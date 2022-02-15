New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release earlier this morning announcing that company star Hiroyoshi Tenzan will not be competing at today’s event from Korkauen Hall due to a lingering knee injury. Full details, including who will be replacing Tenzan, can be found below.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan is currently dealing with a pre-existing injury to his right knee, and as a result will not be wrestling on February 15’s Korakuen Hall card.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tenzan wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to tonight’s card in light of Tenzan’s absence:

7th Match

Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Minoru Suzuki, DOUKI, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado ->

Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado