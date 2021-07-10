NJPW Strong Results 7/9/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Barrett Brown vs. The DKC

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown with a waist lock go-behind. DKC with a drop toe hold. DKC applies a rear chin lock. Brown transitions into a hammerlock. Brown grabs a rear chin lock. DKC transitions into a front face lock. Brown puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. DKC backs Brown into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Brown applies a hammerlock. Brown slaps DKC in the back of the head. Brown with a back heel trip. Brown stomps on the right shoulder of DKC. Brown stands on the right hand of DKC. Brown wraps the right shoulder of DKC around the top rope. DKC kicks Brown in the gut. DKC with heavy bodyshots. Brown blasts DKC with a knife edge chop. Following a wrist lock takeover, Brown stomps on the right hand of DKC. Brown slams the right shoulder of DKC on the canvas. Brown with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Brown kicks DKC in the chest. DKC kicks Brown in the jaw. DKC with a running knee lift. DKC with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Brown tugs on DKC’s hair. DKC backs Brown into the ropes. Brown scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Brown transitions into a ground and pound attack. DKC rolls Brown over for a two count. Brown unloads two knife edge chops. Brown whips DKC across the ring. Brown drops DKC with The Lariat for a two count. Brown continues to stomp on the right hand of DKC. Brown works on his joint manipulation game. Brown punches DKC in the back. Brown stands on the back of DKC’s head. DKC applies The Heel Hook.

DKC is displaying his fighting spirit. DKC with forearm shivers. Brown denies The Karate Chop. Brown rolls DKC over for a two count. DKC whips Brown across the ring. DKC sweeps out the legs of Brown. DKC with The Running Bulldog. DKC connects with The Running Karate Chop for a two count. DKC applies The Triangle Choke. Brown bends the right wrist of DKC. Brown applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Brown is bending DKC’s fingers for added pressure. DKC grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC decks Brown with a back elbow smash. DKC kicks Brown in the face. Brown avoids The Flying Boot. Brown rolls DKC over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Barrett Brown via Pinfall

Second Match: PJ Black vs. Alex Coughlin

Black applies a side headlock. Coughlin reverses the hold. Black backs Coughlin into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Black signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Black with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Strong lockup. Black applies a waist lock. Coughlin grabs a side wrist lock. Black decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Black with a forearm smash. Black blasts Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Overhand Chop Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Black with a straight right hand. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Black answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Black kicks Coughlin in the chest. Black with The RoundHouse Kick. Black stomps on Coughlin’s back. Black stands on the back of Coughlin’s neck. Black applies The Cobra Twist. Black rolls Coughlin over for a two count. Black with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count.

Black repeatedly kicks Coughlin in the back. Black with an elbow smash. Black with a Side Walk Slam. Black follows that with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Black with a flying elbow smash. Black with a flying haymaker for a two count. Black rocks Coughlin with a forearm smash. Black with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Black applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Coughlin blocks the back elbow smash. Coughlin rolls Black for a two count. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin with an inside cradle for a two count. Black with a running lariat. Black repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Black with a forearm smash. Black kicks the left hamstring of Coughlin. Black slaps Coughlin in the face. Black with The Mid-Kick. Black with a Running Boot. Coughlin denies The PK. Black with a straight right hand.

Coughlin drops Black with a flying shoulder tackle. Coughlin with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Coughlin with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Coughlin kicks Black in the gut. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Coughlin kicks Black in the face. Black connects with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Black with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckle pad. Black goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Coughlin counters with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Black denies the irish whip. Second Forearm Exchange. Black kicks the left hamstring of Coughlin. Black kicks Coughlin in the chest. Black with a straight right hand. Black plants Coughlin with The Bad Habit to pickup the victory.

Winner: PJ Black via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Rocky Romero vs. Josh Alexander

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Alexander applies a front face lock. Romero backs Alexander into the ropes. Test Of Strength. Romero with a drop toe hold. Romero applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a fireman’s carry takedown. Romero grabs the left leg of Alexander. Romero applies a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a monkey flip. Romero applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Romero across the ring. Romero slides under Alexander. Romero with a side headlock takeover. Alexander sends Romero into the ropes. Romero runs into Alexander. Alexander tells Romero to bring it. Romero kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Alexander blocks a boot from Romero. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Romero drops down on the canvas. Alexander catches Romero in mid-air. Alexander goes for a Bodyslam, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero applies a waist lock. Alexander decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero with a Hurricanrana that sends Alexander tumbling to the floor. Romero lands The Suicide Dive.

Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero kicks Alexander in the chest. Romero rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Alexander with The Running Boot for a two count. Alexander repeatedly drives his knee into Romero’s back. Alexander unloads two knife edge chops. Alexander applies a rear chin lock. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander stomps on Romero’s back. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero with the arm-ringer. Alexander whips Romero across the ring. Romero ducks under two clotheslines from Alexander. Alexander goes for a PowerBomb, but Romero counters with The DDT. Romero with forearm shivers. Alexander uppercuts Romero. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero kicks Alexander in the chest. Romero has Alexander tied up in the ropes. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Alexander denies The Shiranui. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock.

Romero sends Alexander shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Romero connects with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with The Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Alexander. Chop/Kick Exchange. Alexander with forearm shivers. Romero with The Hurricanrana. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Alexander kicks Romero in the face. Romero denies The Divine Intervention. Romero uppercuts Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Romero. Alexander with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Alexander stomps on the left ankle of Romero. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Romero with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero rolls Alexander over for a two count. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. Romero goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Romero transitions into The Triangle Choke. Alexander with The PowerBomb onto the knee. Alexander plants Romero with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

