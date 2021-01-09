NJPW Strong Results 1/8/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Clark Connors vs. Kevin Knight

Test Of Strength. Chain grappling exchange. Knight backs Connors into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Stalemate in the corner. Greco Roman Knuckle. Second chain grappling exchange. Knight has the leverage advantage. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Connors applies a leg lock. Connors grapevines the legs of Knight. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Knight rolls Connors over for a two count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight drops his weight on the left shoulder of Connors. Knight repeatedly drives his knees into the left shoulder of Connors. Knight applies an arm-bar. Connors with a fireman’s carry takeover over for a one count. Connors applies a front face lock. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Connors punches Knight in the back. Connors slams Knight’s back on the red turnbuckle pad. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Knight with an uppercut/stomp combination. Connors with rapid fire shoulder blocks. Connors repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Knight uppercuts Connors. Knight punches Connors in the back. Knight kicks Connors in the face. Knight stomps on Connors back. Knight uppercuts Connors. Knight with a Big Biel Throw for a two count. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Connors blocks it. Connors with clubbing blows to Knight’s back. Connors with The Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Knight denies The Exploder Suplex. Knight hammers down on the back of Connors neck. Knight bodyslams Connors for a two count. Knight applies a side headlock. Connors whips Knight across the ring. Knight runs into Connors. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drops Knight with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors tells Knight to get up. Knight dropkicks Connors off the top turnbuckle. Knight rolls Connors back into the ring. Knight whips Connors across the ring. Knight dropkicks Connors. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Knight repeatedly stomps on Connors back. Connors Spears Knight. Connors makes Knight tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Clark Connors via Submission

Second Match: Rocky Romero vs. The DKC

DKC starts throwing kicks at Romero. DKC with a single leg takedown. Romero backs DKC into the ropes. Romero brings DKC down to the mat. Romero applies a front face lock. Romero transitions into the cravate. Following a snap mar takeover, Romero applies a rear chin lock. DKC grabs a hammerlock. DKC with the lateral press for a one count. Test Of Strength. Romero with a drop toe hold. Romero applies the bow and arrow stretch. DKC goes back to the hammerlock. DKC applies a leg lock. Romero with a single leg takedown. Romero applies The Ankle Lock. DKC grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. DKC backs Romero into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break.

Test Of Strength. DKC with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. DKC applies an arm-bar. DKC with a double leg takedown for a one count. Romero backs DKC into the ropes. Forearm Exchange. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Romero. DKC kicks Romero in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero DDT’s the left shoulder of DKC. Romero repeatedly kicks DKC in the back. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with The Flying Meteora on the left shoulder of DKC for a two count. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Romero kicks DKC in the gut. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of DKC.

Romero slams DKC’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Third Forearm Exchange. DKC with a chop/forearm/kick/uppercut combination. DKC with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. DKC follows that with The Running Lariat. DKC with The Vertical Suplex. DKC with a fist drop for a two count. DKC applies a wrist lock. Romero denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Romero hyperextends the left shoulder of DKC. Romero kicks DKC in the back. DKC repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Romero maintains wrist control. DKC connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. DKC repeatedly stomps on Romero’s back. DKC applies a rear chin lock. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC with Three Bodyslams for a two count. Romero applies a double wrist lock. Romero makes DKC tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar. After the match, DKC made a request to join The LA Dojo. Katsuyori Shibata accepted DKC’s offer.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Submission

– Kevin Kelly Interviewed Ring Of Honor Wrestler, Bateman. Bateman will be joining the NJPW Strong Roster in the coming weeks.

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King & The Riegel Twins vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, and Chris Dickinson) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Brody King and Chris Dickinson will start things off. Limelight tags himself in. King drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. King tags in Logan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Logan applies a side headlock. Limelight whips Logan across the ring. Logan drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight whips Logan across the ring. Limelight goes for a dropkick, but Logan holds onto the ropes. Logan applies a waist lock. Limelight with a back elbow smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight slaps Logan in the face. Limelight leapfrogs over Logan. Limelight taunts Sterling. Logan blasts Limelight with The ShotGun Dropkick. Logan with a Running European Uppercut. Logan tags in Sterling. Sterling with a Running Boot. Sterling with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sterling tags in Logan. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Logan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Logan tags in Sterling.

Limelight kicks the left knee of Sterling. Sterling avoids The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Sterling applies a waist lock. Sterling goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight sends Sterling to the corner. Dickinson kicks Sterling in the gut. Limelight clotheslines Sterling. Limelight tags in Dickinson. Dickinson stomps on Sterling’s back. Dickinson with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Dickinson applies a wrist lock. Dickinson unloads three knife edge chops. Sterling with forearm shivers. Dickinson with a deep arm-drag. Dickinson applies an arm-bar. Dickinson drags Sterling to the corner. Dickinson tags in Kratos. Kratos kicks Sterling in the gut. Kratos whips Sterling chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos rocks Sterling with a forearm smash. Kratos whips Sterling into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos knocks King off the ring apron. Kratos kicks Sterling in the gut. Kratos applies a front face lock. Limelight tags himself in.

Limelight kicks Sterling in the gut. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight knocks Logan off the apron. Limelight with a running toe hold. Limelight with Two Mid-Kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Sterling in the back for a two count. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Sterling with heavy bodyshots. Limelight drops Sterling with The Mid-Kick. Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight tags in Dickinson. Dickinson kicks Sterling in the gut. Dickinson clears the ring. The referee is trying to calm down King. Team Filthy are mauling Sterling in the corner. Sterling is displaying his fighting spirit. Dickinson with a Snap Hip Toss for a one count. Dickinson kicks Sterling in the back. Dickinson is lighting up Sterling’s chest. Sterling with repeated boots into the midsection of Dickinson. Dickinson slaps Sterling in the chest. Dickinson with a Mid-Kick. Dickinson sends Sterling to the corner. Sterling kicks Dickinson in the face. Dickinson catches Sterling in mid-air. Dickinson applies The Bear Hug.

Dickinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sterling lands back on his feet. Sterling creates distance with The Leaping NeckBreaker. Sterling tags in King. King clotheslines Dickinson. King with a Back Body Drop to Limelight. King knocks Kratos off the apron. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. King and Dickson are trading back and forth shots. King drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. King hits The GutWrench PowerBomb for a two count. Sterling drops Limelight with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. King tags in Logan. Double Irish Whip. Kratos attacks The Riegel Twins from behind. Limelight with The Fosbury Flop. Forearm Exchange. King denies The ChokeSlam. King with a knife edge chop. Kratos clotheslines King over the top rope. Logan ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Dickinson with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Dickinson connects with The Running Death Valley Driver. After the match, King starts brawling with Team Filthy.

Winner: Team Filthy via Pinfall

