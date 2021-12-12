Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) took to Twitter earlier today to send a thank you to his former employer, WWE, and its chairman, Vince McMahon, for giving him the tools to succeed after he was cut from the company over a year ago.

Cardona writes, “I’d like to thank @VinceMcMahon, @WWE, & WBF for giving me the tools and the strength to carry Independent Wrestling on my back in 2021. Can’t wait for 2022. #AlwayzReady #StillHere.”

Since his departure from WWE Cardona had a run as GCW champion, where he defeated GCW favorite and deathmatch king Nick Gage, a result that had the fans throwing bottles at him by the match’s conclusion. He’s also appeared for AEW, IMPACT, and the NWA, and continues to work a number of indies and further cement his legacy in the industry.