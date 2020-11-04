New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Yoshinobu Kanemaru suffered a knee injury, and will be missing the November 5th event from Kochi. Full details, including Kanemaru’s replacement, can be found below.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru has sustained an injury to his right knee, and will be unable to compete on November 5’s event in Kochi. Changes have been made to the card accordingly.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kanemaru wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Kanemaru the best in his recovery.

Card change

November 5, Kochi

4th match

BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki

6th match

SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL

Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL