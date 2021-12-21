NJPW Strong has announced their Strong Style Evolved 2022 event.

The Strong Style Evolved 2022 taping will take place on Sunday, March 20 from The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tickets for Strong Style Evolved 2022 will go on sale Monday, January 3 at noon, and will run $30, $50, $80, and $150. You can click here for details on tickets.

The Strong Style Evolved 2022 tapings will air on NJPW Strong at a later date. Wrestlers announced as of this writing include STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Jonah, Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Hikuleo, and Rocky Romero.

NJPW’s announcement noted, “After over two years since NJPW debuted in Florida during the New Beginning USA, NJPW STRONG will bring Strong Style Evolved 2022 to the Coliseum in Tampa Florida on March 20. After 2021’s Strong Style Evolved series saw STRONG’s best compete for places in New Japan Cup USA, 2022 will see Strong Style Evolved in front of fans for the first time since 2018. Who will bring their fighting spirit unchained, and strong style evolved to Florida?”

Stay tuned for more on Strong Style Evolved 2022.

