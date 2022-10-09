NJPW Strong Results 10/8/22

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Marshall pulls Umino down to the mat. Marshall uses the ropes as a shield. Marshall rocks Umino with a forearm smash. Umino drives his knee into the midsection of Marshall. Umino sends Marshall to the corner. Umino drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Umino repeatedly stomps on Marshall’s chest. Umino is choking Marshall with his boot. Umino with two forearm smashes. Marshall kicks Umino in the face. Umino with a Running Hurricanrana. Umino sends Marshall chest first into the canvas. Umino with a Running Uppercut. Marshall regroups on the outside. Umino with a forearm smash. Umino rolls Marshall back into the ring. Umino with a shoulder block. Marshall kicks Umino in the chest. Marshall with a NeckBreaker. Marshall transitions into a ground and pound attack. Marshall applies a rear chin lock.

Marshall stomps on the midsection of Umino. Marshall whips Umino across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Marshall stomps on the left hand of Umino. Marshall bodyslams Umino. Marshall with an elbow drop. Marshall walks over Umino. Umino with forearm shivers. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Umino. Marshall dropkicks Umino for a two count. Marshall reapplies the rear chin lock. Umino with elbows into the midsection of Marshall. Short-Arm Reversal by Marshall. Marshall kicks Umino in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Umino reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Umino scores the elbow knockdown. Umino with a basement dropkick. Umino with a Running Uppercut. Marshall denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Umino kicks Marshall in the gut.

Umino drives his knee into the midsection of Marshall. Umino with a running dropkick. Umino with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Marshall denies The Death Rider. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Marshall with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Umino nails Marshall with The Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Marshall applies a wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Umino with The Rolling Elbow. Umino goes for The Death Rider, but Marshall rolls him over for a two count. Umino ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Umino with the backslide cover for a two count. Marshall with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Umino counters with Two Cross Rhodes. Umino hits The Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count. Umino connects with The Death Rider to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shota Umino via Pinfall

– Team Filthy’s Danny Limelight & JR Kratos calls out Aussie Open.

Second Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita In A No Disqualification Match

Robinson attacks Narita before the bell rings. Robinson repeatedly stomp on Narita’s chest. Robinson bodyslams Narita on the stage. Robinson sends Narita tumbling down the stairs. Robinson dumps Narita face first on the steel barricade. Robinson rolls Narita back into the ring. Robinson tosses Narita out of the ring. Robinson drives Narita face first into the steel ring post. Robinson shoves down the referee. Robinson attacks Narita with the bell hammer which forces the disqualification. Narita is busted open but he still wants to fight. The referee restarts this match under no disqualification rules. Robinson grabs a kendo stick. Narita repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Robinson. Narita applies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Robinson repeatedly whips Narita with the kendo stick. Robinson dumps Narita out of the ring. Robinson sets up a table on the floor. Narita with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Narita rolls Robinson back into the ring. Robinson starts biting Narita’s forehead. Robinson repeatedly whips Narita with the leather belt. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God for a two count. Narita avoids the chair shot. Narita thrust kicks the midsection of Robinson. Narita dropkicks a chair into Robinson’s face. Narita is raining down forearms in the corner. Narita repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Narita is choking Robinson with his boot. Robinson rakes the eyes of Narita. Robinson removes the blue turnbuckle pad.

Robinson wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Narita with a reverse hammer throw into the wedged chair. Narita with a Spinning Back Elbow. Narita follows that with Two Head & Arm Suplex’s for a two count. Narita delivers multiple chair shots. Robinson responds with the low blow. Robinson hits The PileDriver on the chair for a two count. Robinson is displaying his frustration. Robinson PowerBombs Narita through the table on the floor. Robinson rolls Narita back into the ring. Robinson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Robinson throws the timekeeper’s table into the ring. Robinson puts Narita on the top turnbuckle. Naria denies The Juice Box. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita makes Robinson tap out to The Escalera Stretch.

Winner: Ren Narita via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Jay White & Karl Anderson w/DOC Gallows vs. Homicide & Wheeler Yuta

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor joins the commentary team for this match. Karl Anderson and Homicide will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Homicide across the ring. Homicide drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Homicide ducks under an elbow from Anderson. Misfired Cutters. Strong lockup. Anderosn with a side headlock takeover. Anderson kicks out of multiple rollup attempts. Homicide reverses the hold. Homicide backs Anderson into a turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson starts shoving Homicide. Homicide uppercuts Anderson. Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide applies a rear chin lock. White and Yuta are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Yuta into a turnbuckle pad. Yuta ducks under a chop from White. Yuta with a knife edge chop. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange.

Stalemate in the corner. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. White is raining down haymakers. Yuta dives over White. Yuta bodyslams White. Yuta with a Senton Splash for a one count. White is busted open. White drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. White tags in Anderson. Yuta scores the elbow knockdown. Yuta with another Senton Splash. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Yuta tags in Homicide. Homicide headbutts the left wrist of Anderson. Homicide is mauling Anderson in the corner. Haymaker Exchange. Homicide rakes the eyes of Anderson. Homicide starts biting Anderson’s fingers. White with a forearm smash. Homicide uppercuts White. White drives Yuta back first into the ring apron. Homicide is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Homicide goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White gets in the way. Gallows attacks Homicide behind the referee’s back. Gallows shoves Homicide into the steel barricade. Homicide starts brawling with Lawlor. Anderson attacks Homicide from behind. Anderson rolls Homicide back into the ring.

Anderson with The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson fish hooks Homicide. Anderson tags in White. White with two haymakers. White transitions into a ground and pound attack. White taunts Yuta. White with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Homicide in the gut. Anderson slams Homicide’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Anderson with two uppercuts. Homicide buries his shoulder into the midsection of Anderson. Homicide applies the cravate. Anderson denies The Avalanche Koji Cutter. Anderson with a short-arm clothesline. Anderson rakes the eyes of Homicide. Anderson tags in White. White with a straight right hand. Two Sweet Chops. White talks smack to Homicide. Homicide starts biting the right ear of White. Ear Pull Exchange. White bodyslams Homicide. White applies a rear chin lock. Homicide with elbows into the midsection of White. Homicide decks White with a JawBreaker. Anderson and Yuta are tagged in. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with two diving clotheslines. Yuta pops back on his feet. Yuta knocks White off the apron.

Yuta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yuta sends Anderson into the ropes. Yuta with The Pain Thriller for a two count. Anderson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Anderson with a Modified Ushigoroshi. Anderson tags in White. White is choking Yuta with his boot. Yuta with an inside cradle for a two count. Yuta ducks a chop from White. Yuta slaps White in the chest. Inverted Atomic Drop Party. Yuta applies The CrossFace. Homicide transitions into The STF. Anderson shoves Yuta into Homicide. Anderson uppercuts Homicide. Anderson drops Homicide with a DDT. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Yuta. Yuta denies The GunStun. White chops Yuta. Yuta denies The Blade Runner. Yuta with a Release German Suplex. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. White denies The Cop Killer. Homicide denies The Blade Runner. Homicide hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide gets distracted by Gallows. Anderson shoves Yuta off the top turnbuckle. Lawlor continues to run interference. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White & Karl Anderson via Pinfall

