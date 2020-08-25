NJPW Using New Remote Cheerer System For Summer Struggle Event At Jingu Stadium

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will be using their new “Remote Cheerer System” for the upcoming Summer Struggle supershow from Jingu Stadium. This is to allow fans to give reactions to NJPW action without fear of spreading COVID-19. Check out the details below.
At present, in compliance with our Coronavirus guidelines and in a bid to promote a safe viewing environment, fans in attendance at NJPW events are currently being asked to refrain from using loud voices and chanting. We thank all of our fans for adhering to these requests.
As we continue to look for new ways to encourage our fans to express themselves at live events, we’re excited to adopt Yamaha’s ‘Remote Cheerer Powered by Sound UD’ system for the following events.
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall (test)
Thursday August 27 Korakuen Hall (test)
Saturday August 29 Jingu Stadium
Yamaha’s technology is currently in use in pro baseball and soccer events in Japan, and will offer fans bleeding edge technology to allow their voices to be heard, without having to raise their voice!
(System is only for use by attendees. Attendees will be instructed on the system’s use on arrival in the venue)
- Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW
- Why Keith Lee Received a New Theme Song for WWE RAW Debut
- WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans for Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
- Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Sonya Deville Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose Reacts
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive