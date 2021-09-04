NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam In MetLife Dome Results 9/4/21

MetLife Dome

Saitama, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi

Robbie Eagles and Hiromu Takahashi will start things off. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the gut. Takahashi denies The Satellite Arm-Drag. Takahashi with a toe kick. Takahashi sends Eagles to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Eagles dodges the basement dropkick. Takahashi dodges another superkick. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Takahashi attacks Eagles from behind. Takahashi knocks Tiger Mask off the ring apron. Takahashi with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Eagles side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana to Takahashi. Bushi kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Tiger Mask and Eagles gangs up on Bushi. Double Basement Dropkick. Tiger Mask stomps on Bushi’s chest. Tiger Mask whips Bushi across the ring. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Tiger Mask is putting the boots to Bushi. Bushi kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi knocks Eagles off the apron. Takahashi whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Tiger Mask’s neck. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi stomps on Tiger Mask chest. Bushi slams Tiger Mask’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Takahashi is choking Tiger Mask with his boot. Takahashi with two elbow drops across the left knee of Eagles. Takahashi applies a leg lock. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Wish Bone Attack. Bushi slams Tiger Mask head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi slaps Tiger Mask in the chest. Bushi wraps the left leg of Tiger Mask around the middle rope. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi continues to stomp on the left knee of Tiger Mask. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Chop Exchange. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a running basement dropkick. Takahashi applies The Ron Miller Special. Bushi prevents Eagles from getting in the ring. Tiger Mask grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Tiger Mask’s neck. Tiger Mask fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with The Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask follows that with The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles with The SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Running Mid-Kick. Eagles with The ShotGun Meteora. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Eagles with another ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Eagles plays to the crowd. Eagles dives over Takahashi. Bushi runs interference. Eagles shoves Takahashi into Bushi. Eagles with a double basement dropkick for a two count.

Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Takahashi. Takahashi denies The Ron Miller Special. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi denies The Asai DDT. Takahashi goes for Victory Royal, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Eagles kicks the left leg of Takahashi. Takahashi responds with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Tiger Mask off the apron. Bushi slams Eagles head on the turnbuckle pad. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi toys around with Eagles. Bushi drops Eagles with The DDT for a two count. Bushi with a knee lift. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Forearm Exchange. Eagles avoids The Superkick. Eagles with a Windmill Kick to the left knee of Takahashi. Eagles denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi denies The Turbo Backpack. Bushi goes for The Rewind Kick, but Eagles counters with The Ron Miller Special. Tiger Mask dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Tiger Mask lands The Suicide Dive. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Bushi. Eagles connects with The Turbo Backpack. Eagles makes Bushi tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Submission

Second Match: SHO vs. YOH

Yoh attacks Sho before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Sho backs Yoh into the ropes. Sho applies a side headlock. Yoh whips Sho across the ring. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh with the bypass. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh follows that with a basement dropkick. Yoh transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh whips Sho out of the ring. Yoh runs after Sho. Sho shoves one the young lions into Yoh. Sho kicks Yoh in the gut. Sho repeatedly whips Yoh into the steel barricades. Sho removes the padding from the bottom turnbuckle bar. Sho uses the bottom turnbuckle par as a weapon. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Yoh around the barricade. Sho repeatedly kicks the barricade for added pressure. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Sho pulls Yoh out of the ring. Sho sends Yoh back first into the barricade. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Sho toys around with Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho whips Yoh across the ring. Sho drops Yoh with The Kitchen Sink. Sho repeatedly kicks Yoh in the back for a two count. Sho applies an arm-bar. Sho attacks the ribs of Yoh. Sho with a back heel trip. Sho slams Yoh’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho continues to kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Yoh with two forearm knockdowns. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh repeatedly kicks Sho in the back. Yoh tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho with the arm-ringer on the top rope. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Yoh dropkicks Sho into the barricade. Yoh lands The Somersault Plancha.

Yoh rolls Sho back into the ring. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh with two forearm smashes. Yoh buries his shoulder into the midsection of Sho. Yoh puts Sho on the top turnbuckle. Sho denies The SuperPlex. Sho drops Yoh with The PowerBreaker. Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Yoh clings onto the top rope. Sho tugs on Yoh’s hair. Sho with The Mid-Kick. Yoh answers with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Calf Crusher. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Yoh. Jumping Knee Strike Exchange. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sho with three sharp elbow strikes. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a Release German Suplex. Sho clotheslines Yoh. Sho with a Running Lariat. Yoh denies The Shock Arrow. Yoh brings Sho down to the mat. Yoh goes back to The Calf Crusher. Yoh hammers down on Sho’s ribs. Yoh grapevines the legs of Sho for added pressure. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sho runs Yoh into the blue turnbuckle pad. Yoh kicks the back of Sho’s left knee. Yoh with The Release Dragon Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho goes for The Cross-Armed PileDriver, but Yoh counters with a Back Body Drop. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s back. Third Forearm Exchange. Sho with three short-arm lariats. Yoh answers with a Lariat. Yoh with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Sho shoves Yoh into the referee. Sho Spears Yoh. Sho grabs a steel chair. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Yoh kicks Sho in the chest. Sho begs for mercy. Yoh puts the chair down. Yoh fires off another SuperKick. Sho negates The Direct Drive. Sho delivers the low blow. Sho cracks the chair over Yoh’s head. Sho goes into the cover for a two count. Sho makes Yoh pass out to The Triangle Choke. After the match, Sho refuses to let go of the hold. Sho lays out The Young Lions. Sho kicks Yoh out of the ring. Sho has become the newest member of Bullet Club under The House Of Torture banner with Evil, Dick Togo and Yujiro Takahashi.

Winner: SHO via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: Chase Owens (c) vs. Toru Yano In An “I Quit” Match For The KOPW 2021 Provisional Championship

Yano attacks Owens before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Yano sends Owens face first into the steel barricade. Owens throws powder into Yano’s face. Owens stomps on Yano’s back. Owens starts choking Yano. Owens drives Yano chest first into the barricade. Owens punches Yano in the jaw. Owens continues to choke Yano. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens repeatedly kicks Yano in the back. Owens slaps Yano in the back of the head. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Yano applies a side headlock. Owens whips Yano across the ring. Yano drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens with the greco roman choke hold. Owens dumps Yano out of the ring. Owens kicks Yoh in the gut. Owens is choking Yano with his boot. Yano whips Owens into the barricade. Yano brings out multiple weapons. Yano cracks Owens with a trash can lid. Yano repeatedly hits Owens with a metal cookie sheet.

Yano rolls Owens back into the ring. Yano asks Owens if he wants to quit. Yano puts the trash can over Owens head. Yano attacks Owens with a baseball bat. Yano wedged a chair in between the turnbuckle. Yano uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Yano applies the cravate. Owens says that he’ll never quit. Yano whips Owens into the wedged chair. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Owens with a Vertical Suplex into the trash can. Owens blasts Yano with a trash can lid. Owens pulls Yano out of the ring. Owens slams the right leg of Yano on the ring apron. Owens applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Owens with the trash can assisted bell clap. Owens handcuffs Yano with the texas strap. Yano gets tied up to the ring post. Owens repeatedly whips Yano with the kendo stick. Owens frees Yano from the texas strap. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens punches Yano in the back. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop onto the ladder. Yano dumps Owens out of the ring. Yano uppercuts Owens. Owens whips Yano chest first into the barricade.

Owens sets up a ladder bridge. Owens with another kendo stick shot. Owens slams Yano’s head on the ladder. Owens goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yano blocks it. Yano with forearm shivers. Yano repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Yano gets Owens tied up in the ropes. Yano fish hooks Owens. Owens with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Owens with Two V-Triggers. Yano denies The Package PileDriver. Owens with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano back drops Owens over the top rope. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Yano slams Owens head on the top rope. Yano sends Owens crashing through the ladder bridge. Yano sets up two tables on the floor. Owens struggles to get back on his feet. Owens cracks Yano with the metal cookie sheet. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens lays Yano flat on the two tables. Yano with a gut punch. Owens denies The SuperPlex. Owens HeadButts Yano. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Yano bodyslams Owens on the floor.

Owens delivers the low blow. Owens starts removing the ringside padding. Owens kicks Yano in the face. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Yano counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens avoids the handcuff treatment. Yano tugs on Owens hair. Owens with a toe kick. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Owens hits The Jewel Heist. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver, but the two tables didn’t break. Owens starts dragging Yano’s deadweight around the ringside area. Owens handcuffs Yano to the barricade. Owens throws water into Yano’s face. Owens talks smack to Yano. Yano refuses to quit. Owens repeatedly whips Yano with the leather strap. Yano uses a key to break free from the handcuffs. Owens grabs the baseball bat. Yano kicks Owens in the nuts. Owens gets handcuffed. Yano throws the key out of the ring. Yano repeatedly whips Owens with the strap. Yano wraps the strap around Owens neck. Yano PowerBombs Owens through a table. Owens gets handcuffed to the ropes. Yano grabs a pair of scissors. Owens spits at Yano’s face. Yano is trying to stab Owens with the scissors which forces him to say I Quit !!

Winner: New KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion, Toru Yano

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb w/The Great O-Khan

Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada with a double sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Cobb drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada regroups on the outside. Okada is playing mind games with Cobb. Okada with a toe kick. Okada punches Cobb in the back. Forearm Exchange. Okada bumps into Khan. Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada shoves Cobb into Khan. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada whips Cobb into the steel barricade. Okada with a double sledge. Okada continues to dish out toe kicks. Okada sends Cobb back first into the barricade. Okada stands on Cobb’s back. Okada stomps on Cobb’s back. Okada rolls Cobb back into the ring. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Cobb is putting the boots to Okada. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Okada. Cobb repeatedly drives Okada back first into the turnbuckle pads. Cobb goes into the lateral press for a two count. Okada with two forearms. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Cobb calls Okada a young boy. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada pops back on his feet. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Cobb catches Okada in mid-air. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Slam. Following a snap mare takeover, Cobb kicks Okada in the face. Cobb stands on the midsection of Okada. Cobb ignores Red Shoes. Cobb rolls Okada back into the ring. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb answers with a double hand chop. Cobb toys around with Okada. Cobb whips Okada into the turnbuckle pad for a two count.

Cobb rolls Okada over for a two count. Cobb stomps on Okada’s face. Cobb walks over Okada’s chest. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Okada’s back. Cobb uppercuts the back of Okada for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Okada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Cobb throws Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb talks smack to Okada. Cobb pie faces Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Okada grabs the right leg of Cobb. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb denies The Reverse NekBreaker. Cobb with a straight right hand. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada with Three DDT’s for a two count. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Cobb ascends to the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Cobb to the floor.

Okada whips Cobb into the barricade. Okada with The Running Boot. Okada plays to the crowd. Cobb catches Okada in mid-air. Cobb with The Vertical Suplex on the floor. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Cobb delivers The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Cobb denies The Slingshot Pescado. Cobb goes for another Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with The DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Cobb back into the ring. Okada delivers The Missile Dropkick. Okada denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada dropkicks the back of Cobb’s head. Okada whips Cobb across the ring. Okada with The Dynamic Drop. Okada with The Tombstone PileDriver.

Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Cobb puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. Cobb blocks a boot from Okada. Okada hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Okada. Cobb with The PileDriver. Third Forearm Exchange. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with The Pop Up Spin Cycle. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada with The Shotgun Dropkick. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Cobb dodges The Spinning Rain Maker. Cobb SuperKicks Okada. Okada denies The German Suplex. Okada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Cobb dropkicks Okada. Cobb drills Okada with The Tombstone PileDriver. Cobb mocks Okada. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Okada counters with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada clotheslines Cobb. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Cobb denies The Rain Maker. Okada puts Cobb on the top turnbuckle. Cobb SuperKicks Okada. Okada denies The SuperPlex. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb with a Leaping HeadButt. Cobb connects with an Avalanche Tour Of The Islands. Cobb plants Okada with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Tanahashi applies a front face lock. Ibushi backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Tanahashi on the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi answers with the headscissors neck lock. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi transitions into a side headlock. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi with an arm-drag takeover. Ibushi applies an arm-bar. Ibushi puts his knee on the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi punches Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Ibushi. Tanahashi drops his elbow on the left knee of Ibushi. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi with three overhand chops. Ibushi crawls to the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Tanahashi talks smack to Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi tells Ibushi to bring it. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Tanahashi hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Ibushi dropkicks Tanahashi. Ibushi unloads his lightning quick offense. Ibushi with a Spinning Back. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi with The Hurricanrana. Tanahashi regroups on the outside. Ibushi lands The Triangle MoonSault. Ibushi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring.

Ibushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Tanahashi denies The Half & Half Suplex. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with three back elbow smashes. Tanahashi drops Ibushi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi kicks Tanahashi in the face. Misfired Clotheslines. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi punches Tanahashi in the back. Ibushi with forearm shivers across the back of Tanahashi’s head. Red Shoes admonishes Tanahashi. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Ibushi rises back on his feet. Tanahashi with an open hand palm strike. Tanahashi drops Ibushi with another SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Ibushi gets his knees up in the air. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye. Ibushi wasn’t able to capitalize on the pinning opportunity. Ibushi drills Tanahashi with The Bomyae. Ibushi with a Pump Knee Strike. Ibushi maintains wrist control. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade for a one count. Tanahashi with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plants Ibushi with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

