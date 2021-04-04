WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to his social media channels this morning to share footage of his world championship triple threat matchup from WrestleMania 22, which saw the Olympic Hero defend the title against Randy Orton and Royal Rumble winner Rey Mysterio. Angle states that he was never happier to lose the title then he was to Mysterio, who won the high-stakes bout after connecting with his signature 619 and springboard frankensteiner finisher.

Angle writes, “Wrestlemania is 7 days away. I remember this match distinctively because I was never happier for an opponent to win the world championship from me, than I was for @619iamlucha – he did it for Eddie! #itstrue @randyorton.”

Mania 22 took place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago Illinois, and featured a John Cena vs. Triple H main event. Check out Angle’s post below.