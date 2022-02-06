NJPW Strong Results 2/5/22

Washington Hall

Seattle, Washington

First Match: Brody King vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King shoves Uemura into the canvas. Strong lockup. King backs Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. King pats Uemura in the chest. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura ducks a clothesline from King. Standing Switch Exchange. King applies a side headlock. King with a side headlock takeover. King teases the ground and pound attack. Uemura drop steps into a side headlock. King sends Uemura into the ropes. Uemura runs into King. Uemura shoves King. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura leapfrogs over King. Uemura goes for a Dropkick, but King holds onto the ropes. King goes for a Senton Splash, but Uemura ducks out of the way. Uemura with a running elbow drop for a one count. Uemura with forearm shivers. King shoves Uemura. Uemura with heavy bodyshots in the corner. King drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. King with a Senton Splash for a two count.

King unloads two knife edge chops. King dumps Uemura out of the ring. King with a forearm smash. King whips Uemura into the steel barricade. King continues to dish out forearms. King rolls Uemura back into the ring. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. Forearm Exchange. King bodyslams Uemura. King with The Running Splash for a two count. King applies the sitting cravate. King with clubbing blows to Uemura’s chest for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura ducks a clothesline from King. King denies The Belly to Back Suplex. King rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura dropkicks King. King reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick.

King denies The Back Drop Driver. King with clubbing blows to Uemura’s back. Third Forearm Exchange. Uemura uppercuts King. Uemura with a double hand chop. Uemura with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uemura follows that with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. King negates The Double Overhook Suplex. King with clubbing headbutts. King applies The Bear Hug. King hits The SpineBuster. King connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Uemura avoids The Gonzo Bomb. Uemura with the backslide cover for a two count. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura runs into a chop from King. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. King puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but King blocks it. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Uemura ducks a clothesline from King. King delivers The Western Lariat. King plants Uemura with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

Second Match: Lio Rush & Rocky Romero vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew

WCWC attacks Rush and Romero before the bell rings. Isaacs is choking Romero with his boot. Isaacs throws the jacket out of the ring. Nelson slams Rush’s head on the ring apron. Isaacs with a straight right hand. Isaacs with a corner clothesline. Isaacs stomps on Rush’s back. Delayed Vertical Suplex/GourdBuster Combination. WCWC poses for the crowd. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a one count. Isaacs slams Romero’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson with a knife edge chop. Nelson with a forearm smash. Nelson drives his knee into Romero’s back. Nelson sends Romero to the corner. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Romero with the greco roman eye poke. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Isaacs punches Romero. Isaacs is choking Romero with his knee. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Isaacs tags in Nelson.

Nelson knocks Rush off the ring apron. Meeting Of The Minds. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Isaacs blasts Rush off the apron. Isaacs kicks Romero in the face. Isaacs continues to dish out haymakers. Nelson removes the blue turnbuckle pad behind the referee’s back. Isaac drives his knee into Romero’s ribs. Isaacs bodyslams Romero for a two count. Nelson grabs the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Nelson. Isaacs continues to knock Rush off the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Romero decks Isaacs with a back elbow smash. Romero with a forearm smash to Nelson. Romero drops Isaacs with The Tornado DDT. Rush and Nelson are tagged in. Rush with The MoonSault Press. Rush with two clotheslines. Rush slides out of the irish whip from Nelson. Rush delivers his combination offense. Rush with a Windmill Kick. Rush pulls Isaacs off the apron. Rush with The Asai MoonSault. Rush with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Rush follows that with Two Mid-Kicks.

Nelson blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Nelson. Nelson with The Shotgun Meteora. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs whips Rush across the ring. Rush with a Hurricanrana. Rush side steps Isaacs into the ropes. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Nelson. Rush ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Rush kicks Isaacs in the gut. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush tags in Romero. Forever Clotheslines. Nelson with a Running Lariat. Third Forearm Exchange. Romero uppercuts Nelson. Romero with The Rewind Kick to Isaacs. Romero goes for The Slice Bread, but Isaacs blocks it. Nelson with The SpineBuster. WCWC hits their Jumping Knee Strike/Wheelbarrow German Suplex Combination for a two count. WCWC connects with their PowerBomb/Catapult Powerslam Combination for a two count. Rush dumps Nelson out of the ring. Rush with The Slingshot Pescado. Romero with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Romero ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Romero with the backslide cover for a two count. Isaacs with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Romero side steps Isaacs into the exposed steel. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Romero transitions into The Triangle Choke. Rush dropkicks Isaacs. Romero makes Isaacs tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar. After the match, WCWC viciously attacks Romero with a kendo stick.

Winner: Lio Rush & Rocky Romero via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: TJ Perkins vs. Clark Connors

Test Of Strength. Perkins with a waist lock takedown. Perkins applies a front face lock. Connors backs Perkins into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Connors answers with the headscissors escape. Perkins grapevines the legs of Connors. Perkins repeatedly falls on the mat for added pressure. Connors grabs a side headlock. Perkins whips Connors across the ring. Connors walks Perkins into the ropes. Connors with a knife edge chop. Perkins does the spider man pose in the ropes. Connors drives Perkins bak first into the red turnbuckle pad. Connors unloads a series of knife edge chops. Connors ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Connors with Two Release German Suplex’s. Connors applies a waist lock. Perkins decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Connors answers with a knife edge chop. Perkins exits the ring. Connors delivers The Pounce onto the time keepers table. Connors rolls Perkins back into the ring. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Connors goes for The Powerslam, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Perkins hits The Divorce Court on the ring apron. Perkins rolls Connors back into the ring. Connors shoves Perkins. Perkins grabs the right leg of Connors. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into the left shoulder of Connors. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Perkins presses his elbow against Connors jaw. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Perkins hammers down on the back of Connors neck. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins brings Connors down to the mat. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins goes for The Face Wash, but Connors counters with The Pounce.

Connors with a running elbow smash. Connors whips Perkins into the red turnbuckle pad. Connors with The Corner Spear. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors follows that with a Back Body Drop. Connors with a Spinning Elbow Drop for a two count. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins applies a waist lock. Connors with a back elbow smash. Perkins avoids The Spear. Perkins hits The SpringBoard Divorce Court. Perkins with another round of boot scrapes. Perkins applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Connors responds with The Full Nelson Lock. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Connors Spears Perkins out of the ring. Connors goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins applies The Triangle Choke in the ropes. The referee admonishes Perkins.

Perkins has Connors draped across the top strand. Perkins with The Guillotine Knee Drop. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Perkins with The Cobra Twist Driver for a one count. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick for a one count. Perkins is shocked. Connors slaps Perkins in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The STF. Connors with an inside cradle for a two count. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Perkins dives over Connors. Connors denies The Tornado DDT. Perkins has Connors perched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins attacks the left shoulder of Connors. Connors denies The SuperPlex. Connors HeadButts Perkins. Connors with The Frog Splash. Connors talks smack to Perkins. Connors PowerBomb Perkins for a two count. Perkins gives Connors the middle finger. Connors Powerslams Perkins. Connors plants Perkins with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

