NJPW World Tag League Results 12/12/21

Hiroshima Green Arena

Hiroshima, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Overhand Chop Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Oiwa with a wrist lock takedown. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita transitions into a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa with the headscissors neck lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Fujita grabs a side headlock. Fujita transitions into a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with an arm-bar takedown. Side Headlock Exchange. Fujita applies a standing arm-bar. Fujita transitions into a side wrist lock. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Oiwa transitions into The Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Fujita clings onto the bottom rope. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa goes back to The Heel Hook. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita applies The Kimura Lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita hammers down on the left shoulder of Oiwa. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa crawls towards the bottom rope to create separation. Fujita stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita slaps Oiwa in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa with a Back Body Drop. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa goes for a bodyslam, but Fujita counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita with a quick rollup for a two count. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa bodyslams Fujita. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (2-8) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. (0-10) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks TenCozy before the bell rings. Michinoku slams Kojima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Michinoku stomps on Kojima’s chest. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Kojima. Tenzan kicks Suzuki out of the ring. Michinoku starts choking Kojima. Tenzan with clubbing blows to Michinoku’s back. TenCozy gangs up on Michinoku. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima bodyslams Michinoku. Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination. Kojima kicks Michinoku in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Michinoku to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Suzuki attacks Kojima from behind. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Kojima out of the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Hiroshima. Suzuki whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Suzuki wraps the cable cords around Kojima’s neck. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki rolls Kojima back into the ring. Michinoku stomps on the midsection of Kojima. Michinoku is choking Kojima with his boot. Cross-Arm-Breaker/Heel Hook Combination.

Michinoku with two knee lifts. Michinoku applies the greco roman throat hold. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki slaps Kojima in the chest. Suzuki toys around with Kojima. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki talks smack to Kojima. Suzuki stands on Kojima’s face. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Kojima with forearm shivers. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Kojima kicks Suzuki in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Michinoku off the ring apron. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan shoves Suzuki into the turnbuckle pad. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Suzuki with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan kicks Suzuki in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Suzuki. Suzuki denies The Anaconda Buster. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Tenzan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Suzuki slaps Tenzan in the face.

Third Forearm Exchange. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan answers with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Party. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki applies The Guillotine Choke. Michinoku kicks Kojima in the face. Michinoku stomps on Kojima’s chest. Michinoku sends Kojima to the corner. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki rocks Kojima with a forearm smash. Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima denies The Michinoku Driver. Kojima with a toe kick. Kojima drops Michinoku with The Koji Cutter. Suzuki runs interference. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Michinoku kicks the right shoulder of Kojima. Michinoku brings Kojima down to the mat. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Suzuki pulls Tenzan out of the ring. Kojima with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with a leaping thrust kick. Michinoku with the backslide cover for a two count. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-8) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Third Match: (1-9) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. (1-9) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata with a low dropkick. Strong lockup. Nagata backs Makabe into the ropes. Makabe turns Nagata over. The referee calls for a clean break. Nagata kicks Makabe in the gut. Nagata talks smack to Makabe. Forearm Exchange. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Makabe. Nagata with a running boot. Makabe drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Nagata rises back on his feet. Honma and Tiger Mask are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tiger Mask applies a side headlock. Honma whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Honma with a shoulder block. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma answers with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Tiger Mask avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks Honma in the back. Tiger Mask with two knee drops. Tiger Mask applies a rear chin lock. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata.

Nagata stomps on Honma’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata kicks Makabe off the ring apron. Nagata is putting the boots to Honma. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask kicks the left shoulder of Honma. Tiger Mask with The Mid-Kick. Palm Strike Exchange. Tiger Mask stomps on Honma’s chest. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata with Two Mid-Kicks. Homa blocks a boot from Nagata. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the face. Nagata with a forearm smash. Honma with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Makabe. Makab with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe sends Nagata to the corner. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Nagata denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Makabe clotheslines Nagata for a two count. Nagata kicks Makabe in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Makabe puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask.

Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Makabe avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask with a Running Roundhouse Kick. Makabe denies The Tiger Driver. Makabe rocks Tiger Mask with a forearm smash. Nagata kicks Makabe in the gut. Tiger Mask knocks Honma off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Mid-Kick. Double Enzuigiri. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Tiger Mask lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Nagata with two forearm smashes. Honma answers with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger Mask rolls Makabe over for a two count. Tiger Mask kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask hammers down on the back of Makabe’s neck. Honma applies The Sleeper Hold. Makabe with a straight right hand. Honma HeadButts Tiger Mask. Makabe clotheslines Tiger Mask for a two count. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Makabe with The King Kong Lariat. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma applies a front face lock. Makabe connects with The King Kong Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-9) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (6-4) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Chase Owens will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanaashi grapevines the legs of Owens. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Owens reverses the hold. Tanahashi with an arm-bar takedown. Owens tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Owes backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Owens with a gut punch. Owens punches Tanahashi in the jaw. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Tanahashi in the face. Owens goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Fale kicks Tanahashi in the back. Owens drops Tanahashi with a cross chop. Owens tags in Fale. Fale stomps on the midsection of Tanahashi. Fale with a gut punch. Fale is mauling Tanahashi in the corner. Fale with the irish whip. Tanahashi avoids The Body Avalanche. Tanahashi tags in Yano.

Yano removed a turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Fale in the gut. Fale denies The Bodyslam. Fale punches Yano in the back. Fale bodyslams Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Fale. Fale with another bodyslam. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano begs for mercy. Owens runs interference. Fale kicks Yano in the gut. Owens with a clubbing axe handle strike. Fale repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens dropkicks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Fale slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fale tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Owens slaps Yano in the face. Owens taunts Yano. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fale tags in Owens. Yano tugs on Owens hair. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi dropkicks Fale off the apron. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Owens. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Owens counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Owens with a Flatliner into the turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale clotheslines Tanahashi. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fale rolls Yano out of the ring. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens avoids The SlingBlade. Owens with Two V-Triggers. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Fale runs interference. Yano slaps Fale in the back of the head. Yano sends Fale tumbling to the floor. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (6-4) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (7-3) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

United Empire attacks GOD before the bell rings. Henare with forearm shivers. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Pump Kicks. GOD fires back with stereo forearm shivers. United Empire reverses out of the irish whips from GOD. Shoulder Tackle/Big Boot Combination. Stereo Forearm Knockdowns. Stereo Dropkicks. United Empire regroups on the outside. Khan is trying to lure Loa to the outside. United Empire are playing mind games with GOD. Another pier six brawl breaks out as the referee is losing control of this match. Henare sends Tonga chest first into the steel barricade. Khan slams Loa’s head on the ring apron. Khan rolls Loa back into the ring. Khan applies The Claw. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Henare follows that with The Mid-Kick. Khan with The Big Splash for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Henare tags himself in. Henare punches Loa in the ribs. Khan hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Henare stomps on Loa’s back. Henare toys around with Loa. Henare with clubbing mid-kicks. Henare knocks Tonga off the apron. Henare with The PK for a two count. Henare applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in.

Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan slams Loa’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan taunts Tonga. Khan repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Khan with forearm shivers. Toe Kick Exchange. Loa uppercuts Khan. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Khan. Tonga with two deep arm-drags to Henare. Henare kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga with a double handed chop. Tonga plays to the crowd. Tonga with Three Stinger Splashes for a two count. Tonga tees off on Khan. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga blocks The Pump Kick. Khan ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan stomps on the right foot of Tonga. Khan decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Khan with a judo throw. Khan tags in Henare. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare is raining down forearms in the corner. Henare repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. The referee admonishes Henare. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Henare attacks the midsection of Tonga. Khan with The Mongolian Chop.

Henare inadvertently blasts Khan with The Mid-Kick. Tonga with a double dropkick. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with The Tiger Feint Kick. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa follows that with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Loa talks smack to Henare. Forearm Exchange. Loa kicks Henare in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare denies Apeshit. Khan uppercuts Loa. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan sends Loa to the corner. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Khan punches Tonga in the back. Tonga unloads a flurry of strikes. Henare delivers a gut punch. Khan applies The Claw. Henare with a Spinning Back Kick. Loa denies The Imperial Drop. Loa shoves Henare into Khan. Loa Spears Henare. Khan ducks a clothesline from Loa. Khan goes back to The Sheep Killer. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Tonga counters with The GunStun. Henare denies The GunStun. Henare with The Windmill Kick. Henare goes for The Streets of Rage, but GOD counters with Guerrilla Warfare. GOD connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-4) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (7-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito backs Takahashi into the ropes. Takahashi turns Naito over. The referee calls for a clean break. Takahashi pats Naito on the chest. EVIL grabs Naito from behind. Naito kicks Takahashi in the face. Naito decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Naito kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. EVIL trips Naito from the outside. Sanada returns the favor. Sanada blasts EVIL off the ring apron. Naito punches Takahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito applies a wrist lock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Sanada sends Takahashi to the corner. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi starts biting Sanada’s fingers. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Sanada into the exposed steel.

Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Takahashi sends Naito back first into the exposed steel. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Naito. Takahashi sends Naito face first into the steel ring post. EVIL wraps the microphone cord around Sanada’s neck. The referee admonishes EVIL. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Takahashi pulls Sanada into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Sanada out of the ring. Togo punches Sanada behind the referee’s back. Togo rolls Sanada back into the ring. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. Sanada kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi whips Sanada into the exposed steel. Sanada with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with three knee lifts. Short-Arm Reversal by Sanada. Takahashi denies The TKO. Takahashi continues to bite Sanada’s fingers. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito knocks EVIL off the apron. Naito with two toe kicks. Naito punches Takahashi in the back. Naito whips Takahashi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito blasts Togo off the apron. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Combination Cabron. Tranquilo Pose. Naito puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Takahashi blocks a boot from Naito. Takahashi sends Naito face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi backs Naito into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Naito denies The Olympic Slam. Naito hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL repeatedly sends Naito back first into the exposed steel. Naito with a single leg dropkick. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Togo trips Sanada from the outside. EVIL kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Sanada.

Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Naito whips Takahashi into the barricade. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada dropkicks EVIL. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with The TKO for a two count. Naito dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Sanada applies Skull End. EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Togo wraps the choker around Sanada’s neck. EVIL inadvertently knocks Togo off the apron. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Sanada shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sanada locks in Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but EVIL gets his knees up in the air. Togo whips Naito into the barricade. EVIL repeatedly kicks Sanada in the face. EVIL shoves the referee towards Sanada. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but the referee was distracted by Togo. Takahashi attacks Naito and Sanada with the pimp stick. EVIL plants Sanada with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8-2) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (8-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Taichi and Yoshi Hashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Hashi walks Taichi into the ropes. Hashi kicks Taichi in the gut. Hashi applies a side headlock. Taichi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi runs into Taichi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taichi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi grabs Hashi from behind. Sabre tags himself in. Taichi applies the nerve hold. Sabre transitions into the cravate. Sabre avoids the knife edge chop. Sabre with three uppercuts. Goto made the blind tag. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. War Drums to Taichi. Goto brings Sabre down to the mat. Goto kicks Sabre in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. War Drums to Sabre. Chaos poses for the crowd. Taichi attacks Goto from behind. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Sabre with a series of dragon screw leg whips. Taichi kicks Hashi out of the ring. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold. Taichi whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Goto. Sabre presses his knuckles against Goto’s back. Taichi goes after the left leg of Hashi. Sabre continues to stomp on the left knee of Goto.

Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Sabre wraps the left leg of Goto around the bottom rope. Sabre applies a leg lock. Taichi tags himself in. Taichi stomps on Goto’s chest. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Goto. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre pump kicks the left knee of Goto. Sabre toys around with Goto. Sabre goes back to the toe and ankle hold. Sabre grapevines the legs of Goto. Sabre applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre transitions into a Reverse Indian Death Lock. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi taunts Hashi. Taichi is putting the boots to Goto. Taichi stands on the left knee of Goto. Taichi slaps Goto in the face. Taichi kicks Goto in the face. Goto with three overhand chops. Taichi kicks the left knee of Goto. Goto blocks a boot from Taichi. Taichi grabs Goto by his throat. Goto drops Taichi with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taichi blocks it. Hashi with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Hashi with The Hook Kick.

Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi denies The Stretch Plum. Hashi applies a front face lock. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Hashi goes for Kumagoroshi, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Sabre kicks Hashi in the face. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Lariat Exchange. Sabre dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto denies The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Goto with The Saito Suplex. Forearm/Running Boot Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with another chop. Taichi answers with The Kamagiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Hashi blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Hashi applies a waist lock. Taichi drops Hashi with The Kamagiri. Hashi with a Lariat. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi. Taichi kicks the left knee of Goto. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto crumbles into the canvas. Goto can barely stand. Taichi talks smack to Goto. Goto HeadButts Taichi. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Goto. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Goto. Sabre stomps on the back of Goto’s knees. Goto denies The Knee Crusher. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. Taichi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Taichi whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Sabre continues to stomp on the left knee of Goto. Sabre toys around with Goto.

Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Sabre. Goto hammers down on the right knee of Sabre. Goto ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Goto hits The Reverse GTR. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s left knee. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Taichi denies Shoto. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sabre locks in The Knee Bar. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Sabre follows that with The Bridging Jackknife Hold for a two count. Hashi denies The Zack Mephisto. Hashi with a forearm smash. Belly to Back Suplex/Chokeslam Combination. Goto denies The Zack Driver. Goto rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Sabre grabs Goto’s arms. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Taichi with another Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi PowerBombs Goto. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Hashi runs interference. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto connects with The Goto-Nishiki to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

HIROOKI GOTO & YOSHI HASHI WILL BATTLE EVIL & YUJIRO TAKAHASHI IN THE FINALS OF THE 2021 WORLD TAG LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

1.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (9-2)

2.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (8-3)

3.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (8-3)

4.) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (8-3)

5.) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (7-4)

6.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny (7-4)

7.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (7-4)

8.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-5)

9.) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (3-8)

10.) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (2-9)

11.) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-10)

12.) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-12)

