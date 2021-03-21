At this morning’s New Japan Cup Final rising star YOH shocked the fans in Sendai by making a surprise return, his first appearance since going down back in July with a torn ACL. The Roppongi 3K member immediately issued a challenge to current IWGP Junior tag team champions El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in an attempt to reclaim the titles he and his partner SHO had to vacate once he got hurt.

NJPW has since issued the following press release on YOH’s return: