NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/6/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yuji Nagata vs. Gabriel Kidd

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata backs Kidd into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Kidd backs Nagata into the ropes. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Nagata has the leverage advantage. Kidd gets back to a vertical base. Kidd once again backs Nagata into the ropes. Kidd slaps Nagata in the chest. Kidd tells Nagata to bring it. Nagata kicks Kidd in the gut. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Kidd grabs a side headlock. Nagata whips Kidd across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Kidd side steps The Big Boot. Kidd drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Kidd stomps on Nagata’s back. Kidd brings Nagata to the corner. Kidd unloads three knife edge chops. Kidd with forearm shivers. Nagata answers with a forearm smash. Nagata kicks Kidd in the back. Nagata with The Arm-Ringer. Nagata with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Nagata applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kidd put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nagata toys around with Kidd. Nagata kicks Kidd in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Kidd dropkicks Nagata. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Kidd bodyslams Nagata. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd goes for The BrainBuster, but Nagata blocks it. Kidd uppercuts Nagata. Kidd with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nagata denies The Boston Crab. Nagata goes for The Helluva Kick, but Kidd blocks it. Kidd hammers down on the right knee of Nagata. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Nagata grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Nagata with a Big Boot. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd negates The Mid-Kick. Kidd slap Nagata in the face. Kidd rolls Nagata over for a two count. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kidd with two running forearm smashes. Nagata drops Kidd with a running knee lift. Nagata delivers The Mid-Kick for a two count. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata makes Kidd tap out to The Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Yuji Nagata via Submission

Second Match: Hiroysohi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Yota Tsuji

Wato and Taguchi will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Wato brings Taguchi down to the mat. Wato applies a knee bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wato with a deep arm-drag. Wato applies an arm-bar. Wato grabs a side wrist lock. Taguchi reverses the hold. Taguchi applies a hammerlock. Wato escapes with the headlock takeover. Test Of Strength. Wato applies an arm-bar. Wato delivers a gut punch. Wato with a modified arm-drag takedown for a two count. Wato kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Taguchi. Wato with a Running HeadScissors TakeOver. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Wato strikes a pose in the center of the ring. Tenzan and Tsuji are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tenzan kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tenzano with Two HeadButts. Tsuji drops Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Second Forearm Exchange. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with The Falling HeadButt. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Tenzan slams Tsuji’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Tenzan tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Wato hits The PK for a two count. Wato is lighting up Tsuji’s chest. Wato is choking Tsuji with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the back for a two count. Wato tags in Tenzan. Tenzan kicks Tsuji in the ribs. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan headbutts Tsuji in the chest. Tsuji Spears Tenzan. Tsuji tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi follows that with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s. Tenzan responds with The BrainBuster. Tenzan tags in Wato. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Taguchi blocks a boot from Wato. Wato decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi answers with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with two shoulder tackles. Tsuji kicks Tenzan out of the ring. Tenzan sends Wato to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji with a Delayed Bodyslam. Tsuji follows that with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji connects with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tenzan attacks Tsuji from behind. Tenzan knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Tenzan HeadButts Tsuji. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Wato with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Tenzan and Taguchi are brawling on the outside. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Wato with a mid-kick. Wato whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Wato for a two count. Tsuji plays to the crowd. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato drops Tsuji with The Dreamcast. Wato drags Tsuji to the corner. Wato plants Tsuji with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Satoshi Kojima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Goto and Makabe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Makabe applies a side headlock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Makabe. Goto sends Makabe across the ring. Makabe runs into Goto. Makabe drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Makabe stomps on Goto’s chest. Makabe with the irish whip. Makabe kicks Goto in the gut. Makabe whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Goto applies a front face lock. Honma and Hashi are tagged in. Hashi kicks Honma in the gut. Hashi punches Honma in the back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Hashi with a forearm smash. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Honma with forearm shivers. Hashi answers with a blistering chop. Honma drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Honma with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Honma bodyslams Hashi. Honma plays to the crowd. Hashi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kojima is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Goto with a forearm smash. Hashi with a shoulder tackle to Kojima. Ishii sends Makabe to the corner.

Chaos starts demolishing Makabe. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with a corner clothesline of his own. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Mid-Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Makabe. Hashi stomps on Honma’s back. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi brings Honma to the blue corner. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii is lighting up Honma’s chest. Ishii toys around with Honma. Forearm Exchange. Ishii talks smack to Honma. Chop Exchange. Honma creates distance with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Kojima. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Ishii with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima with forearm shivers. Ishii avoids The Rolling Elbow. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii repeatedly kicks Kojima in the back. Second Chop Exchange. Ishii applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima goes for a DDT, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii with a forearm smash. Kojima blocks a lariat from Ishii. Kojima kicks Ishii in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter.

Goto and Makabe are tagged in. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Makabe with three sharp elbow strikes. Makabe dodges The Misdirection Lariat. Makabe drops Goto with The Western Lariat. Hashi clotheslines Makabe. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a forearm smash. Honma HeadButts Hashi. Honma blocks a lariat from Ishii. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Goto avoids The Double Clothesline from GBH. Goto drops Makabe with The Discus Lariat. Makabe negates The GTR. Makabe goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Makabe with forearm shivers. Double Boot into the midsection of Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Chaos avoids The Double Clothesline. Ishii with a forearm smash. Hashi SuperKicks Makabe. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto plants Makabe with The Goto-Nishiki to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during today’s broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pre-Match Suzuki Gun Attack. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Uemura side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Taichi kicks Uemura in the gut. Taichi whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura with a Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura bodyslams Kanemaru. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Uemura tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun side steps Tanahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Illegal Ankle Lock/Front Chancery Combination. Sabre pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Sabre hyperextends the left leg of Tanahashi. Taichi is choking Ibushi with his boot. Sabre rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Kanemaru whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi kicks Kanemaru in the chest. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre continues to work on the injured left leg of Sabre. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Sabre applies The Indian Death Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi talks smack to Tanahashi. Taichi stands on the left knee of Tanahashi. Taichi taunts Ibushi. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi uppercuts Taichi. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Tanahashi goes for a dropkick, but Taichi holds onto the ropes. Uemura dropkicks Tanahashi. Uemura is trying to wake up Tanahashi. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Taichi dodges The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Ibushi with a Spinning Back of his own. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but Ibushi ducks out of the way. Ibushi drops Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Uemura and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Uemura with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura side steps The Big Boot. Uemura drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Uemura blasts Sabre off the apron. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura hits The BrainBuster for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Uemura stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Uemura with a flying back elbow smash. Kanemaru negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Sabre kicks Uemura in the back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Sabre. Kanemaru drops Uemura with a running knee lift. Sabre delivers The PK. Back Kick/Running Dropkick Combination for a two count. Suzuki Gun starts ganging up on Tanahashi. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Taichi follows that with The Buzzsaw Kick. Kanemaru connects with The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru plants Uemura with Deep Impact to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Jado In A First Round Match In The Vacated NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada obliges. Gedo and Jado attacks Okada from behind. Takahashi knocks Chaos off the ring apron. Gedo kicks Okada in the gut. Jado punches Okada in the back. Double Irish Whip. Okada side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada side steps Gedo into Takahashi. Jado ducks a clothesline from Okada. Jado applies The Full Nelson. Gedo goes for a flying back elbow, but Okada ducks out of the way. Okada kicks Jado in the gut. Okada with a DDT. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada pops back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Takahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi knocks Yano off the apron. Gedo repeatedly whips Okada with a leather strap. Takahashi dumps Okada out of the ring.

Gedo continues to whip Okada with the leather strap. Takahashi is putting the boots to Okada. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi argues with Red Shoes. Takahashi drives Okada shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Jado. Jado rams Okada’s face across the top strand. Jado tells Sho to bring it. Jado with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Jado is raining down haymakers. Jado tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Gedo toys around with Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Gedo drives Okada back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Yano. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi starts biting Okada’s fingers. Takahashi with a forearm shiver. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada creates distance with The ShotGun Dropkick.

Yano and Gedo are tagged in. Yano walks toward the turnbuckle pads. Gedo tugs on Yano’s hair. The referee’s admonishes Gedo. Yano grabs Gedo by his beard. Yano abuses Red Shoes five count. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano hands the turnbuckle pad over to Red Shoes. Gedo delivers the eye poke. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Yano avoids the exposed steel. Gedo kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano whips Gedo into the exposed steel. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Yano sends Gedo back first into the exposed steel. Yano tags in Sho. Sho knocks Jado off the apron. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Gedo. Sho goes for a DeadLift German Suplex, but Gedo blocks it. Gedo with an eye poke. Gedo decks Sho with The JawBreaker. Gedo goes for The SuperKick, but Sho blocks it. Sho with a forearm smash. Jado nails Sho with the kendo stick. Gedo tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Jado with a knee lift. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sho with forearm shivers. Jado connects with The Draping DDT for a two count. Gedo puts on brass knuckles. Red Shoes yells at Gedo. Sho blocks another kendo stick shot from Jado. Sho clotheslines Jado. Gedo uses Red Shoes as a human shield. Yano pulls Gedo out of the ring. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Sho Spears Jado for a two count. Sho makes Jado tap out to The Kimura Lock.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano via Submission

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Douki In A First Round Match In The Vacated NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament

Pre-Match Suzuki Gun Attack. Desperado hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Suzuki sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. Desperado shoves Bushi across the ring. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Desperado delivers a gut punch. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Suzuki kicks Bushi in the gut. Suzuki with the irish whip. Bushi goes for The Pendulum Kick, but Suzuki counters with The Ankle Lock. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Suzuki with a Running Boot to Takagi. Suzuki runs Takagi into the barricade. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Desperado rolls Bushi back into the ring. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Desperado wraps a shirt around Bushi’s neck. Desperado slams Bushi’s head on the left boot of Douki. Desperado tags in Douki.

Douki kicks Bush in the gut. Douki whips Bushi across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki unloads four chops. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki toys around with Bushi. Bushi with three open hand chops. Bushi with forearm shivers. Suzuki answers with an open hand chop. Suzuki applies The Ankle Lock. Suzuki bends the left knee of Bushi. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki throws Takagi into the barricade. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Desperado fish hooks Bushi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Bushi. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki stops Bushi in his tracks. Douki with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi creates distance with a Running Bulldog/Knee Strike Combination. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi blasts Suzuki off the apron. Takagi drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Douki. Suzuki is pissed. Desperado with a waist lock go-behind. Takagi kicks Douki in the gut. Takagi with a back elbow smash to Desperado. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi is fired up. Desperado negates The Noshigami. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with clubbing kicks. Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi denies The PK. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki drops Takagi with a low knee lift. Suzuki blasts Takagi with The PK for a one count. Takagi shoves Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Suzuki counters with a front face lock. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Suzuki. Sanada kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki with a running knee lift. Suzuki tags in Douki.

Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki with a running lariat for a two count. Douki goes for The Gory Bomb, but Sanada blocks it. Douki uppercuts Sanada. Douki connects with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Desperado knocks Bushi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Douki follows that with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sanada negates Suplex De Luna. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Douki takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi with a Snap DDT. LIJ with Stereo Basement Dropkicks for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Suzuki responds with The Sleeper Hold. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the chest. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Bushi knocks Desperado off the apron. Bushi with a SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Douki rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Sanada makes Douki tap out to Skull End. After the match, Suzuki declares that he wants a shot at the NEVER OpenWeight Title.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Checkout Episode 216 of The Hoots Podcast