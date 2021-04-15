NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4/15/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Roppongi 3K & Tomoaki Honma

R3K and Honma attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Sho repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Sho continues to put the boots to Kanemaru. Kanearmu denies the arm ringer. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the gut. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Sho drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Sho applies a waist lock. Kanemaru with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho dropkicks Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Yoh with a drop toe hold into a Sliding Dropkick from Sho. Double Dropkick to Desperado. Sho stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Sho whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Kanemaru sends Sho tumbling to the floor. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Desperado sends Yoh back first into the steel barricade. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Desperado stomps on Sho’s chest. Suzuki beats down Honma. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado stomps on Sho’s back. Desperado talks smack to Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Desperado rakes the eye of Sho. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki toys around with Sho. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies the single leg crab. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki stomps on Sho’s chest. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Sho. Sho with desperation forearms. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Sho Spears Desperado. Sho creates distance with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Desperado applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yoh kicks Kanemaru in the face. Yoh decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Yoh shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Yoh with a double dropkick. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Desperado kicks Yoh in the gut. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yoh lands back on his feet.

Yoh applies a waist lock. Desperado with a back elbow smash. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Yoh follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Suzuki and Honma are tagged in. Suzuki kicks Honma in the gut. Chop Exchange. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Honma with a Belly to Back Suplex. R3K clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Double Vertical Suplex. R3K repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. R3K dumps Suzuki Gun out of the ring. Honma goes for The PileDriver, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Suzuki transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Honma negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Palm Strike Exchange. Honma HeadButts Suzuki. Suzuki runs around Honma. Suzuki makes Honma tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Second Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tanga Loa and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Loa. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre HeadButts the midsection of Loa. Sabre applies a side headlock. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. Loa drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Jado kicks Sabre in the back. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Loa attacks Sabre from behind. Loa with a Release German Suplex. GOD clears the ring. Loa with The Running Powerslam. Loa tags in Jado. Loa applies a front face lock. Jado punches Sabre in the back. Jado rams Sabre’s face across the top strand. Jado taunts Douki. Jado fish hooks Sabre. The referee is trying to calm down Douki. Jado punches Sabre in the back. Jado is choking Sabre with his boot. Jado talks smack to Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Jado. Sabre gets distracted by Loa. Tonga tags himself in.

Tonga repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Tonga fish hooks Sabre. Tonga with clubbing blows to Sabre’s chest. Tonga is playing mind games with Taichi. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Tonga kicks Sabre in the gut. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga stomps on Sabre’s face. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa is choking Sabre with his boot. Loa whips Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa taunts Sabre. Sabre creates distance with The Tornado DDT. Taichi and Tonga are tagged in. Choke Hold Party. Taichi clotheslines Tonga. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Tonga avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi dodges The SuperMan Punch. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum.

Bullet Club runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Loa with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Tonga hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tonga denies The Back Drop Driver. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Taichi side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Jado attacks Douki from behind. Jado whips Douki across the ring. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa punches Douki in the back. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Douki counters with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. Douki wipes out Jado with The Slingshot Pescado. Douki is fired up. Douki with an Apron Enzuigiri. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Tonga counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo w/Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. Gedo kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Gedo with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi goes for The Blade Runner, but EVIL gets in the way. Yano and EVIL are tagged in. Yano brings a blindfold into the ring. EVIL with two toe kicks. EVIL whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Yano slaps EVIL in the back of the head. Yano is trying to put the blindfold over EVIL’s head. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Hair Pull Exchange. Double Shoulder Tackle. Goto and Ishimori are tagged in.

Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Goto punches Ishimori in the back. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori slides under Goto. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Goto. Ishimori kicks Goto in the gut. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Takahashi breaks up the submission hold. Chaos clears the ring. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Triple Kick. Goto stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands bck on his feet. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Goto decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori dumps Goto out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Takahashi drives Ishii face first into the steel ring post. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Kenta is brawling with Hashi. Kenta runs Hashi into the ring post. Ishimori applies an illegal choke hold. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahahsi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Goto out of the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Goto. EVIL rolls Goto back into the ring.

Gedo toys around with Goto. Gedo rakes the eyes of Goto. Kenta and Ishimori attacks Goto behind the referee’s back. Ishii starts brawling with Kenta. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Gedo tags in Kenta. Kenta whips Goto into the exposed steel. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. Kenta and Ishimori clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Goto sends Ishimori crashing to the outside. Goto ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Goto clotheslines Kenta. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Gedo and EVIL are trying to run interference. Goto tags in Ishii. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Misfired Clotheslines. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. Takahashi with The Big Boot. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Takahashi clotheslines Ishii. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ishii denies The Miami Shine. Swing and Miss Display. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii Powerslams Takahashi. Takahashi with The Big Boot. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex.

Hashi and Kenta are tagged in. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Kenta rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi knocks EVIL off the apron. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi lays Kenta flat on the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of Kenta. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Kenta counters with a Back Body Drop. Hashi denies The PK. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Kenta. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Kenta drops Hashi with The DDT. Kenta tags in Gedo. EVIL clears the ring. Gedo decks Hashi with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Hashi for a two count. The referee is distracted by Togo. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hashi SuperKicks Gedo. Ishii with a running forearm smash. The referee is distracted by Kenta. The lights go out in the building. EVIL wraps the choker around Hashi’s neck. Yano with the low blow. Yano puts the blindfold over EVIL’s head. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kenta. Hashi clotheslines Kenta. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi makes Gedo tap out to The Butterfly Lock. After the match, Hashi retrieves the bo staff.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Bushi vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Tetsuya Naito and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Khan. Khan turns his back on Naito. Khan with a chop/forearm combination. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Khan in the gut. Khan ducks a clothesline from Naito. Naito dodges The Pump Kick. Naito rolls under a clothesline from Khan. Tranquilo Pose. Khan tells Naito to bring it. Khan knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Khan puts on Naito’s hat. Khan mocks Naito. Bushi with a low dropkick. LIJ gangs up on Khan. Naito tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi punches Khan in the back. Bushi slams Khan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi wraps the right leg of Khan around the middle rope. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Khan for a two count. Bushi stomps on Khan’s chest. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito stomps on Khan’s back. Naito with a forearm smash to Cobb. Naito taunts Cobb.

Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Pony Tail Assisted SurfBoard Stretch. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Cobb clotheslines Bushi. Cobb with a forearm smash. Khan with a FaceBuster for a two count. Khan applies the cravate. Khan repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan drops Naito with The Mongolian Chop for a two count. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. The referee admonishes Cobb. Cobb tries to kick Bushi. Cobb walks over Naito. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with a polish hammer across the back of Naito. Khan applies The Claw. Bushi breaks up the submission hold. Khan dumps Bushi out of the ring. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Bushi.

Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a running forearm smash to Cobb. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Khan back into the ring. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Khan denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb blasts Naito off the apron. Cobb with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Dropkick/Bulldog Combination. Cobb denies The CodeBreaker. Toe Kick Exchange. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Khan negates The Triple. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Khan with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Khan applies The Claw. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare

The United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Ospreay is throwing haymakers at Takagi. Henare whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Ospreay sends Takagi chest first into the barricade. Ospreay rakes the back of Takagi. Ospreay starts biting Takagi’s right ear. Ospreay rolls Takagi back into the ring. Ospreay is choking Takagi with his boot. Henare stomps on Takagi’s chest. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with an elbow drop. Takagi hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies a side headlock. Ospreay tugs on Sanada’s hair. Ospreay tags in Henare. Ospreay whips Sanada across the ring. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Henare sends Sanada tumbling to the floor. Ospreay knocks Takagi off the apron. Henare with a flying double axe handle strike. Henare tosses Sanada around the ringside area. Henare HeadButts Sanada. Ospreay wraps the left shoulder of Takagi around the steel ring post.

Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare stands on Sanada’s face. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare is choking Sanada with his boot. Henare tags in Ospreay. Double Irish Whip. Ospreay with a gut punch. Henare kicks out the legs of Sanada. Ospreay with a knee drop. Henare blasts Sanada with The PK. Ospreay goes into the cover for a two count. Ospreay slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Opsreay tags in Henare. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Sanada. Henare with a single leg takedown. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Henare with a gut punch. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Henare tags in Ospreay. Ospreay stops Sanada in his tracks. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a double dropkick. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle to Henare. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Chop/Jab Exchange. Takagi launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a leaping forearm smash. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Takagi denies The Reverse Bloody Sunday. Ospreay delivers a gut punch. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Ospreay with The DDT. Ospreay avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Sanada and Henare are tagged in. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Sanada with a forearm smash. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dive over Henare. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Sanada rolls Henare back into the ring. Henare throws Sanada off the top turnbuckle. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare with a discus back elbow smash. Henare kicks Sanada in the back. Sanada kicks Henare in the face. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada with a waist lock go-behind. Henare decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Henare delivers his combination offense. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi knocks Ospreay off the apron. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi toys around with Henare. Henare denies Noshigami. Takagi with a forearm smash. Henare runs Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with an Apron Enzuigiri. Henare blasts Sanada off the apron. Henare with a corner clothesline. Ospreay lands The Suicide Dive. SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp/Samoan Drop Combination. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Standing Switch Exchange. Henare takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ospreay gets in the way. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ospreay. Henare responds with The Big Boot. Lariat Exchange. Takagi hits Noshigami for a two count. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Sanada wipes out Takagi with The Slingshot Pescado. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Henare HeadButts Takagi. Takagi decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare decks Takagi witha back elbow smash. Sanada applies The Swinging Skull End. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Takagi plants Henare with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Pinfall

