NJPW Sakura Genesis 2021 Results

April 4, 2021

Sumo Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi attacks Tama Tonga before the bell rings. Taichi runs Tonga into the steel barricade. Jado punches Douki in the back. Jado whips Douki across the ring. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki with a toe kick. Douki drops Jado with The DDT. Douki uppercuts Jado. Jado launches Douki over the top rope. Tonga throws Douki into the barricade. Sabre tackles Loa. Tonga with a running sledge. Tonga sends Douki face first into the steel ring post. Taichi rolls Douki back into the ring. Jado rams Douki’s face across the top strand. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado shoves down the referee. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado answers with a shoulder tackle. Jado taunts Taichi. Jado tags in Loa. Douki unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Loa rocks Douki with a forearm smash. Loa hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Loa tags in Tonga.

Tonga talks smack to Douki. Tonga goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rolls Tonga over for a two count. Douki kicks Tonga in the face. Douki side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Douki creates distance with The Swinging DDT. Douki tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Tonga drops Taichi with The Tongan Twist. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga kicks Taichi in the gut. Tachi denies The Samoan Drop. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Taichi avoids The Stinger Splash. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre and Loa are tagged in. Loa with a shoulder tackle. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke.

Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with forearm shivers. Sabre side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Loa leans into clubbing uppercuts from Sabre. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Taichi kicks Tonga off the ring apron. Loa transitions into The CrossFace. Douki breaks up the submission hold. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee is distracted by Jado who’s holding a kendo stick. Tonga clotheslines Douki. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi nails Jado with the iron fingers. Loa drops Taichi with The Big Boot. Loa grabs the iron fingers. Sabre connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Hashi sends Kenta face first into the steel ring post. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Goto. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Goto. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Hashi tags himself in. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Goto kicks Ishimori in the gut. Goto with a wrist lock takedown. Hashi stomps on the midsection of Ishimori. Goto kicks Ishimori in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Goto with a toe kick to Kenta. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Meeting Of The Minds. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Double DDT. Goto punches Togo in the back. War Drums to Togo. Chaos gangs up on Togo. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori sends Hashi tumbling to the floor. Ishimori clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Tokyo.

Takahashi drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. Ishimori rolls Hashi back into the ring. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Hashi. Ishimori tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Hashi’s chest. Togo with a closed fist shot to the jaw of Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL stomps on the left knee of Hashi. EVIL sends Hashi back first into the exposed steel. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. EVIL tags in Kenta. Kenta whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Kenta kicks Hashi in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Hashi in the back. Kenta toys around with Hashi. Forearm Exchange. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Kenta with a running knee lift. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta grabs the bo staff. The referee admonishes Kenta. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Hashi in the gut. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Kenta decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Kenta blocks a lariat from Hashi. Chop Exchange. Hashi creates distance with The Lariat. Ishii and Takahashi are tagged in.

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Desperation Boot. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano kicks EVIL in the back. Yano slams EVIL’s head on the top rope. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Okada kicks Ishimori in the face. Okada with The Flapjack. Chaos delivers their combination offense. Ishii Powerslams Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Swing and Miss Display. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Okada sends Ishimori crashing to the outside.

Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker to Kenta. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Takahashi connects with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL suffers the same fate. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano plays hot potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Yano rolls EVIL over for a two count. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Togo with a straight right hand. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL blocks a boot from Yano. EVIL throws the right leg of Yano into the referee’s hand. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. EVIL tags in Togo. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irishi Whip. Bullet Club are mauling Yano in the corner. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Yano delivers the low blow. Standing Switch Exchange. Yano with a low blow to EVIL. Yano blind folds Togo. Yano plants Togo with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada vs. The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots to Sanada. Henare punches Sanada in the back. Henare stomps on Sanada’s back. Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dodges The Big Boot from Henare. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Henare launches Sanada over the top rope. Henare decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Henare dumps Naito face first on the turnbuckle pad. Henare with a Mid-Kick. Henare blocks a boot from Takagi. Henare scores the elbow knockdown. Henare tugs on Naito’s hair. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Naito in the back. Henare stomps on the left knee of Naito. Henare with a knife edge chop. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Cobb hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Naito with three toe kicks. Cobb drives Naito back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb repeatedly drives his kne einto Naito’s back. Cobb runs Naito back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan stands on Naito’s face. Khan stomps on Naito’s face. Khan toys around with Naito. Khan with an elbow drop for a two count. Khan mocks Naito. Khan applies pressure to the back of Naito’s neck. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Khan answers with a knee lift. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Naito with The One Legged Dropkick. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Takagi shoves Henare into Cobb. Empire shrugs off two double clotheslines from Takagi. Double boot into the midsection of Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi continues to shove Henare into Cobb. Henare kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Khan kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Khan. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi blocks a boot from Khan. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Khan responds with a Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Right Jab Exchange. Cobb mocks Takagi. Takagi with a Snap Saito Suplex. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Cobb. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Cobb counters with The Pop Up Powerslam. Cobb tags in Henare. Henare blasts Sanada with The PK. Henare repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Henare is choking Sanada with his boot. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Combination Attack from The Empire. Henare drops Sanada with The Big Boot for a two count. Cobb dumps Takagi out of the ring. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada applies Skull End. Khan nails Sanada with The Pump Kick. Naito decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Khan denies The Satellite DDT. Khan with a leaping shoulder tackle. Khan kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Sanada dropkicks Cobb. Henare kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada skins the cat. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands. Henare plants Sanada with The Street Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale w/Gedo

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Double Hair Pull. White backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with a straight right hand. White shoves the referee. White with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Kojima. Kojima with two toe kicks. Kojima is putting the boots to White. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima knocks Fale off the ring apron. Kojima kicks White in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends White to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Gedo runs interference. White throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. White knocks Tanahashi off the apron. White stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Bullet Club runs Tanahashi and Kojima into the steel barricades.

Fale rolls Kojima back into the ring. White slams Kojima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. White delivers Machine Gun Chops of his own. White rakes the eyes of Kojima. White drops Kojima with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White tags in Fale. Fale with a gut punch. Fale punches Kojima in the back. Fale blasts Tanahashi off the apron. Fale bodyslams Kojima. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in White. White continues to knock Tanahashi off the apron. White is lighting up Kojima’s chest. Kojima kicks White in the gut. Kojima decks Fale with a back elbow smash. Kojima drops Fale with The DDT. Kojima fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kojima with a toe kick. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi unloads his combination offense. Tanahashi dropkicks Fale off the apron. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count.

White avoids The SlingBlade. Standing Switch Exchange. White with a double leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White follows that with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s hamstrings. Tanahashi denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi drops White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White knocks Kojima off the apron. White tags in Fale. Fale levels Tanahashi with a Body Avalanche. Fale with an elbow drop for a two count. Tanahashi negates The Grenade. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Fale clotheslines Tanahashi. Fale goes for The Bad Luck Fall, but Kojima gets in the way. White pulls Kojima down to the mat. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Fale goes for The Grenade, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Kojima connects with The Lariat. Tanahashi plants Fale with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory. After the match, Tanahashi gets White trapped in The Texas Cloverleaf. White immediately starts tapping out.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Fifth Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Roppongi 3K For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

El Desperado and Yoh will start things off. Test Of Strength. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yoh applies a hammerlock. Desperado with a drop toe hold. Desperado applies a side headlock. Yoh reverses the hold. Yoh with a side headlock takeover. Desperado applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Yoh pops back to a vertical base. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Desperado whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Yoh drop toe holds Desperado into a low dropkick from Sho. Double Dropkick to Kanemaru. Yoh stomps on Desperado’s back. Yoh tags in Sho. Yoh is choking Desperado with his boot. Sho repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Sho denies The Bodyslam. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho punches Desperado in the back. Sho bodyslams Desperado for a one count. Sho sends Desperado chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Desperado blocks a boot from Yoh. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh.

Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Sho repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Sho blasts Kanemaru off the apron. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Desperado applies a waist lock. Sho with two sharp elbow strikes. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho follows that with clubbing arm-ringers. Sho denies The SpineBuster. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Kanemaru pulls Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Sho gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Kanemaru whips Sho across the ring. Kanemaru with a Back Body Drop. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Yoh on the outside. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado walks over Sho. Desperado talks smack to Yoh. Desperado stomps on Sho’s back. Desperado stands on the right hand of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Sho with a running knee lift. Kanemaru stops Sho in his tracks.

Kanemaru knocks Yoh off the apron. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Desperado slams Sho’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh scores two elbow knockdowns. Kanemaru applies a waist lock. Yoh kicks Desperado in the face. Yoh decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Yoh shoves Kanemaru into Desperado. Yoh with a double dropkick. Yoh sends Kanemaru to the corner. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Kanemaru with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Knee Breaker/Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru bodyslams Yoh. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count.

Desperado sends Sho back first into the barricade. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Yoh on the canvas. Kanemaru goes for another Figure Four Leg Lock, but Yoh counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh denies The Touch Out. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado Spears Yoh. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Kanemaru slides under Yoh. Kanemaru denies The SuperKick. Kanemaru with clubbing blows to Yoh’s back. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the gut. R3K with a Double Jumping Knee Strike. BackStabber/One Legged Dropkick Combination. Desperado negates The 3K. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. R3K connects with The 3K. Sho with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash off Sho’s back. Kanemaru denies Strong X. Kanemaru dumps Sho out of the ring. Kanemaru with The SuperPlex for a two count. Yoh SuperKicks Kanemaru in mid-air. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. R3K delivers The Strong X for a two count. Sho pulls Desperado out of the ring. Yoh plants Kanemaru with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Roppongi 3K via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay w/The United Empire For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Ibushi applies a front face lock. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi brings Ospreay down to the mat. Ibushi grapples around Ospreay. Ospreay is starting to get flustered in the corner. Heavy emphasis on mat wrestling. Ospreay applies a hammerlock. Ibushi grabs a side headlock. Ospreay tugs on Ibushi’s hair. Oapreay applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi pops back on his feet. Ospreay slaps Ibushi in the face. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi hammers down on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Ospreay. Ospreay clings onto the ropes. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Ospreay. Ospreay dumps Ibushi crotch first on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay whips Ibushi into the steel barricade. Ospreay applies the cravate against the barricade.

Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi sends Ospreay chest first into the barricade. Ospreay denies The Mid-Kick. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the barricade. Ospreay dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Ospreay peppers Ibushi with forearms. Ospreay has Ibushi draped across the ring apron. Ospreay with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. Ospreay with a Knee Drop across the back of Ibushi’s neck. Ospreay whips Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Ospreay whips Ibushi across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Ospreay applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Ibushi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay applies the cravate. Ibushi with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay bodyslams Ibushi. Ospreay goes for a Knee Drop, but Ibushi ducks out of the way. Ibushi with Two Hamstring Kicks. Ibushi dropkicks Ospreay. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ospreay side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi with The Roll Through Gotch Lift Suplex for a two count.

Ospreay with forearm shivers. Second Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Ospreay drops Ibushi with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with a Running European Uppercut. Ospreay gets Ibushi tied up in the tree of woe. Ospreay kicks Ibushi in the back. Ospreay with The Soaring Dropkick. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ibushi denies The Reverse Bloody Sunday. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ibushi answers with a sharp knee strike. Ospreay starts favoring his nose. Ospreay with a forearm shot into the midsection of Ibushi. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ospreay hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ibushi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Ibushi repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s back. Ospreay denies The Kamigoye. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay with Two Running Boots. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ibushi is pissed. Ospreay paint brushes Ibushi. Ospreay drops Ibushi with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ospreay drags Ibushi to the corner. Ibushi has Ospreay perched on the top turnbuckle. Ibushi slaps Ospreay in the chest. Ospreay dumps Ibushi chest first on the top rope. Ospreay lands Two Shooting Star Presses for a two count.

Ibushi avoids The Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ibushi’s back starts giving out. Ibushi puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Ibushi with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Ibushi goes for an Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay tells Ibushi to bring it. Ospreay goes for London Has Fallen, but Ibushi counters with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ospreay regroups on the outside. Ibushi with The Release Deadlift German Suplex off the middle rope for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Bomaye, but Ospreay counters with The Standing Spanish Fly. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Ibushi blocks it. Ospreay avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay delivers The Chelsea’s Grin. Ibushi negates The Storm Breaker. Ibushi with Two Kamigoye’s for a two count. Ibushi is shocked. Ibushi goes for another Kamigoye, but Ospreay counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ospreay SuperKicks Ibushi. Ospreay dodges The V-Trigger. Ospreay nails Ibushi with The Hook Kick. Ospreay drops Ibushi with The V-Trigger. Ospreay follows that with The Hidden Blade. Ospreay plants Ibushi with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Jeff Cobb lays out Ibushi with Tour Of The Islands.

Winner: New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Osprey via Pinfall

