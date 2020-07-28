NJPW Stars Cleared To Return To Action Following COVID-19 Scare

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji have tested negative for COVID-19, and will be returning to action on the upcoming tours. Honma and Tsuji both encountered someone with the virus during a television shoot, and were pulled until they could be tested. Details are below.

On July 25, Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma were both pulled from the Sengoku Lord in Nagoya as a precautionary measure.

Since then, both wrestlers have undertaken PCR testing and are confirmed negative for Coronavirus. They are both cleared to return to competition from Wednesday July 29’s non-televised event in Hamamatsu.

Honma, Tsuji and NJPW thank you for your support.