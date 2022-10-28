NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Results 10/28/22

Palladium Times Square

New York, New York

First Match: Rocky Romero & YOH vs. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh kicks Sho in the face. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Romero with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a low dropkick. Double Hip Toss to Takahashi. Romero chops Takahashi. Yoh stomps on Sho’s back. Hair Pull Exchange. Yoh kicks Sho in the gut. Yoh with a knife edge chop. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Takahashi trips Yoh from the outside. Sho blasts Romero with The PK. Sho stands on the back of Yoh’s neck. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Yoh around the top rope. Sho tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Takahashi follows that with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sho.

Sho toys around with Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho with combination kicks. Yoh blocks The SuperKick. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh flips over a clothesline from Sho. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh tags in Romero. Romero knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Romero ducks a clothesline from Sho. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero ducks another clothesline from Sho. Romero with a Huricanrana. Romero kicks Sho in the chest. Romero with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Romero with combo sumo strikes. Sho blocks The Shiranui. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Romero. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. R3K answers with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. Sho denies The 3K. Takahashi kicks Romero in the back. Sho Spears Romero. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sho dumps Yoh out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Romero ducks a clothesline from Sho. Romero side steps Takahashi into Sho. Forever Clotheslines. Takahashi brings the pimp stick into the ring. Romero with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sho blocks Romero with the wrench. Takahashi rolls Romero over to pickup the victory. After the match, House Of Torture gangs up on Yoh. The lights go out on in the building. Lio Rush lays out The House Of Torture.

Winner: SHO & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC In A Triple Threat Match For The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

Kyle Fletcher and The DKC will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. DKC with a single leg takedown. DKC applies a leg lock. DKC grabs a side headlock. Fletcher transitions into a hammerlock. DKC with a flying mare takeover. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from DKC. Fletcher drops DKC with a shoulder tackle. Fletcher punches Knight. Fletcher tags in Davis. Double Irish Whip. DKC dumps Fletcher out of the ring. DKC with a drop toe hold. Knight with a Flying Splash. DKC follows that with a Falling Karate Chop. DKC clears the ring. Fletcher kicks DKC in the gut. Fletcher whips DKC across the ring. Knight clotheslines Fletcher into a Sunset Flip from DKC for a two count. DKC with a forearm smash. Fletcher bodyslams DKC. Knight kicks Fletcher in the gut. Knight uppercuts Fletcher. Shelley pulls Knight out of the ring. Sabin blasts Knight with The PK. MCMG gets in up in Aussie Open’s grill. Forearm Exchange. Stereo SuperKicks from MCMG. Dosey Do Routine. Misfired Clotheslines. MCMG gets sandwiched in the center of the ring.

Aussie Open continues to use MCMG as a weapon. Davis rolls DKC back into the ring. Fletcher repeatedly slaps DKC in the face. DKC with forearm shivers. Fletcher bodyslams DKC for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis kicks DKC in the gut. Chop Exchange. Davis bodyslams DKC. Davis with a Senton Splash for a two count. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Davis dumps DKC out of the ring. Davis knocks Knight off the apron. Fletcher with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Davis goes into the cover for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. DKC is displaying his fighting spirit. DKC avoids the double forearm. DKC side steps Davis into the red turnbuckle pad. DKC tags in Knight. Knight ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Knight with The Stinger Splash. Knight unloads three knife edge chops. Knight whips Fletcher across the ring. Knight dropkicks Fletcher. Fletcher denies The Boston Crab. Fletcher denies The Pendulum DDT. Assisted Mid-Kick. Knight slips out of Davis shoulders. Knight ducks a clothesline from Davis. Knight with a Leaping FrankenSteiner into Davis.

Knight bodyslams Fletcher for a two count. Fletcher launches Knight over the top rope. Fletcher SuperKicks Knight. Aussie Open with another Assisted Mid-Kick. Aussie Open clears the ring. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Aussie Open with combo lariats to Knight. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Knight counters with a Hurricanrana. Fletcher punches Knight in the back. Fletcher with a forearm smash. Sabin tags himself in. MCMG sends Fletcher tumbling to the floor. PK/SuperKick Combination. Shelley with a shoulder block to Davis. Shelley slams Davis head on the top rope. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin gets Knight tied up in the tree of woe. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin with a corner clothesline. Shelley with a Sliding Dropkick to Knight. Shelley follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into Knight. Sabin with The Hesitation Dropkick. Knight denies The Tornado DDT.

Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley blocks a boot from Davis. Shelley with forearm shivers. Fletcher SuperKicks Shelley. MCMG dumps Aussie Open out of the ring. DKC with a Double Dropkick. Knight dropkicks Aussie Open off the apron. Stereo Slingshot Pescados. DKC delivers The DK Fire. Standing Switch Exchange. Knight with a back elbow smash. DKC SuperKicks Sabin. Knight drops Sabin with The Pendulum DDT for a two count. Sabin blocks The Boston Crab. Sabin with an Inside Out Lariat. Apron Enzuigiri/Running Boot Combination. DKC rocks Shelley with a forearm smash. Knight rolls Sabin over for a two count. Knight with The Victory Roll for a two count. Knight ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Sabin dropkicks Knight in mid-air. DKC with a Leg Lariat. Fletcher with a Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin with a DDT. MCMG denies The Double Chokeslam. Double Knee Lift. Double Irish Whip. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Shelley SuperKicks Davis. SuperKick/Enzuigiri Combination. Knight with an inside cradle for a two count. Knight with a forearm smash. Shelley answers with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Knight. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Double Thrust Kick to Knight. MCMG connects with The Dirt Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Third Match: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gresham side steps Rosser into a turnbuckle pad. Strong lockup. Gresham with a waist lock go-behind. Rosser applies a side headlock. Gresham ducks under a chop from Rosser. Gresham chops Rosser. Gresham tells Rosser to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gresham brings Rosser down to the mat. Gresham applies an arm-bar. Rosser with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Gresham. Rosser dumps Gresham out of the ring. Gresham immediately climbs back into the ring. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Gresham with a side headlock takeover. Rosser answers with another headscissors escape. Rosser with a knee lift. Rosser sends Gresham to the ring apron. Gresham denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Gresham with a single leg takedown. Gresham applies The Figure Four Leg Lock on the apron. Both guys spill to the floor.

Gresham drops Rosser with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Rosser denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Rosser with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Rosser resets the referee’s twenty count. Rosser rolls Gresham back into the ring. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser stomps on the right knee of Gresham. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser with a Running Hip Attack. Rosser follows that with clubbing blows to Gresham’s back. Gresham blocks The Chicken Wing STF. Rosser rakes the back of Gresham. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rosser shoves Gresham. Palm Strike Exchange. Rosser with a hip smash. Rosser sends Gresham to the corner. Gresham dives over Rosser. Gresham rolls under a clothesline from Rosser. Gresham dropkicks the left knee of Rosser. Gresham applies The Indian Death Lock. Rosser HeadButts Gresham. Rosser and Gresham are trading back and forth shots. Rosser goes into the lateral press for a two count. Gresham grapevines the legs of Rosser. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Rosser launches Gresham over the top rope. Rosser with a running forearm smash. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Rosser rolls Gresham back into the ring. Gresham grabs the left leg of Rosser. Gresham hyperextends the left knee of Rosser. Gresham reapplies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Rosser refuses to quit. Rosser with The Pump Kick. Rosser drops Gresham with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Rosser HeadButts Gresham. Gresham blocks The Bodyslam. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Gresham with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gresham with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Gresham rocks Rosser with two forearm smashes for a two count. Rosser fires back with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Rosser with combo lariats across the back and chest of Gresham. Rosser connects with The Emerald Flowsion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Pinfall

Fourth Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Homicide, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tom Lawlor and Homicide will start things off. Homicide immediately takes a swipe at WCWC. Team Filthy gangs up on Homicide. All hell is breaking loose in New York. We got multiple brawls taking place on the stage. Yuta chops Lawlor down the staircase. Yuta with a Cannonball Senton off the stage. Homicide with a throat thrust to Isaacs. Homicide puts Isaacs on the top turnbuckle. Nelson runs interference. Isaacs clotheslines Homicide. Lawlor kicks Homicide in the back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Lawlor with a waist lock takedown. Lawlor starts choking Homicide in the corner. Nelson tags himself in. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s cheat. Homicide headbutts the midsection of Nelson. Homicide is displaying his fighting spirit. Lawlor trips Homicide from the outside. Nelson uppercuts Homicide. Nelson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Isaacs with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Isaacs knocks Umino off the ring apron. Lawlor rocks Homicide with a forearm smash. Isaacs with a straight right hand for a two count.

Isaacs tags in Lawlor. Isaacs with a gut punch. Diving Shoulder Tackle/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. WCWC clears the ring. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nelson transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Nelson uppercuts Homicide. Nelson whips Homicide across the ring. Homicide with The Three Amigos. Isaacs kicks Homicide in the gut. Homicide with The Three Amigos to Isaacs. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor denies The Three Amigos. Lawlor with combo hamstring kicks. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Homicide with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Yuta tags himself in. Yuta with a Flying Double Dropkick. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Yuta dives over Lawlor. Yuta hits The Pain Thriller for a two count. Lawlor decks Yuta with a JawBreaker. Umino tags himself in. Umino with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick. Stereo Bodyslams. Uppercut Party.

Yuta with a DDT. Umino with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Lawlor denies The Bloody Sunday. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor with a Side Slam. Lawlor with a Roundhouse Kick. Nelson PowerBombs Umino into a German Suplex from Isaacs. Lawlor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lawlor kicks Homicide off the apron. Simultaneous tag to Nelson. Nelson with a Corner Meteora. Isaacs with a corner clothesline. Lawlor follows that with a corner spear. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Homicide drops Isaacs with The Koji Cutter. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of Homicide. Homicide blocks The PK. Homicide nails Lawlor with The Koji Cutter. Homicide knocks Lawlor off the apron. Homicide with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Nelson goes for a Bodyslam, but Umino lands back on his feet. Nelson kicks Umino in the face. Nelson denies The Death Rider. Umino with a Pop Up Uppercut. Umino with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Umino connects with The Death Rider to pickup the victory.

Winner: Homicide, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

