NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/26/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Gabriel Kidd In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Makabe and Kidd will start thing off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a side headlock. Kidd starts running into Makabe. Makabe tells Kidd to bring it. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Kidd drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe bodyslams Kidd. Makabe slams Kidd’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Makabe tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Kidd with a pair of running forearm smashes. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s chest. Kojima with clubbing blows to Kidd’s back. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Kojima hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Kojima punches Kidd in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s back.

Taguchi and Ishii are tagged in. Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Hip Smash/Forearm Exchange. Taguchi rolls out of the cazadora predicament. Ishii avoids The Sliding Hip Attack. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Ishii. Hip Attack Party. Yano with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi responds with the leaping hip attack. Taguchi starts calling the plays: Running Elbow Smashes & Corner Clotheslines. Kidd blindsides Makabe. Kidd transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kidd slaps Kojima in the face. Kidd with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Makabe drops Kidd with a forearm smash. Makabe whips Kidd into the steel barricade. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Taguchi goes for another Hip Attack, but Ishii counters with a Release German Suplex. Taguchi hits The Sliding Hip Attack.

Makabe and Yano are tagged in. Makabe with a straight right hand. Makabe whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Yano counters with a front face lock. Yano rakes the eyes of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Yano. Yano pulls Makabe down to the mat. Yano tags in Kidd. Kidd repeatedly slaps Makabe in the face. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with an open palm strike. Makabe answers with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with the irish whip. Kidd kicks Makabe in the face.

Kidd continues to dish out forearm shivers. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Makabe blocks it. Kidd hammers down on the back of Makabe’s neck. Makabe PowerSlams Kidd. Makabe tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kidd connects with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Taguchi dumps Yano out of the ring. Kidd refuses to let go of the hold. Kidd dropkicks Makabe to the floor. Kidd uppercut Kojima. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Second Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi

Takagi and Goto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Goto runs into Takagi. Takagi tells Goto to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Goto stomps on Takagi’s back. Goto applies a wrist lock. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Goto knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Assisted Hip Toss for a two count. Hashi stomps on Takagi’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi with a running elbow drop. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Sanada punches Hashi in the back. Sanada with an arm-ringer takedown. Sanada applies a HeadScissor Neck Lock. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi with a clubbing axe handle strike. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Goto is trying to wake up Hashi. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada stops Hashi in his tracks. Hashi drops Sanada with a Vertical NeckBreaker. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto knocks Takagi off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with a Saito Suplex for a two count.

Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Goto goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada blocks a boot from Goto. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Goto negates The Paradise Lock. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Goto. Takagi with a Corner Clothesline. Goto blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Hashi connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Goto dumps Sanada out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Takagi kicks Goto in the face. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Takagi shoves Hashi into Goto. Takagi clotheslines Goto. Hashi clotheslines Takagi. Sanada dives over Hashi. Sanada applies Skull End. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Sanada kicks Hashi in the chest. Back Drop Driver/Dropkick Combination. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Hashi with Made In Japan to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Pinfall

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki & Douki vs. Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura

Suzuki and Nagata starts shoving each other before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Nagata. Nagata backs Suzuki into the blue turnbuckle pad. Nagata and Suzukia are trying to maim each other. Douki and Uemura are tagged in. Nagata and Suzuki are brawling on the outside. Nagata sends Suzuki chest first into the steel barricade. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Douki attacks Uemura from behind. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eye of Uemura. The referee admonishes Douki. Uemura drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Uemura stomps on Douki’s back. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura kicks Douki in the gut. Douki with a Big Boot. Douki launches Uemura over the top rope. Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki whips Uemura into the barricade. Suzuki continues to dish out forearms. Suzuki wraps a microphone chord around Nagata’s neck. Suzuki stabs Nagata with the microphone.

Suzuki Gun has complete control of the match. Suzuki toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura sends Suzuki crashing into the barricade. Uemura gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Douki punches Uemura in the back. Uemura is displaying his fighting spirit. Douki rakes the eyes of Uemura. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki tells Uemura to bring it. Uemura unloads a series of knife edge chops. Suzuki fires back with two open hand chops. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Douki tags himself in. Douki repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s face. Douki with a Slam. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki kicks Uemura in the back. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki stomps on Uemura’s chest. Douki with the irish whip. Uemura kicks Douki in the face. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Douki with another eye rake. Uemrua creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Nagata and Suzuki are tagged in.

Double Boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata sends Suzuki to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Suzuki counters with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata denies The PK. Nagata hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Suzuki with three forearm smashes. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Uemura tags himself in. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Douki attacks Uemura from behind. Douki with the irish whip. Uemura side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with Two Dropkicks. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura goes for a German Suplex, but Suzuki counters with The Kimura Lock. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the gut. Suzuki floors Uemura with a forearm smash. Suzuki plants Uemura with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Douki via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun lures Team Golden Aces into a massive brawl after the bell rings. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Taichi. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Tanahashi bodyslams Sabre. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi on top of Sabre. Tanahashi with a Double SomerSault Senton. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Taichi regroups on the outside. Wato and Kanemaru are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Kanemaru repeatedly slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Wato side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato drops Kanemaru with a Modified NeckBreaker for a two count. Wato repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Desperado trips Wato from the outside. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Sabre pulls Ibushi off the ring apron. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Kanemaru dumps Wato out of the ring.

Another massive brawl breaks out in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru whips Wato into the steel barricade. Sabre fish hooks Ibushi. Taichi attacks Tanahashi with the bell hammer. Kanemaru rolls Wato back into the ring. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun are cutting the ring in half. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Desperado transitions into a bow and arrow stretch. Desperado stomps on the back of Wato’s head. Desperado sends Wato into the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado tags in Taichi. Desperado and Sabre attacks Wato behind the referee’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Ibushi and Tanahashi. Taichi applies an illegal choke. Taichi is choking Wato with his boot. Taichi tags in Desperado. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Suzuki Gun continues to manipulate the rules right in front of the referee. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Kanemaru applies a Full Nelson Lock. Wato kicks Desperado in the face. Wato decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Wato with a Leaping Back Kick. Wato creates distance with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi clears the ring. Desperado and Kanemaru attacks Ibushi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with a Double Pele Kick. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Taichi kicks Ibushi in the back. Desperado Spears Ibushi. Desperado tags in Sabre. Sabre with two uppercuts. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Sabre goes for The Half and Half Suplex, but Ibushi blocks it. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Ibushi dives over Sabre. Ibushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sabre dodges The PK. Ibushi goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Sabre gets his knees up in the air. Sabre applies The Knee Bar. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Ibushi. Sabre with clubbing chest kicks. Ibushi is pissed. Ibushi drops Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre blocks a lariat from Ibushi. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Taichi off the ring apron.

Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan is lighting up Sabre’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with a Jumping Knee Strike. Tanahashi with a Flying Body Block. Tenzan connects with The Mountain Bomb. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Suzuki Gun breaks up the pinning opportunity. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Tenzan goes for The Uranage Slam, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper hold. Tenzan with elbows into the midsection of Sabre. Taichi levels Tenzan with The Axe Bomber. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Kanemaru with a Running Boot to Wato. Tenzan responds with Four Mongolian Chops. Suzuki Gun starts ganging up on Tenzan. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a Running Elbow Smash. Desperado with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taichi follows that with The Buzzsaw Kick. Kanemaru clocks Tenzan with the whiskey bottle. Sabre makes Tenzan tap out to The Guillotine Arm-Bar.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Sho vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takahashi on the chest. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Okada fingers. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi slaps Okada in the face. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Okada responds with The Big Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada tags in Sho. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Sho counters with a Vertical Suplex. Gedo kicks Sho in the back. Sho knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT. Takahashi kicks Okada off the apron. Takahashi drives Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gedo attacks Sho with the bell hammer. Okada is pissed. Okada with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s back. Takahashi whips Okada into the steel barricade. Gedo rolls Sho back into the ring.

Bullet Club are cutting the ring in half. Takahashi bodyslams Sho. Takahashi is raining down haymakers. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo tugs on Sho’s hair. Gedo send Sho face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Gedo toys around with Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Gedo drives Sho back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi kicks Sho in the face. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi drops Sho with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi sends Sho face first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo stands on Sho’s face. Gedo with a running fist drop for a two count. Gedo slams Sho’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi knocks Okada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Takahashi gets in the way. Bullet Club are double teaming Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho creates distance with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with The FlapJack into the ropes. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Okada’s back. Takahashi with the irish whip. Okada kicks Takahashi in the chest. Takahashi denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo with a running eye poke to Sho. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Gedo connects with The SuperKick for a two count. Red Shoes is distracted by Takahashi. Gedo puts on brass knuckles. Sho delivers The BackStabber. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike to Takahashi. Okada dropkicks Gedo. Okada makes Gedo tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Sho via Submission

Sixth Match: EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori vs. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ishimori and Naito will start things off. Naito side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Naito immediately knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Takahashi attacks Ishimori from behind. All hell starts breaking loose. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Naito whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Takahashi is choking Ishimori with his boot. Takahashi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Naito tugs on Ishimori’s hair. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi with boots to the midsection of Ishimori. Bushi wraps a t-shirt around Ishimori’s neck. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi fish hooks Ishimori. Bushi tag in Takahashi. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishimori’s face. Ishimori avoids the running dropkick. EVIL blasts Naito off the apron. EVIL gives Naito a taste of his own medicine. Ishimori applies a nerve hold. Ishimori transition into an illegal choke. Ishimori stomps on Takahashi’s back. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Chop Exchange. Ishimori sends Takahashi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Ishimori tag in EVIL. Togo attacks Takahashi behind Red Shoes back. EVIL with a blistering chop. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL hyperextends the left shoulder of Takahashi. EVIL whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. EVIL stomps on the left shoulder of Takahashi. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Takahashi’s back. Togo drives Takahashi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Togo. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Togo with a Running Elbow Drop. Togo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi SuperKicks Togo. Takahashi tags in Naito. Naito shoves Togo into the exposed steel. Naito tells EVIL to bring it. Togo tags in EVIL.

Forearm Exchange. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito with a back elbow smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito drops EVIL with a NeckBreaker. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Naito applies the abdominal stretch. Togo breaks the submission hold. Togo begs for mercy. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Togo in the gut. Naito punches Togo in the back. Naito dumps Togo out of the ring. Naito goes for a PumpHandle Slam, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL throws the right leg of Naito into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL pulls Naito down to the mat. EVIL toys around with Naito. Naito denies Darkness Falls. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Naito from the outside. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock.

Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Ishimori counters with a PowerBomb. Ishimori gets Takahashi trapped in The YES Lock. Bushi breaks the submission hold. Ishimori dumps Bushi out of the ring. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Naito avoids The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Naito goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Togo kicks Bushi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Bushi shoves Togo into EVIL. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Ishimori kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Naito kicks Ishimori in the chest. Bushi flips Ishimori into a low dropkick from Naito. Bushi connects with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL negates MX. Ishimori with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL delivers the blow blow. EVIL hits Darkness Falls. Ishimori nails Takahashi with The Pump Kick. Ishimori plants Bushi with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

