Naito kicks Honma from the ring apron. Honma is throwing haymakers at Naito. Sanada rakes the back of Honma. Naito slams Honma’s head on the top rope. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Cravate. Sanada punches Ibushi in the back. Sanada dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Naito whips Honma across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck for a two count. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito sends Honma to the corner. Honma avoids The Combination Cabron. Naito decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Honma creates distance with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Ibushi and Sanada are tagged in.

Ibushi dives over Sanada. Ibushi scores the elbow knockdown. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Ibushi denies The TKO. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Honma and Naito are tagged in.

Honma drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Honma with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Honma whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Honma in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Naito. DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma follows that with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Sanada runs interference. Naito with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Honma with a back door escape. Naito is raining down elbow smashes. Naito side steps Honma into the red turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, LIJ with a double basement dropkick for a two count. Sanada dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Honma denies Gloria. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Honma HeadButts Naito. Honma whips Naito across the ring. Naito with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada & Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, SHO, and Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

SHO and Hiromu Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Sho’s face. Sho runs around Takahashi. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Sho with another shoulder tackle. Sho sends Takahashi to the red corner. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho with clubbing knee strikes. Sho is choking Takahashi with his knee. Sho tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Tanahashi applies the abdominal stretch. Tanahashi tags in Sho. Sho kicks Takahashi in the ribs. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi dumps Sho out of the ring.

Takahashi throws Sho into the steel barricade. Takahashi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takahashi with the quick cover for a one count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge across the back of Sho. Bushi sends Sho to the corner. Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi stomps on Sho’s chest. Bushi bodyslams Sho for a two count. Bushi stomps on Sho’s chest. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi runs towards Tanahashi. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi shoves Tanahashi off the ring apron. Takagi whips Tanahashi into the barricade. Takagi is raining down elbow smashes. Takahashi is putting the boots to Sho in the ring. Takagi with The Senton Splash. Takagi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi talks smack to Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Takahashi slaps Sho in the chest. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sho answers with a Running Knee Lift. Takahashi stops Sho in his tracks. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho creates distance with The Spear. Wato and Bushi are tagged in.

Wato scores the forearm knockdown. Wato kicks Takagi off the apron. Wato sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Third Forearm Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Wato. Wato denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Tanahashi and Takagi are tagged in. Tanahashi ducks under two clotheslines from Takagi. Tanahashi with his combination offense. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takagi avoids The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi drops Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but Tanahashi blocks it. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Takagi toys around with Tanahashi. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Takagi counters with The Back Drop Driver. Tanahashi rises back on his feet. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi tags in Wato. Wato knocks Bushi off the apron. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Wato drops Takagi with The Dreamcast Kick. Sho blasts Takahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Wato thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi shoves Sho into Wato. Takagi with a double clothesline. Wato avoids The Western Lariat. Wato with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Wato for a two count. Sho runs interference. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanahashi responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Wato with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Wato with another rollup for a two count. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Wato answers with The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi negates The Dreamcast Kick. Takagi plants Wato with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

